Alain de Benoist, under his pen name “Robert de Herte,” opens with a rapid-fire catalog of unnamed but mostly identifiable cases—a biologist, a psychologist, a Russian writer, a German sculptor, a French essayist, a novelist, an Austrian Nobel ethologist—each presented as a victim of what de Benoist dubs le terrorisme intellectuel: the ostracism, defamation, or physical harassment of thinkers who dissent from what he casts as an enforced egalitarian orthodoxy. (The issue’s dossier pages develop several of these cases by name: Konrad Lorenz, the campaign against Arthur Jensen, Solzhenitsyn, Arno Breker, Jean Raspail.) De Benoist’s sharper, structural claim follows: the Marxist camp, however fractured, reflexively defends its own against “repression,” whereas the “non-Marxist camp” lacks that solidarity and will even connive at the elimination of its “competitors.” Against this backdrop he situates GRECE as occupying an “original place”—anti-Marxist but also above “questions of persons and quarrels of clans”—and closes with Jules Monnerot’s formula of a guerre de civilisation (“war of civilization”) underway since May 1968, reframed as a Gramscian war of position in which the loss of a single link collapses the front.

The editorial is an early, compact statement of the Nouvelle Droite’s self-image as a persecuted intellectual vanguard, and of its nascent metapolitics: note the deliberate appropriation of left-wing vocabulary—conjoncture, solidarité, guerre de position—turned against the left. Its framing is apologetic by design, presenting hereditarian-science researchers and rehabilitated right-wing figures (Breker above all) as martyrs of free inquiry.

Originally published in Éléments no. 3, January-February 1974

Translated by Alexander Raynor

One American biologist who has not discovered equality under his microscope no longer has the right to give his lectures. One English psychologist who has undertaken the psychometric study of racial differences is beaten black and blue. One Russian writer who refuses to let his pen be held by the KGB finds himself confined in a psychiatric asylum. One German sculptor who lacked the good sense to refrain from working when he ought to have is an exile in his own country, after his works were mutilated or destroyed. One French essayist who proposes a new ethics to the West is heaped with abuse by a body of critics who, only the day before, prided themselves on being “objective”. Another writer who, in a novel, imagines the invasion of Europe by the Third World sees his book boycotted. One Austrian ethologist, a Nobel laureate, must make honorable amends for having written, thirty years ago—at a time when his adversaries of today proudly declared themselves “Stalinists”—three dozen lines in which the universal conscience finds something to fault. That is intellectual terrorism.

There was a time when polemics had quality. One exchanged arguments. Today, one takes blows. The witch-hunt is convenient: it guarantees a good conscience.

There is worse than the hijacking of airplanes: the hijacking of intentions, which comes with its own blackmail by the “bomb” as well.

Hypocrisy is conjugated with delirium. Those nostalgic for the Inquisition grow indignant at the rise of “totalitarianism”, while the heirs of the Cheka denounce “repression”. The ones proclaim: “No charity for the enemies of charity!” The others: “No liberty for the enemies of liberty!”

But here is something graver: the Marxist camp, with its sects, its thousand divisions, its heresies, its brawls, preserves a sense of the adversary. When it hears talk of repression, it declares itself in solidarity. The non-Marxist camp has none of these reflexes. It means to pick and choose its “martyrs”.

At the limit, some would not be displeased to see “competitors” eliminated. That too is a form of intellectual terrorism: through complicity, at the very least.

Hostile to Marxism and to every form of leftism or subversion, the GRECE association situates itself in a camp that rejects the ideologies in fashion, those epiphenomena of decline. Within this camp it occupies an original place: therein lies its reason for being. But even as it defends the principles to which it is attached, and sets out the solutions that seem to it suited to present problems, it situates its action above questions of persons and quarrels of clans.

In the uncertain conjuncture through which we are living, diversity must be the rule. Among those whom subversion repels there are men and women whose ideological, philosophical, or confessional options are not necessarily the same. Varied alternatives must be offered to them, lest they be seen—worn down by the long struggle [de guerre lasse]—going over to the adversary.

In his Sociologie de la Révolution (The Sociology of Revolution; Fayard, 1969), Jules Monnerot wrote: “The possibility of a war of civilization [guerre de civilisation] appeared in France in May 1968, and it has not disappeared.” Such a war is a war of position. One link gives way: the front collapses.

TN: The unnamed cases. Identifications, in order of appearance, with confidence levels: the “American biologist” is unidentified (de Benoist may intend a composite of the U.S. campaigns against hereditarian researchers; a specific biologist cannot be confirmed; perhaps referring to E.O. Wilson or maybe even J. Philippe Rushton though he was only beginning his career at this time); the “English psychologist” is almost certainly Hans J. Eysenck, physically assaulted by protesters at the London School of Economics in May 1973; the “Russian writer… confined in a psychiatric asylum” is uncertain—the issue’s front page foregrounds Solzhenitsyn, but he was expelled, not interned, so the asylum detail more likely alludes to the Soviet punitive-psychiatry cases (e.g., Zhores Medvedev); the “German sculptor” is evidently Arno Breker (featured on p. 3 of this issue); the “French essayist who proposes a new ethics to the West” is unidentified and may be a veiled self-reference to the GRECE milieu (perhaps Alain de Benoist himself); the “writer who… imagines the invasion of Europe by the Third World” is Jean Raspail, Le Camp des Saints (1973); the “Austrian ethologist, a Nobel laureate” is Konrad Lorenz.