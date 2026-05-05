In this interview with Éléments, Alain de Benoist discusses his monumental thousand-page work on the historical Jesus —L’homme qui n’avait pas de père (The Man Who Had No Father) — the culmination of over four decades of engagement with Christian origins and the history of religions. Drawing on the latest scholarship in exegesis and historiography, de Benoist navigates the contested terrain between myth and history, addressing questions of textual authenticity, archaeological evidence, the illegitimacy controversy, and the gradual theological construction of Jesus's divine identity.

Originally published in Éléments no. 190, June – July 2021

Interview conducted by Pascal Eysseric

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Éléments: No one expected to see Alain de Benoist devote a thousand-page book to Jesus! Is it the former altar boy you once were resurfacing? More seriously, I notice you dedicated your book to Simon Claude Mimouni, former holder of the chair “Origins of Christianity” at the École pratique des hautes études, but also to the “memory of Louis Rougier and Jean-Marie Paupert”... At bottom, what is the purpose of this work, which is something of a titanic undertaking?

Alain de Benoist: Neither god nor titan! But simply the culmination of a project more than forty or fifty years in the making. Since adolescence, I have never stopped taking an interest in the history of religions and, more specifically, in the question of Christian origins. Louis Rougier was a rationalist philosopher (we owe him notably the restitution of Celsus’s True Discourse), Jean-Marie Paupert, a Catholic essayist. I was bound to each of them, until their deaths, by great friendship and deep affection. My book stands in continuation of the innumerable exchanges I had with them. It is in fact a work of synthesis that strives to answer the question: where does research on the “historical Jesus” currently stand? It was Martin Kähler who, in 1892, first distinguished the “Jesus of history” from the “Jesus of faith” — a distinction retained today by virtually all specialists: when one says that “Jesus died on the cross,” one is speaking of the historical Jesus; when one says he “died for our sins,” one is speaking of the Jesus of faith. This is obviously not a polemical work. I pass no judgment whatsoever on the person of Jesus or on the value of his preaching. I try only to pin down the facts as closely as possible, presenting the numerous works of exegetes and historians, many of whom are unknown to the French public because they have not been translated. The book addresses all those — believers, non-believers, or agnostics — who take an interest in this subject.

Éléments: Does taking an interest in the “historical Jesus” imply rejecting the claims of the mythicist school, championed in France by the philosopher Michel Onfray and certain rationalist authors? And for that matter, what is “mythicism”?

A. de B.: Mythicist authors, such as Arthur Drews, Paul-Louis Couchoud, and Prosper Alfaric (or more recently Robert M. Price, Earl J. Doherty, and Richard Carrier), are those who believe that Jesus never existed, even under the “semblance of a man” in which the Docetists and Gnostics believed. For them, Jesus is not a man who was made into a God, but a divine figure to whom a human existence was attributed more or less belatedly. The thesis may have seduced by its radicalism, but I do not find it tenable. It rests solely on an argument ex silentio, consisting of exploiting the absence of early testimony to the historical existence of Jesus (with the exception of the Testimonium Flavianum, that is, the passage Flavius Josephus devoted to Jesus, though it was partly interpolated). This is a fragile argument, contradicted by the testimony of Paul, who in the 50s had met members of the family of Jesus. The mythicist thesis also supposes that Christianity was born in a Hellenistic milieu, which is incompatible with the rootedness of the Jesus movement in ancient Judaism. In fact, if Jesus never existed, the entire question of the origins of Christianity becomes incomprehensible. This is why the mythicist school has always remained very much a minority position in the history of scholarship.

Éléments: You speak a great deal of “suppositions,” “uncertainties,” and “probability estimates.” Is this because the source materials are lacking? Can one nonetheless say that a “historical core” exists?

A. de B.: The source materials are not lacking at all — on the contrary, they are extremely numerous. The whole question is what one can extract from them. That is precisely the task of historians and exegetes: to attempt to disentangle among the pieces of the puzzle what is certain, what is probable, what is possible, what is improbable, doubtful, or impossible. Opinions, of course, differ according to the author. But there is indeed a “hard core.” We know with reasonable certainty that the one we call Jesus today (he actually bore the name Yeshoua) was born around 6 BCE, though we do not know where; that his mother was named Mary; that he probably began as a disciple of John the Baptist; that he recruited disciples and led the life of an itinerant preacher in the villages of Galilee; that he did not address himself to the Gentiles (”I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel,” Mt 15:24); that he quickly acquired a reputation as a miracle-worker and exorcist; and finally that he was condemned to death and executed under the reign of Tiberius, in the 30s of the Common Era. It is moreover now recognized that the Jesus movement was not a “Christian” dissidence from Judaism, but a Jewish current which, within the Judaism of the time, stood in opposition to other currents. Throughout his life, Jesus placed himself within the sole horizon of the Jewish world. He was undoubtedly a reformer, not an apostate.

Éléments: But then, how does one disentangle the true from the false, the authentic from the inauthentic? Is the date of composition the only criterion?

A. de B.: We are obviously inclined to think that documents are more reliable the closer they are chronologically to the events, but this is not an invariable rule. The Gospel of John, which is the latest of the four canonical gospels, stands a good chance of having preserved certain details — geographical ones in particular — more accurately than those found in the Synoptics. Scholars have in fact developed various criteria that partially answer your question. The criterion of multiple attestation, for example, or the criterion of embarrassment: a word or deed attributed to Jesus that may have been judged awkward or embarrassing by the first Christian generations has every chance of being authentic, since otherwise there would have been no reason to invent it (this is also an argument against mythicism). One can cite the episode of Jesus’s baptism in the Jordan, for John administered a “baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins” (Mk 1:4; Lk 3:3); the “Baptist embassy,” in which a delegation comes on behalf of the Baptist to inquire of Jesus whether he is truly the one who is expected (Lk 7:20), an episode totally contradicting what had been said beforehand; the passage in Mark where the family of Jesus tries to seize him because they consider he has gone mad (”He is out of his mind,” 3:21); the announcement of the imminent coming of the kingdom of God, which did not come to pass. Likewise, the fact that Jesus called Peter “Satan” (Mk 8:33; Mt 16:23) was certainly not invented by the future Church of Rome, which would want to see in Peter its apostolic founder.

Éléments: If so little is known about Jesus, why does his baptism in the Jordan by John the Baptist appear to be authentic?

A. de B.: First, because it meets the criterion of multiple attestation (it is noted in the canonical gospels, in the Gospel of the Hebrews, and in the Q document), the criterion of coherence, and the criterion of embarrassment. The fact was sufficiently well known that it could not be passed over in silence. One notes nonetheless that the three Synoptics recount it very differently, while the Gospel of John is even more elliptical. The kinship of Jesus and John, affirmed in the prologue of the Gospel of Luke, is legendary. Furthermore, if the Baptist had recognized the superiority of Jesus, he would certainly have joined his movement and would have enjoined his own disciples to do the same, which did not occur. John and Jesus had distinct legacies, as can be seen in the Acts of the Apostles, and we know that the Johannite sect persisted at least until the end of the third century, before disappearing in favor of the Mandaeans.

Éléments: What has the discovery in December 1945 of fifty-two Coptic Gnostic writings near Nag Hammadi, in Upper Egypt, contributed to knowledge of the historical Jesus? Were there even more important discoveries?

A. de B.: An already highly significant discovery was that of the famous Dead Sea Scrolls, which revealed hymns and rules of discipline attributed to the Essenes. Not a single mention of Jesus is found among them, but they allowed scholars to observe that the ancient Judaism of the first century was anything but unified: Jewish Essenes, Jewish Pharisees, Jewish Sadducees, Jewish Nazoreans (disciples of Jesus), Samaritans, baptists of various allegiances, etc. The discovery of the Gnostic writings of Nag Hammadi, for its part, gave us access to documents thought to have been lost, beginning with the Gospel of Thomas — a “sayings gospel” that appears to have gathered traditions earlier than the composition of the canonical gospels — but also the Gospel of Philip, the Gospel of the Egyptians, and so on.

Éléments: Are other discoveries of similar importance still possible today?

A. de B.: It is unlikely, given the scale of the losses and destructions, but one can always dream. If one were to recover the original text of the Q document, the Judeo-Christian gospels of which we possess only fragments, the Hypomnemata of Hegesippus, the Apostolicon of Marcion, the Diatessaron of Tatian, or the volumes of Tacitus’s Annals corresponding to the years 29, 30, and 31 of Tiberius, scholars would obviously be delighted.

Éléments: What are the oldest testimonies available to us concerning the gospels? What credence can one accord them from a strictly historical point of view?

A. de B.: The gospels are theological documents, hermeneutical narratives, testimonies of faith, summaries of catechesis — not historical accounts. Written several decades after the death of Jesus, they do not aim to recount a history, but to give it meaning, to deliver a doctrinal message for the purposes of catechesis. They inform us imperfectly about Jesus but tell us a great deal about what the earliest communities that claimed allegiance to him believed. This is why most specialists consider it impossible to write a “biography of Jesus,” something Albert Schweitzer had already asserted in 1906.

Éléments: How does one explain the dozens of divergences and contradictions found among the four canonical gospels?

A. de B.: They are very simply explained by the fact that they did not draw upon the same traditions and were originally used by different communities. By the end of the first century, the Jesus movement was already divided into at least six different (and sometimes opposing) currents: the Jacobeans, the Petrinists, the Hellenists of Stephen, the Hellenists of Barnabas, the Paulinists, and the Johannines — distinguished principally by their particular doctrine, but also by their geographical origin (Palestine or the Diaspora) and their linguistic background (Greek or Aramaic). The diversity of the gospels, canonical or apocryphal, reflects the diversity of the communities claiming allegiance to Jesus at a time when the Church had not yet come into existence. Research has established that the Gospel of Mark, not that of Matthew, is the oldest. Today, a rough consensus has settled on dating the Gospel of Mark to around 70–75, the Gospel of Matthew to around 80–85, that of Luke to around 90–95, and that of John to around 100–110. The first certain reference to the four canonical gospels is found in Irenaeus of Lyon around 180. These gospels do not seek to complement one another, but rather to provide narrative contexts for the words of Jesus (or attributed to Jesus) transmitted orally. All are written in Greek, and successive layers of composition are easily discernible. To the divergences and contradictions between them, one must also add significant “gaps.” The fourth gospel, for example, is the only one to speak of the resurrection of Lazarus, of which the three Synoptics apparently knew nothing, even though they do mention the sisters of that same Lazarus, Martha and Mary.

Éléments: What is the Q document, which you have already mentioned?

A. de B.: Luke and Matthew, who reproduced nearly two thirds of the Gospel of Mark, also share in common 235 verses not found in Mark. Since one finds word-for-word or near-word-for-word agreement for 50% of the words used in these verses, it is logically concluded that they used another written source, the text of which we unfortunately do not possess. Since the nineteenth century, this source has been called the “Q document” (from the German Quelle, “source”). Adolf von Harnack was the first to propose a reconstruction of it. More recently, John S. Kloppenborg has discerned three successive redactional layers within it. Like the Gospel of Thomas, the Q document presented itself solely as a collection of sayings (logia) of Jesus. Those who refuse to see in it anything more than a heuristic fiction hold that in reality Matthew copied Luke or that Luke copied Matthew. But this hypothesis is doubtful given how different the gospels of Luke and Matthew are from each other. The prevailing view is rather that these two gospels were written independently of one another.

Éléments: Why rely on apocryphal writings — many of which report legendary events — when seeking to identify the historical Jesus? How many apocryphal gospels are there? Why consider them on a par with the four gospels recognized by the Church?

A. de B.: For the historian, apocryphal writings have neither more nor less value than the texts that were later canonized. They deserve to be studied and subjected to criticism, both intratextual and intertextual, in the same manner as the other gospels. Numbering around fifty, the apocrypha are above all irreplaceable for understanding the various representations that the ancient communities claiming allegiance to Jesus may have formed of him. They are, of course, of unequal value, all the more so in that their composition is spread across a long period of time. The fixing of the evangelical canon itself took place late, and it seems likely that it was in response to Marcion that the Church first began to show a concern for canonicity. The definitive list of canonical and apocryphal texts dates from the end of the fourth century, at the initiative of the bishop Athanasius of Alexandria. Many apocrypha would nonetheless continue to circulate, particularly in popular circles. Many Christians are unaware of this, but it is from the apocrypha that the grotto of Bethlehem, the names of Mary’s parents (Anne and Joachim), the ox and the donkey of the “manger,” the theme of virginity in partu (Protevangelium of James), the descent of Jesus into Hell (Acts of Pilate), and many other details still derive.

Éléments: Can anything be known about the physical appearance of Jesus? Was he as handsome as in the paintings of the Sistine Chapel?

A. de B.: Strictly nothing can be known about it, as the sources are silent on this point. Clement of Alexandria, Irenaeus, Origen, and Tertullian maintained that he was very ugly, because he wished thereby to humble himself more fully. This view was quickly abandoned. Subsequently, every era, every people, every artist has represented Jesus by giving free rein to their imagination.

Éléments: Are there archaeological traces of the historical Jesus in Jerusalem and Galilee? Have archaeologists uncovered objects that belonged to him? Do we know his house, for example, or his village?

A. de B.: No, there are none. The excavations carried out at Nazareth by the Franciscans have proved disappointing, and many scholars believe that this city simply did not exist in the time of Jesus. Unknown to the Old Testament as to all the historiographical sources of the period, it could only have been a tiny hamlet, with neither school nor synagogue, contrary to what the Gospel of Luke states (4:16–22). In the gospels, Jesus is most often given the name “Nazarene” or “Nazoraean” (Yeshû ha-nôzri in the Talmud), which could never have meant “from Nazareth.” When, in the Acts of the Apostles (24:5), Paul is accused by his adversaries of being the ringleader of the “sect of the Nazoraeans,” it would make no sense to make him the leader of the “people of Nazareth.” The name “Nazoraean,” which was the first term used to designate Christians, derives more plausibly from the Hebrew netser, meaning “descendant, shoot.” The followers of Jesus saw in him the descendant of David, son of Jesse, drawing on Isaiah: “A shoot (netser) shall come out from the stump of Jesse” (11:1–2). Today, Christians are still called ha-Notzrim in Hebrew, Natzraya in Syriac, Nasārā or Nāsrāni in Arabic.

Éléments: All four canonical gospels affirm that Jesus had brothers, and two of them also signal the existence of “sisters.” Could the words “brothers” and “sisters” simply not have carried the figurative meaning of companions or disciples? Why is this a problem for the Catholic tradition?

A. d. B.: There is indeed unanimity on this point, with the gospels of Mark and Matthew also giving the names of his brothers: James, Joses (Joseph), Jude, and Simon. The overwhelming majority of specialists hold that these are full brothers by blood, which was also the opinion of Tertullian, for that matter. These indications in fact only became an embarrassment for the Church from the — much later — period when it decreed the perpetual virginity of Mary. It was first held that these “brothers” were in reality children born from a prior marriage of Joseph, a thesis that was abandoned when the Church decided that Joseph too had always remained a virgin. One then fell back on a philological argument: where one reads that Jesus had brothers, one should in fact understand that he had cousins. The argument consisted in pointing out that, in the Torah, these two degrees of kinship are sometimes conflated. This was to forget that in the Hebrew Bible the context always allows one to determine the matter; that this conflation no longer existed in the time of Jesus; and also that the gospels are written in Greek, which perfectly distinguishes the brother (adelphos) from the cousin (anepsios). The word “brothers” could not have been used metaphorically to designate the disciples of Jesus either, since the two categories frequently stood in opposition to each other. When the fourth gospel claims that “even his brothers did not believe in him” (Jn 7:5), what sense would it make to attribute this unbelief to his cousins?

Éléments: Why do so many authors remain convinced that Jesus was married?

A. de B.: In reality, there are hardly any authors beyond sensationalists — such as Dan Brown in his Da Vinci Code — who have advanced this thesis! In truth, nothing in the current state of our knowledge permits one to assert or even to suppose that Jesus was married (or had children). Mary Magdalene, who is the female figure most frequently cited in the New Testament, apparently held a deep affection for Jesus, but one can scarcely go beyond this observation. Whereas she disappears entirely from the Acts of the Apostles, she plays an essential role in the apocrypha (the Gospel of Mary, the Gospel of Philip, the Dialogue of the Savior, the Pistis Sophia), where she does not hesitate to oppose the disciples. This suggests that she played an important role in the beliefs of certain communities, though exactly what that role was remains unknown. Scholars prefer to interrogate her epithet “the Magdalene,” which does not necessarily refer to a geographical origin (Magdala), or to consider whether she is to be identified with Mary of Bethany and with the “sinner” of whom Luke speaks, each of whom reportedly poured costly perfume on the hair or the feet of Jesus.

Éléments: “In the canonical gospels, Joseph the father of Jesus is scarcely more than a ghost,” you write. With the exception of the prologues of Luke and Matthew, much the same is true of Mary. How does one explain this?

A. de B.: The Gospel of Mark, the oldest, ignores Joseph entirely. The same is true in the Pauline epistles and in the Q document. In the infancy narratives, he does not utter a single word (Matthew) or appears only in the background (Luke), and the genealogies provided in the two gospels do not even give him the same father. It is often held that he was already dead when Jesus began his preaching, but nothing is said of the date of his death nor of the place where he would have been buried, which is more than striking. As for Mary the mother of Jesus, Paul does not give her name. The Gospel of John speaks of the “mother of Jesus,” but without ever naming her either. The Acts of the Apostles does not even mention the date of her death. The Nativity narratives belong to Christology, not to Mariology. All told, Mary is cited less in the gospels than in the Quran! This clearly suggests that Mary and Joseph were not the objects of any particular devotion in the early days of Christianity — which is obviously surprising to anyone who knows the extent of the Marian cult that would intensify without letup from the third century onwards.

Éléments: From when do the accounts of the miraculous conception and the virginal birth date?

A. de B.: They are found for the first time in the Protevangelium of James, as well as in the prologues of the gospels of Luke and Matthew, each of which draws on at least two different traditions. These prologues are late additions, as demonstrated by the enormous differences in style between them and the body of Luke and Matthew respectively. They can be dated to the end of the first century, or even the beginning of the second. They are composed essentially of a series of legends (the census of Quirinius, the “massacre of the Innocents,” the “magi,” etc.), with Luke also drawing on a Baptist tradition. The gospels of Mark and John are silent on the matter, which is unsurprising, since for the very first generations of Jesus’s disciples his death, followed by his resurrection, mattered far more than his birth: resurrectional Christology took precedence over incarnational Christology. The theme of the miraculous conception and virginal birth served above all — in seeking to demonstrate that Jesus was “truly man” and “truly God” — to refute, on one side, the views of Jewish Christians, more inclined to believe in the messiahship of Jesus than in his divinity, and on the other, those of the Docetists and Gnostics, who believed on the contrary in the divinity of Jesus, but not in his Davidic and messianic descent.

Éléments: To justify the title of your book, you suggest that Jesus was probably an illegitimate child...

A. de B.: This is obviously a delicate subject. What is certain is that accusations of illegitimacy were leveled against Jesus during his lifetime. One sees this in the Gospel of Mark, where Jesus is described solely as “son of Mary” — a pejorative expression at a time when children were designated only by their father’s name. One sees it in Matthew, who, contrary to custom, introduces into the genealogy of Jesus four women — Tamar, Rahab, Ruth, and Bathsheba — who share in common having committed “sexual transgressions” or having conceived in irregular circumstances, yet nonetheless contributed to safeguarding the Davidic lineage; mentions that can only be explained by the parallel the evangelist wishes to draw with Mary the mother of Jesus. One sees it finally in the Gospel of John, in the episode of the woman taken in adultery, where the adversaries of Jesus throw at him: “we were not born of fornication (porneia)” — with the implication “unlike you.” These accusations cannot be responses to the miraculous conception, since the latter would only emerge much later. They suggest rather that Jesus may have been regarded as a mamzer — a term designating any child born of an irregular sexual union — which could explain both his celibacy (the mamzerim had no right to marry) and his relative social marginality. The porneia at that time could refer equally well to adultery, rape, or any “impure union.” For their part, the Talmud and the Toledot Yeshu give the name Pantera to the father of Jesus, which might have continued to surprise had not the tomb of a Roman legionary from Sidon named Tiberius Julius Abdes Pantera been discovered in 1859 near Bad Kreuznach, in Germany — a man who lived at the beginning of the Common Era in Syria. It is obviously difficult to draw conclusions.

In this whole affair, one must start from the passage in the Gospel of Matthew where Joseph discovers with astonishment that Mary is pregnant though they have not yet lived together (1:18), an episode that was certainly not invented (and which implies that Mary had not informed Joseph of the Annunciation recounted in Luke!). One must also not forget that Mary, at the time of her pregnancy, is a young adolescent of twelve or thirteen years, fourteen at most — the age of most young Jewish women in Palestine at the time of their marriage. Whatever way one approaches the problem, there are only three possibilities: either Jesus had no human father (he was begotten through the intervention of the Holy Spirit, that is, through the “breath” of Yahweh, rûah, a term of feminine gender in both Hebrew and Aramaic); or he is the son of Joseph, which is by no means certain; or he is the son of another man. The first belongs to the domain of faith. If one does not share it, one must settle on one of the other two.

Éléments: The chapter on the trial, the passion, and the death of Jesus reads like a genuine police investigation, and one learns there in particular that Jesus was not actually tortured on a cross. What exactly is the case?

A. de B.: The great Catholic theologian Raymond E. Brown, frequently cited in the works of the future Benedict XVI, had noted 27 contradictions between rabbinical procedures and what the gospels say of the trial before the Sanhedrin. An execution on the day of Passover is itself already highly implausible. The redactional additions are numerous, as in John, who does not hesitate to report a dialogue between Jesus and Pilate, when this exchange took place without witnesses (18:33–38). The Romans, moreover, did not put men to death on a cross, but on a T-shaped gibbet: they nailed not the palms but the wrists of the condemned to a horizontal beam, the patibulum, which was then slotted into the top of a post permanently planted in the ground. Jesus therefore could not have “carried his cross.” And it was obviously forbidden for the relatives of the condemned to come and converse with him at the foot of the cross. The original meaning of the Greek word for cross, stauros, is in fact that of “stake, post.” To be “crucified” was literally to be “hung, suspended from the wood,” which explains why Paul speaks several times of the death of Jesus on a “gibbet.” The cross, finally, was not among the primitive Christian symbols. It does not appear until the time of Constantine — not in reference to the torture suffered by Jesus but, as Irenaeus of Lyon says, to designate the four cardinal points of the universe. Until the fourth century, no Christian edifice bears any cross whatsoever. The first crucifix does not appear until 706, in the church of Saint Peter in Rome.

Éléments: Has Jesus always been the Son of God?

A. de B.: Jesus most certainly considered himself a prophet. To speak of himself, he frequently employed (in more than 80 occurrences in the canonical gospels) the expression “Son of Man” (ho huiós tou anthrōpou), which was certainly not invented, since the early Church did not adopt it in its own usage. After his death, there is no doubt that his Nazoraean disciples regarded him as the Messiah. The title “Son of God,” which appears at the beginning of the Gospel of Mark but is not attested in any of the oldest manuscripts, was at first attributed to him in a metaphorical sense, to designate a particularly intimate relationship with God, and then in the literal sense — which could only have occurred in a Hellenistic milieu. When does he become Son of God? There are four possible answers: at his baptism (Mark), at the moment of his conception (the prologues of Luke and Matthew), at his resurrection (Paul), or from all eternity (John). By a final escalation, he would himself be assimilated to God, leading to the Trinitarian dogma — the association of three distinct persons participating consubstantially in a single divine essence (one “God in three persons,” one “ousia in three hypostases”) — which did not receive its definitive canonical formulation until the fourth century.

Éléments: Nietzsche saw in Paul the true founder of Christianity. Others have regarded him as the leader of “pagan Christianity.” Are these views well-founded?

A. de B.: No, they are not. Paul certainly wished to give Judaism a more universalist scope, but he never sought to break with it. His preaching always retained a profoundly synagogal character. He addressed himself, moreover, less to the Gentiles than to the “Judaizers,” that is, to proselytes of Greek origin already drawn to certain Jewish beliefs and practices. The one time he attempted to address the Greeks directly — on the Areopagus in Athens — he was sent away without ceremony. The Pauline current, long remaining marginal, only began to gain strength after the Second Jewish War, when the center of gravity of the Jesus movement shifted from Jerusalem to Antioch, then to Alexandria and Rome. At that time, the opposition was not between Jewish Christianity and pagan Christianity, but a conflict between Christian Jews and non-Christian Jews — which is an altogether different matter. At most one can say that Paul invoked the Covenant of Abraham more than the Covenant of Moses.

Éléments: In what is conventionally called primitive Christianity, who was the most important figure?

A. de B.: Without question, James the Just, the brother of Jesus, who exercised leadership of the Jerusalem community after the death of Jesus. Other members of the family of Jesus also belonged to this community. These Nazoraeans — in fact Jewish Christians — were those who remained most faithful to the teaching of Jesus, for the simple reason that they had lived in direct contact with him, which was not the case for the Paulinists and the Gnostics. In 62, upon the death of James (of which the Acts of the Apostles say not a word), it was his cousin Simeon who succeeded him. The Judeo-Christian movement would subsequently divide into the Nazoraeans properly speaking — some of whom would eventually join the Great Church — and the Ebionites, more radically hostile to Paul, to which must also be added the Elkasaites. It is more than probable that the Ebionites were closely associated in the seventh century with the birth of Islam.

Éléments: Can all these scientific discoveries have consequences for the Christian faith? How could it not be shaken if a good portion of the apostolic writings are not authentic?

A. de B.: My book was certainly not written to deprive anyone of their faith! Many prominent Christian authors have, moreover, contributed to these discoveries. It is in my view up to Christians to decide, in light of these works, what does or does not call into question the foundations of their faith. Personally, I do not see why one could not continue to believe in the Incarnation and the Resurrection without feeling obliged to think that Jesus was born in Bethlehem or that at the time of his death zombies invaded Jerusalem (Mt 27:51–53)! Did not Joseph Ratzinger, future Pope Benedict XVI, himself write in 1969: “The divine sonship of Jesus does not rest, according to the faith of the Gospel, on the fact that Jesus had no human father. The doctrine of the divinity of Jesus would not be called into question if Jesus had been born of a normal marriage. For the divine sonship of which faith speaks is not a biological fact [...] It is situated in the eternity of God”?