The following is a transcription and translation of Scène de chasse en ciel d'Europe ("Hunting Scene in the Sky of Europe"), a spoken-word audio piece by Guillaume Faye, produced by the firm Typhon and released on ‘free radio’ Amplitude FFI. Faye presented himself as "Colonel Olrik." The piece is a work of fiction: a first-person combat narrative set in a dystopian future dominated by a pan-European "Federation" at war with a liberal Western order. The narrator is a female pilot — a "squaline" — who recounts the shootdown of a Western civilian airliner with aestheticized, ritualistic fervor.

Originally broadcast by Amplitude FFI in 1984.

Transcribed and translated by Alexander Raynor

(I apologize in advance if the formatting of my transcription is odd. This is my first time attempting to transcribe a fictional radio program with multiple narrator voices)

Guillaume Faye presents Scène de chasse en ciel d’Europe

Silence — from this moment on, you will not see me, you will not see me. You are no longer authorized to leave. This sono-photo-roman was produced in its entirety by the firm Typhon.

Music operator: Arnaud Magister. Photographic operator: Orkelyde. Script operator: Olrik.

Chromographic operator: O2. Arnaud Magister, Orkelyde, Olrik, and O2 are all employees of the firm Typhon, which bears sole responsibility for this sono-photo-roman. Scène de chasse en ciel d’Europe.

I remember it well: it was at the very end of the pre-war period, during the last day of September. Of the last year, before the great clash that set the West against the Federation. The Federation — our great, our vast homeland of 113 provinces.

Indian summer was casting its final fires over the dark Sildav forest, deep within which the fleur-vénéneuse base lay in hiding. That formidable base where the squalines sleep — our flying sharks, our female killers. Divine aeromilitary matériel, manufactured by the giant trust Typhon.

And I — I, a neo-European citizen of Class A — am a squaline pilot. On my combinator of silken plastomers, there is this proud motto:

In the sky, take to flight. In the sky, carry death. The winged death of your rockets. Toward the coded slogans.

“Let a great black sun rise. Power is the name of hope. Let your force, O sun, propel our aircraft.”

“Let a great black sun rise. Power is the name of hope. Let your force, O sun, propel our aircraft.”

A Boeing 747 of Western Freedom Airlines was daring to overfly the European peninsula of Kamchatka. Violating the Federation’s airspace — the intruder had to be shot down. Immediately, we applied our war makeup.

Red eyelash, black lips, gray headlights, hair pomade — beautiful as madwomen. My fellow pilots and I, naked beneath our latex bodysuits, charged toward our squalines and we howled:

Indomitable is the will of Typhon. Indomitable is the design of science. Invincible are our sovereign gods. Invincible are our sovereign gods.

Aesthetic is our intuition of the world. Let reason perish. Pleasure is the name of the will to power. Desire is the ardor of the nation.

Before departure, all is silence. In the blue-tinted cockpit, the only light is the green glow of the pulse controller, which digitalizes my heartbeat and sends me bursts of anti-adrenaline to keep me calm and aggressive.

With my gloved hand I caress the graceful throttle grip and the black buttons of the rocket launchers — the fearsome Lily Marlènes, the super-explosive biologically guided missiles that strike human concentrations. Soon, Toze, Typhon’s military subsidiary, will perfect ideologically guided rockets. The I-bomb, in short.

Ahead of me, the gray ribbon of the runway. Suddenly, on the tele-targeting screen, a well-known phrase appears in neo-European:

War is but a finisher of the future into the future.

That is the departure order. Liftoff — the irresistible thrust of the Euromotors 2003. Like four silver bolts of lightning, light and smiling, the four squalines, the four female birds of prey, leap into the morning sky at the precise moment the Sun God appears above the firs. I had time to glimpse, to the left of the tapered snout of my flying shark, in a flash, the superb Crystal 5 nuclear power plant, which was launching its beautifully curved towers in assault upon the sky, and which stretched with sovereign power along the shores of Baikal — its frame, modular and sovereign, sensual as a great cat at rest, enigmatic as a temple to post-modern deities. This fleeting apparition immediately recalled to me a lyrical neo-rock poem by the group Grand Cosmodrome, a poem entitled Baikal, Amour, Magistral:

The gods are there, living in the uranium. Death, life, united in your power, Are our only renaissance. Immanent temple of total fusion, You are the flower of the world, power plant.

The celebrants of the solsticial cult will know how to cry out the new rite tomorrow. In the thunder of glacial turbines, the rocket god leaps toward the sky. The machines are already at Mach 4, and the black star squadron, invisible to all radar, races through the mauve, glacial sky of the new homeland toward its quarry.

A slogan is inscribed upon my targeting screen:

Like a typhoon, O Typhon, you are building the superhuman.

Above us, a Novozar 160 robot bomber on hydronuclear propulsion protected us from the enemy’s killer satellites and marked our route with its protective lasers.

To pass the time during the flight, the squadron leader — Lieutenant-Colonel Thémistocles Borodin — was amusing himself by watching, on the screen of his control computer, paintings by O2, who is, it bears repeating, a major-colonel painter in the 3rd Battalion of Artists and head of the techno-realist school. O2, as you may know, has the custom of nailing living subjects to his canvas and painting over them. When they are dead, the canvas is discarded — but it is preserved in relief memory in the video-computers.

Borodin was, moreover, screening one of his canvases: Crucifixion of a Babacool. Meanwhile, the pilot of the 2nd Squaline was eating a hearty breakfast — a Borscht washed down with Siberian champagne, consumed with crystal and vermeil cutlery manufactured by Prestigia, one of the countless subsidiaries of Typhon.

The pilot of the 3rd Squaline, Achille Sabas, was reading an opus while awaiting the pleasurable hour of combat — a slim opuscule by the philosopher Alain Bain-Noir: How Can One Be Post-Modern? As for me, I was listening to Radio Clove, the radio of the last days, where a track by Arnaud Magister was playing:

Tonight we go out in a gang. Hello, the end in a gang. We head down to the city, we’re going to hit the mark.

We are the golden jackets, the chic thugs, the pampered boys, spilling from Africa. We have red boots and black signet rings, And a gray wolf tattooed on the fist.

Suddenly, in my tele-radar, I make out the characteristic echo of my prey. A large, burlesque, flying thing. Mentally, I prepare for combat. A quick prayer to the gods Hermes and Fortune — while simultaneously arming the laser mega-cannons — I cast a brief glance at the red-and-white checkered insignia of Typhon, engraved on the plexiglass. Immediately, an immense confidence floods through me, sweet as the end of the evening, and an intense aggressiveness penetrates me. Injection of schiza. My onboard radio sings:

The whole world has started twisting again. It’s the rhythm of the end of summer. Get wrecked in your worn-out shoes.

Cosmopolis is advancing toward agony. Get wrecked. The sur-boom is over.

The last days are sweet as madness. I’ve dropped everything. How strange all of this.

I’ve met a strange committee. A pre-war committee, no doubt, little man.

The Jumbo. How can anyone dare give a machine such a ridiculous and insulting name? Here in the Federation, we who are worthy of high technology name our aircraft and our computers: tigers, falcons, sewer rats, condors, vultures, vipers, and so on. Not Jumbo — a qualifier borrowed from the miserable, optimistic, rose bonbon universe of the Untermensch Walt Disney. In short, the Jumbo was attempting to escape the svelte female squalines by lumbering heavily, like a drunk fat elephant hunted by aristocratic hunters.

The squadron leader began to murmur into his microphone:

Hear the call, the call of the sky.

And the firing order was inscribed in poetic code upon my shooter’s brain:

Tomorrow is today: at risk is named our future. More is in us.

I witnessed, with a kind of sensual jubilation, the Boeing open along its entire length like a moldy tin of anchovies under the purifying fire of the Lily Marlènes. The ridiculous great Western aircraft flipped over on itself, and from the ruptured fuselage — amid the elegant flames spurting from the kerosene tanks — clusters of humans, deformed bodies, small crimson merchants, fell into the void, their features twisted by a horror that made them all the more repulsive.

Alas, alas — my stereo headphones did not allow me to hear their screams of agony. A pity: I would have liked to hear, one last time, the voice of Michel Berger, who, I knew, was aboard that aircraft. I myself prefer the choleric song he wrote for Dr. Merlin: À mort future:

I love you because you will say nothing, Kaline, on the day I board my squaline, And because you will shed no tears If, in the azure sky, I die. You will join the police, box of tricks.

There was fine company on the aircraft — the cream of the Christianomorphic West. The painter Marc Chagall was eviscerated by the champagne glass he held between his null hands. The far-right journalist, not Paul Superdupont, simply died of fright. Patrice Poivre d’Arvor was burned alive by a blue jet of molten kerosene. Bernard-Henri Lévy was sucked out and scalped by a porthole. Élisabeth Badinter was crushed by the body of Père Bruckberger, bisected, which struck her at over 200 kilometers per hour. Lady Di, perpetually pregnant, exploded like a pumpkin under the impact of a cargo door.

Such ceremony, experimental — the barman inaugurates a metamorphosis. He transforms into a clone, into an automaton, into a thing.

From the disemboweled, spinning aircraft as it plunged toward the sea, I still saw a flaming, disjointed body fall into the void. I recognized, for the space of a second, the half-smashed face on a daub of Winston Churchill. And, a rather rare occurrence, the Typhon computer of my squaline began to laugh at this spectacle transmitted to it by the targeting cameras. Then we returned to base, in a great silence.

And in that silence, we recited the prayer of Law Argon 54:

Pre-war — we are the avant-garde of war. Pre-war — from east to east, our vast empire extends. Pre-war — from east to east, reigns the central island of the world. Pre-war — pre-war — pre-war.

The time of 2,000 years is ending, the time of 2,000 years is ending. Here comes the Age of Aquarius.

Arising, O time of unreason — In the east rises a great black sun. Our memory rises, our power rises, our vengeance rises.

For Delphi and Olympia destroyed, for the Saxons and the Indians, Typhon rises — our great homeland rises — the Federation.

The Federation! The Federation!

Magnificent! In his suit of black kéraline, his piercing gray gaze beneath the silver visor of his chief-pilot’s helmet, Lieutenant-Colonel Thémistocles Borodin let himself drop with sensual grace from the cockpit of his squaline. Slowly, while removing his Caucasian silk gloves, he advanced toward us — his pilots, who stood waiting at attention.

His fine wolf-leather boots striking the gleaming asphalt of the runway — turning his fine commander’s face, his beautiful white face, strapped with blue muscles — he let escape a sardonic smile, no doubt the first of his existence. He said to us:

“Comrade combatants, neo-European pilots — I congratulate you. In the name of our chiefs, our artist-soldiers, and our computers: Men, you have been worthy of the Federation.”

“Operation Écuridogias has unfolded in accordance with the planorama of Typhon’s operators. You will all be decorated with the Order of Yuri Gagarin. The god Hermes, who had incarnated himself in the guidance laser of the Novozar bomber, presided over our sacrificial act. And the god Poseidon has welcomed the victims into his waves — may he forgive them only their mediocrity.”

“But this was only a very small beginning. We are, of course, entitled to the lamentations of the UN, the President of the United States, and the puppet politicians of the former European governments in exile in Las Vegas and California. Our présideurs and our arcs-en-ciel, no more than the senators and the philacontarques, deigned to respond to these sermons from another age.”

It was a computer — a Neurologica 3000, manufactured by Zohol Robotnik, a Typhon subsidiary — that replied, via brief electro-telex, to the West’s presumptuous demands for explanation:

The ferret is running. The ferret is running.

The Western journalists judged this response to be laden with terrible threats and warlike madnesses, everywhere devoid of sense.

And the West plunged into panic. Cosmopolis was living its last days. Gutted with dread, the zombies — the homunculus of little happiness — were waiting. They were waiting for the nightmare. And through their maddened heads, a word was running… “Avant guerre! Avant guerre!”

After the mission, back in my cozy hideaway still buzzing from this grandiose happening, I typed on my tele-keyboard a video letter to my fiancée, Monika 60.

She is a biomanipulatrix at the Tintin advanced research base, at the South Pole. I told her:

“We went hunting the pink elephant — grandiose — soon, my love, we will meet again in Cité 8, for with you I want to flash — metamorphosis — I want my dose of metastable orgasm of white dynames. Sometimes I think — and I come just thinking it — soon the war and divine chance: for us the dream, and for them the nightmare.”

Monika replied to me at once, in her beautiful deep voice, on the video-telephone answering machine — her two white eyes fixed upon my face, made more beautiful still by the artificial colors of the polygonal screen:

“During your absence, I had my eyelids laser-corrected, as the colonel — I believe — prescribed for me, as a Class A prime citizen. The oxygen of the Pole has dried everything out: eyelids, retinas, irises, and lenses have fused together and become smooth and hard as marble. My gaze has become like that of a metallic divinity. My vision has improved; my gaze has become as piercing as Typhon’s targeting cameras. My gaze pierces space — my gaze goes straight through days and hours. I await the war.”