In “À la rencontre des dieux maudits,” Jean Mabire embarks on a deeply personal and poetic exploration of Norse mythology—not as a scholar, but as a passionate seeker reclaiming a forgotten spiritual heritage. Far from academic detachment, Mabire approaches the gods of Asgard with reverence, familiarity, and a quiet defiance against the historical and cultural forces that have long marginalized them. Blending memoir, myth, and meditation, this essay serves as both a reawakening and a reckoning—a call to rediscover the "cursed gods" of the North, not as distant relics, but as living symbols woven into the ancestral soul of Europe.

Originally published in Éléments no. 27, December 1978

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Why not admit it? I resolved to write this little book because I very much wanted to read it. Nothing like it existed in the French language: a sort of Que sais-je? on Norse mythology. Barely more than two hundred pages, and a bit of order brought to these disjointed and sometimes contradictory tales. This work was therefore first composed as my own “god-thoughts.” I wanted it to serve as a basic aide-mémoire to shed some light on so much darkness.

Darkness through which I long wandered, torch in hand, like the heroes of Jules Verne in the subterranean labyrinths of distant Iceland, quite certain, like them, of one day discovering the secret of the runes at the end of this Journey to the Center of Faith... Dispelling the clouds that obscure the sky sometimes means descending into the bowels of the earth and of History. It means questioning the oldest memory. Let there be no worry: I am no specialist, much less an academic. To speak of our gods, I claim no other authority than hope and loyalty—pushed to the point of becoming obsessions and theological virtues of a finally natural paganism.

If there is one book I had to write, it is this one. Norman by origin and by passion, founder of the journal Viking, contributor to Heimdal and Haro, which have carried on the torch, author of a history of the Normans and an epic of the Vikings, chronicler of polar explorations, familiar with the Sagas—at least those translated into French—a fervent pilgrim of the hyperborean sun of ultima Thule, a navigator whose sentimental compass has for decades stubbornly pointed North, I had to return to the gods of Asgard the life they once offered me.

For a long time, I dreamed of restoring their journeys, making them familiar and popular, as befits the gods of our own clan. In this endeavor, all erudition seems unnecessary to me. What matters are the colors and the gestures. Showing is more important than making believe. I will not pretend to be the scholar I am not. The runic Futhark is not my secret alphabet. I only wish to be an amateur. But a passionate and curious one, tireless like Ratatosk, who runs endlessly from branch to root on Yggdrasil, fanning the eternal struggle between the eagle and the serpent.

It’s a fact. Norse mythology is cloaked in that persistent, icy fog sailors call crasse, conjuring at once the image of shattered ships. There are countless books popularizing the great themes of Greek and Roman mythology. Familiarized from school with the gods and goddesses of Olympus, we find their features frozen in marble in the museums. They remain obvious symbols, if no longer tutelary deities. But the light that radiates from the “classical” tradition only makes the shadow around the “barbarian” legends darker. This opposition, carefully maintained by pedants, has greatly contributed to distorting a legacy that remains both unknown and rejected. Our gods were cursed as much by the missionaries of evangelization as by the pedagogues of Latinism, seduced by the myth of Ex oriente lux, championed alike by progressive freethinkers and the most traditionalist bigots.

Some clergymen, however, at the beginning of the century, were not greatly frightened by Maurrassian paganism. Behind the high walls of Catholic schools, Greco-Roman mythology seemed tamed and sanitized. It was no longer considered dangerous, and adolescents were allowed to flirt with the muses. Zeus’s thunder had become harmless. The golden legend of the gods and heroes of ancient Hellas or Rome was thus repurposed, thoroughly sterilized, stripped of all northern miasmas, which the clergy regarded as a kind of absolute evil. The Antichrist came from the cold... The cursed gods, ignored and lost in the mists of the North, inevitably appeared to me as alluring, precisely because they remained forbidden.

An instinctive adolescent reflex: rebellion against the established—and especially taught—order. There will always be students who find it suspicious that pious and proctor share the same etymology. Faced with the religion of altars and books, how not to prefer the faith of woods and springs? The North, for me, was first of all Nature. The earth over the hereafter, if you will. And poetry over the Decalogue. I saw little point, however, in replacing the good Lord or Jupiter with Odin, unless out of a taste for irreverence—and therefore wisdom. It quickly became clear to me that one should not overlay one religion upon another. To swap Christ’s cross for Thor’s hammer is merely a ritual gesture. What must change is the very nature of belief. On one side, the cloud; on the other, the real. Hence the need not to read the Edda as a Bible, not to seek in Norse mythology anything more than images and symbols, maxims and stories. It's worth recalling at the threshold of this little book: the Norse worldview is not codified but suggested. Their mythology must be translated, not endured. To be faithful to these cursed gods is first to understand—which often means listening to an inner voice.

Once freed from the idea of a single, and thus totalitarian, God with numbered and absolute commandments, one quickly discovers that the sacred can be multiple—meaning alive. The strict boundary between gods, heroes, and humans fades away. Religion is no longer external but internal. The divine is found at the heart of each person. This is the essential step of paganism. The gods of the North may be terrifying or even comical, but above all, they are familiar. None of the nine worlds of Scandinavian mythology is absurd. Travelers move constantly from one to another. There is no otherworld of a different nature.

Norse paganism ultimately resisted foreign assaults better than southern paganism. Probably because it was defeated later. Its sentimental otherness is a fact. Studying "classical" mythology does not lead one back to faith in the proper sense; it rarely goes beyond intellectual emotion. The evocation of ancient sources, so dear to Parnassian poets and painters at the end of the last century, is not a religious movement, but a literary and artistic one. Except, perhaps, for someone as unusual as Louis Ménard, whose Reveries of a Mystical Pagan remains a most curious testimony. By contrast, to approach “barbarian” mythology, I dare say one must already possess faith. Not belief in a dogma, much less submission to a sect, but a surge of the soul toward an elsewhere that the ancients located in ultima Thule, at the northern limits of the known world.

Engaging with the spiritual world of the North, of which mythology is but one aspect, cannot be a pastime or curiosity. It is a discovery and a quest, which some have likened to the search for the Grail. But without mysticism, the Grail is just a cup. In this light, a return to Norse faith can easily do without Thor, Odin, or Frey, who appear more as archetypes than idols. One should not overindulge in the North-South opposition, even if such reductive simplification may tempt the naive. For a long time, southern prejudices sought to darken northern legends. Responding with equal disdain would be foolish, especially since there is undeniable religious kinship between the Scandinavian and Hellenic worlds, between the Germanic and Roman universes. Georges Dumézil’s research on Indo-European tripartition brilliantly demonstrated this shared heritage. Framing North and South as absolute antagonists mutilates a common legacy. It is good to remember this at the outset of a book aiming to bring light to cursed gods—not to cast beloved gods into shadow.

Anyone familiar with Mediterranean mythology will not find Norse mythology as alien as expected. After the initial surprise—mostly due to the unfamiliar names for those not versed in Germanic languages—everything becomes clear. The comparisons leap out, so obvious that there’s no need to dwell on them. Apollo and Balder are not enemies, but brothers—or at least cousins. For classical purists, the hyperborean gods merge somewhat with the Lappish deities. But to identify the Hellenic gods with Levantine demiurges would be equally absurd. We will one day need to reconcile the Celtic and Slavic gods, scattered in the fragile memory of Europe’s peoples.

Let there be no misunderstanding. I wished to restore life to the cursed gods of Asgard not because they are “superior,” but because they remain “cursed”—that is, paradoxically, both scorned and forgotten. For a thousand years, there has been a “deicide” in the north of our continent. And in this matter, the university long succeeded the Church. This is not about vengeance, but about justice. In answer to the one god who once vanquished them, the different gods finally speak. They have long been mistreated by history, perhaps because they were the purest, as if frozen in the ice of a distant homeland. Of Scandinavian mythology, most French people know only the Ride of the Valkyries, which they imagine through Wagner’s lyrical—and already “southern” or “classical”—operas. They barely connect Wotan with Odin, just as Zeus and Jupiter are drilled into schoolchildren. Ragnarök—the Norse Twilight of the Gods—is to them just a timpani roll under painted clouds. Beyond that, all is darkness.

Worse than silliness is betrayal. The question has been raised with its answer already implied: isn’t Norse mythology dangerous, since it was once drawn upon by apostles of pan-Germanism, now consigned to the costume closet of European theater? Such slander proves total ignorance of the mental world in which early Nordic literature flourished. In medieval Iceland, the land of glaciers and volcanoes, the world’s first parliament was born! This Althing, gathering all free men, established the rule of common law—that is, order, without which there is no freedom. Of these pagan Icelanders, astonished foreign travelers said: “They have no king, only law.” No nation has been more resistant to political or religious totalitarianism than this North Atlantic people, long faithful to those among them who had fled the tyranny of Norway’s early monarchs.



On this Iceland—which may rightly be called the Sacred Island of the North—there blossomed, like a bloom after the snowmelt, a prodigious heroic and mystical literature, whose power, originality, and grandeur captivate all who discover it. The tales, more or less contemporary with the Viking age, known as sagas and mingling farmwork, bloody battles, and perilous voyages, are now increasingly well known outside the Scandinavian world. From them emerge many heroic figures, now fairly familiar if not yet exemplary.

The world of the gods is less known than that of the heroes. It appears more abrupt, with texts rising like high cliffs above desolate shores. They are hard to reach—and harder still to climb. These texts consist essentially of the Eddas and a collection of poems that seem but fragments of a vast submerged literature—like the tip of an iceberg, with three-quarters hidden beneath icy waves.

Traditionally contrasted with the sagas, we speak of the Edda. In fact, this term refers to two quite different things. First, Snorri Sturluson’s Edda, written around 1230, which includes, under the name Gylfaginning, what Régis Boyer rightly calls “a true primer of Norse mythology for young poets.” Then there is the anonymous Poetic Edda, or Elder Edda, preserving a much older oral tradition, also transcribed in the early 13th century, but containing many archaic passages largely untouched by Christian influence. To date this spiritual adventure: Iceland converted to Christianity at the Althing of the year 1000—not by decree of a sovereign, but by a vote, whose outcome long tolerated the minority faithful to the old pagan gods.

Neither Edda exists in a complete French translation. Many mythological poems remain unknown. It was thus necessary to create a kind of synthesis—and especially to make it accessible to a wide audience. Despite the poets’ technical skill, the missionaries’ prohibitions, and the often tangled web of characters, symbols, and twists, this early Scandinavian mythology was popular. It inspired countless fireside tales, sparked laughter and fear, sorrow and joy, rites and dreads in simple folk. Farmers and sailors alike lived close to the gods of Asgard. As warriors, they hoped one day to earn a place in the gleaming hall of Valhalla. These tales formed the very fabric of their lives and helped them face death without fear. Today, these cursed gods must not appear to us as foreign—nor especially as mysterious or inaccessible. The first aim of this book is to popularize their adventures...

These tales, like life itself, are extremely varied. They shift from the marvelous to the grotesque, from horror to farce, from grave tragedy to wild comedy. There is no lack of vulgarity or terror. The gods sail easily from battlefield to banquet hall. They feast and insult each other. Here we are, in full bawdiness. Loki has a barb for everyone. He calls Freya a whore and Thor a cuckold. Even Odin isn’t spared—he’s made out to be a senile fool. This mix may shock. But it’s part of a whole European tradition, carried through the Middle Ages and exploding in the written works of Rabelais or the paintings of Bruegel.

One of the great lessons of this mythology—otherwise so incoherent—is perhaps its refusal to sever the deep unity of life. For the old Norse, it is just as natural to embrace one’s fate by dying joyfully as by feasting between two battles. It is as noble to raise a sword as to drain a drinking horn. What is vile is cowardice, lies, and betrayal. The unity of these stories lies in the recurring characters—though in wildly different situations. It also lies in the unchanging setting: the nine worlds, and above all Asaheim and Jotunheim, for the giants always serve as foils to the gods. Humans are almost entirely absent from these adventures, more so than even the industrious dwarves and the fading elves. But these gods are human—sometimes too human.