Originally published in Réfléchir & Agir no. 8, Spring 2000.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

On the occasion of the launch of his latest literary missile, Guillaume Faye was kind enough to answer our questions on the burning subject of the colonization of Europe...

Interview conducted by Crea of Réfléchir & Agir magazine

R&A: The truncated figures, the complicity and silence of those in power, the fictitious measures and the real impunity of immigrants - do these result from a desire to mask reality or from actual complicity?

GF: It's both. On one hand, you find objective accomplices to our ethnic colonization, in Trotskyist or left-wing Christian circles, who want by ideological dogma to "third-worldize" Europe; and on the other hand, you find politicians who try in vain to hide the scale of the phenomenon and minimize its consequences, for fear of being called "racists." But all these lies collapse before facts and what we see in the streets.

R&A: More than immigration, you speak of massive colonization by settlement. Can you explain your position?

GF: "Immigration" is often economic and temporary. We are facing an invasion, a definitive "bottom-up colonization" by Afro-Maghrebian and Eastern allogenic masses, through porous borders as well as through maternity wards. If nothing is done, by 2015, 50% of those under twenty living in France will no longer be, anthropologically, Europeans. These are statistical facts. Some don't care at all, others rejoice. I think this is a historical catastrophe that risks disfiguring our civilization. It's unacceptable. For me, it's a casus belli. We must therefore react and, I say this very calmly, prepare for war. The future will prove me right, against the second-rate thinkers.

R&A: Faced with a non-existent Europe, you denounce the danger represented by a conquering Islam allied with the United States. What do you see as the main weapons developed by the Americans?

GF: The United States' interest is to weaken Europe, its main competitor, by all means. It's fair game. First, the USA maintains an "oil pact" with several Arab countries like Saudi Arabia and Algeria. Then, they push for the Islamization of the continent on which they encourage a multi-ethnic society, which leads everywhere to civil war. They support the candidacy of prolific Turkey for the European Union.

They have embedded Europeans in the pro-Muslim war against the Serbs, with the intended consequence of creating a rift between Western Europeans and Russians. The Russians and Serbs are the only two European peoples resisting Islam's expansion. Remember that the United States armed the Afghan mujahideen just as today the Germans, at the Pentagon's beck and call, arm and train the KLA. The Pentagon's nightmare is the union between us and the Russians, it's the march toward what I've called "Euro-Siberia." It's a continent, a great Fatherland that is ethnically homogeneous, therefore powerful. The installation of Islam in Europe, as well as our colonization by Third World masses, are the sole superpower's strategy to break our backs. But we are primarily responsible for this state of affairs, since we let it happen. Europeans are accomplishing their "ethno-suicide."

R&A: In the mid-1980s, with the rise of SOS Racism, comparisons were often made between pre-war immigration and today's. How, in your view, are the two fundamentally different?

GF: Pre-war immigration concerned Europeans (mainly Poles, Italians and Iberians) and was limited. Today's is massive and concerns 95% extra-European aliens. So it's pure bad faith to compare the two situations.

R&A: Faced with advocates of assimilation and those who advocate communitarianism, what path do you propose?

GF: Neither of these solutions has ever worked anywhere. I advocate the Reconquista. This can only happen following an extremely serious crisis that will overturn the data of the problem and mentalities, and whose probability of triggering is 50% by the deadline of 2010. If this crisis doesn't occur, no reaction will take place and we will be overwhelmed. But let's not be pessimistic. Even if today, reconquest and expulsion are unthinkable and impossible, tomorrow they may become possible. Remember the Spanish Reconquista, General de Gaulle in London, German reunification: history is like an inconstant and unpredictable woman. Even if rationally, we don't yet know how reconquest and mass expulsions will take place, we must inscribe their unshakeable will in young European revolutionary minds. For where there's a will, there is a way. I believe in the will to power, as in the power of the will.

R&A: Beyond immediately perceptible events, how does this colonization fundamentally change Europe's ethnic and cultural data?

GF: It's a question of demographics and numbers. 30% of births in France concern infants of extra-European origin. And more than 200,000 aliens enter each year. By 2030, at this rate, France's population will no longer be majority European in origin, since, in parallel, the birth rate of native Europeans is very low. Now, I persist in thinking that if a civilization loses its ethnic base, it collapses. European civilization is currently experiencing, in silence, the most serious crisis since Antiquity. It's a cancer. We'll have to go under the knife to survive.

R&A: Burning suburbs, school violence, gang wars, exploding crime - has ethnic chaos begun?

GF: YES. We are witnessing the beginning of an "ethnic civil war," knowingly provoked by Afro-Maghrebian colonizers who have "hatred" for everything ethnically European. To ordinary crime is now added political and racist criminality that takes the form of raids and urban guerrillas.

R&A: How do you explain the positions of the current New Right, which tend to minimize or even obscure the territorial imperative and ethnic dimensions of the problem?

GF: The current New Right - in reality its leaders and not its public, with whom it is at odds - is not aware of the urgency and remains stuck in the intellectualist strategy of the 70s. There is also a clumsy desire - and without hope - to be recognized by the system, to avoid being labeled "populists" or "bastards" in the Sartrean sense. Note also a drift from the concept of "ethno-pluralism" toward that of "communitarianism." That said, I haven't been part of GRECE and the New Right since 1986, and they are they, I am I! They do what they want! On all other subjects, I find their work very positive. And despite my criticisms, expressed in Archeofuturism, they were very elegant and invited me to debate publicly. I still think that the leaders of the New Right will eventually be convinced and rally to my positions. In any case, they have no choice. It's a problem of the balance of power between their current sanitized discourse and an objective situation that is radicalizing. My dearest wish is that they understand this.

JUSTICE: The neo-inquisitors of the thought police didn't wait long to manifest themselves. The author and his publisher were indeed interviewed as part of a preliminary investigation. About twenty passages were identified as potentially falling under the crime of inciting "racial hatred." A summons before the investigating judge took place at the end of June, with the trial and pleadings scheduled for this autumn. A support committee has been created (12 rue de la Sourdière 75001 Paris) for our friend who, far from giving up, is preparing the publication of an ideological manifesto entitled "Why We Fight."

R&A: Before closing this interview, can you summarize your strategy in a few words?

GF: My strategy is that of total independence - I thus escape the chapel effect - and of radical discourse, that is, one that goes to the roots and mobilizes people. Third axis: I believe in informal networks and in agit-prop ("agitation propaganda"), the young public is very demanding of it, especially after the catastrophic FN-MNR crisis. We must train and harden the youth elite and prepare them for the inevitable shock that's coming. I believe in the victory of the "Reconquista," provided that an aristocracy of resistance has been formed. That's my goal.