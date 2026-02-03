In this fiercely personal and ideologically charged essay, Guillaume Faye offers more than just an introduction to Pierre Vial’s work—he delivers a rousing homage to a man he considers both comrade and cultural warrior. Written with a blend of literary flair and militant conviction, Faye traces Vial’s intellectual journey from the metapolitical circles of GRECE to the frontline of cultural and identitarian activism with Terre et Peuple. Through anecdotes, philosophical reflections, and mytho-historical imagery, the text becomes a manifesto of resistance, urging European youth to reclaim memory, will, and identity in the face of modernity’s dissolution. Both prophetic and combative, this essay serves as a rallying cry for those who believe history is made by visionaries with unwavering resolve.

Originally published as the preface to «Une Terre, Un Peuple» (2000) by Pierre Vial

Translated by Alexander Raynor

When a friend asks you to write the preface to one of his books, it's always a difficult exercise. Presenting the content of the work in a preface has always seemed pointless to me, since it means speaking in place of the author. It's better to present the author.

So I will speak about my friend Vial, even if his modesty must suffer for it. He would not dare to do it himself. My tone will be, as always, completely free. And then, I will add, as the words come—more precisely from the keyboard—a few very personal reflections. Forgive the somewhat scattered nature of these prefatory thoughts.

Pierre Vial is a “boy scout” and a “soldier-monk.” That's what some of his detractors have whispered to me. Why not? It's a compliment. Vial is and always will be an awakener, a guy who—how to put it, so you’ll understand?—a man who always has cartridges in his satchel when the fight begins.

Pierre, however, is not aggressive. Like the wild boar, he only attacks to defend himself. He defends his land and his herd. His journey may seem chaotic, but to me, it is not. In truth, an implacable logic binds us, him and me: fidelity and resistance, each according to his temperament, his weapon. The motto that suits Pierre Vial could be that of the House of Orange: Je Maintiendrai—I shall maintain. A bourgeois cannot understand. And in these emerging times, at this dawn of a century of iron, the reign of the bourgeois is very likely over, historically done.

•••

I met Vial at GRECE in the early '70s, when he was heading the Lyon branch of the association, before becoming its Secretary General. Vial was, historically, one of the four or five people who, after that May '68—marking the rise to power of egalitarian and cosmopolitan ideology in France and Europe—carried out a true ideological, cultural, and ethical refounding of our worldview, that of resistance and the rebirth of European identity.

There are six men to whom I owe a great deal from those crucial and foundational years of the '70s: the late Giorgio Locchi, Dominique Venner, and Yvan Blot; Pierre Vial, Maurice Rollet, and Jean Mabire. The first three opened my eyes to the philosophical underpinnings of our struggle, the latter three to the hidden thread of ancestral heritage—that is, the inexhaustible power of Indo-European paganism.

I recall that sharp and succinct article by Vial, Apollo and Dionysus, which summed up and expressed an entire imaginative world I felt within me and that seemed to capture the very essence of the Hellenic homeland—a transposition of the Hyperborean legacy.

•••

What immediately struck me about Pierre Vial is his spirit of synthesis, of unity, of transcendence. Vial is a man of the Middle Ages, but of the clear-sighted Middle Ages; he belongs to the roots, to his old Burgundy, but also to all of Europe—for from the moors to the steppes, from the fjords to the maquis, it is truly the same land. Attached to France, but Eurosiberian, enamored with matrixal Greece as with Germanic heritage, rooted yet future-facing—

that is to say, archeofuturist!—a pagan yet a defender of the soul of cathedrals and of the Templar spirit, he is a man of coincidentia oppositorum, of the union of opposites. A certified historian and winter mountain wanderer (I remember, long ago, a nocturnal hike in the snowy Eifel massif and a terrible night spent under biting frost atop the Puy Mary), Vial has never tolerated empty dreams, deadweights (a Nietzschean term), and entrenched intellectuals.

His modesty, his simplicity and vital force, his determination, his love of both scholarly study and spiritual search make Vial a figure at the boundary between the “first” and “second” functions. With his lansquenet face, in another time and place, Vial would have been Themistocles, William Wallace, or the commanding officer of the space assault cruiser Edelweiss defending the borders of the Galactic Empire! Vial is a curious blend of characters from Rabelais, Hugo, and Jünger.

•••

Vial and I both left GRECE—as did many others—around the mid-1980s, he heading toward the FN, I toward... advertising and then “show business.” This detour, this long detour of being a spy within the enemy system, was much criticized, just as Vial's political trajectory was. Yet, our detractors are in for a disappointment—we are back, fifteen years later, more united, more combative than ever.

During those fifteen years in which we lost touch, I followed in the conformist press the adventures of Pierre Vial and notably the rise of his formidable creation Terre et Peuple, whose very name is an entire program in itself, a thorn in the shoe of both enemies and false friends. Terre et Peuple? What horrible, subversive words, darling! But that’s not modern at all. No, it’s not modern—because modernity is passé, in an advanced state of decomposition. Terre et Peuple: it’s entirely futuristic. I speak here as a former ad man, but also with conviction.

So then, the future doesn’t lie in old McLuhan’s “global village”? In widespread fast-foodification? In the ’68-er daydreams of a human soup lulled by Americano-morphic drumbeats? No, my dear: the future, as always, belongs to peoples and the lands they inhabit. As always. And today more than ever. And the internet, against all odds, will only amplify this phenomenon.

Oh, I’ve often been told that “the idea of rootedness in people and territory is obsolete.” I never argue, but I respond: “Just as, isn't it, darling, gravity is obsolete, sexual drive, the defense of one’s offspring, or the roundness of the Earth?”

Terre et Peuple is Vial’s work, and it corresponds to one of his constant ideas, a sort of “educator’s” objective, one might say, but it’s the foundation of all political commitment: ideological and cultural formation, a school of thought. This idea was well understood by the “subversive” thought societies that prepared the revolution, as well as by the communists: a political struggle can never succeed if it is based merely on intuition, emotion, or impulse. It must be underpinned by a structured worldview. And in regard to the European identitarian struggle (as was once true of the workers’ movement), such a worldview cannot sidestep history and a civilizational project—the two pillars of any such endeavor: memory and will. But—friendly advice—T&P must not affiliate with any chapel nor claim any monopoly. It must be a battalion of the great army of those who lift their heads again, and on a European scale.

•••

Vial’s political engagement has seemed contradictory to many: how could he, the former Secretary General of GRECE, advocate of a strictly “metapolitical,” ideological and cultural line, commit to political action? In fact, like myself on this issue, Pierre Vial evolved in his analysis. There can be no such thing as “pure metapolitics,” and “Gramscism” never envisaged the cultural and ideological as separate from the political!

In truth, metapolitics is inseparable from politics, which is its realization. Any purveyor of ideas speaks into a void if he never considers one day the embodiment of those ideas in political form, as a societal project. Cultural struggle and political struggle are the two legs of the same walker. Cultural struggle disconnected from politics remains a discourse with no application; and political struggle deprived of cultural project and ideological foundation is nothing more than electoral careerism. The “thought societies” that prepared the 1789 revolution clearly had a political goal, just as today do the ideological leagues and associations—Trotskyist or Muslim.

•••

Another striking point in Vial, and what sets him apart from many “intellectuals” hungry for social recognition (without ever achieving it, of course), is his total lack of ideological compromise. In the face of the dramatic challenges facing Europe today, Vial, like myself, has hardened his discourse. He is one of the (too) few who have understood that ideas are weapons, not scholarly essays; who dares to name the real enemies without beating around the bush; who understands that the central axis today is the safeguarding of the identity—and the existence—of our people in peril on its own land.

Where so many thinkers, writers, or self-proclaimed philosophers softened their discourse as the stakes rose, to the point of rendering it meaningless; where so many tough-talking militants of the '70s “forgot” their convictions for career reasons—Pierre Vial was one of the rare ones of my generation not only to stay in the fight, to avoid diluting his discourse, but—crucially—to strengthen it. Where others retreated under the old excuse of cowardly officers, the “elastic fallback,” Vial made counter-offensive his reason for being. In this sense, he is for me a constant example and powerful encouragement, a valuable ally in this time when I confront the thought police head-on. For me, Vial is the man of the oath. Keep reading, and you’ll understand…

•••

After thirteen years away from the fight—let's speak plainly—away from direct combat, and immersed totally in this enemy society where I played the role of a spy to learn all its tricks, I found Vial again at Gare de Lyon in Paris—yes, thirteen years later. We had both aged a little, but not too much. I immediately had the impression I’d only left him the day before. Our analysis was identical: in these times of urgency, we must stop debating the sex of angels when the barbarians are besieging the walls. We must get to the heart of the matter. We must draw the blade—not the heavy sword, since we don’t yet possess it—but the fine stiletto that engraves and that kills. We must mobilize the youth, the flower of youth, form it in body, soul, and spirit, and prepare it for the inevitable confrontation that is coming.

•••

One burning question is on many lips; I’ve often been asked: what did I think of Vial’s joining the MNR after his departure from the FN? I think nothing of it—it’s not my concern. I’ve always believed, thinking in historical rather than immediately political terms, that a decoupling, a rupture of this kind, constitutes a failure and a general weakening. The quarrels, grudges, and divisions that tear apart this movement irresistibly evoke the disunity of the Gallic tribes, the conflicts between Greek city-states, and the countless European civil wars. As if there were a tragic atavism, a syndrome of rupture and fratricidal duels that has long paralyzed collective action.

•••

Pierre Vial has always been committed—and the word is weak—to ancestral European traditions and the defense of our civilization’s identity, but without ever succumbing to the kind of desiccated “traditionalism” cut off from struggle, to the museumification of our heritage. He has always known how to make our traditions active, to place them in historical perspective, whereas so many others are content to be mere scribes cataloguing ethnographies preserved in formaldehyde. That is, to connect traditions (“what is handed down”) to the future; and what is transmitted first is soil and blood—two fundamental values. With, of course, that famous Nietzschean will to power, which, together with the concept of identity, forms an inseparable pair. For identity is self-assertion; it is not so much “ethno-pluralism”—an ambiguous concept—as ethnocentrism: each people at home, each for themselves, each believing themselves and willing themselves to be the best.

•••

In the “movement,” one sees two types of men: first, those who refuse to step into the open, who fear the system, who never dare confront the core issues, who sometimes take refuge in sterile intellectualism, who fear compromising themselves and show no solidarity. These will leave no mark in history; they are schizophrenic bourgeois (whose “metapolitical cunning” is always the excuse) who privately indulge in folkloric fantasies and publicly in political correctness. They never take a risk.

And then, there is a second category: those who affirm their ideas loudly and clearly, radically, without extremism but without concessions, regardless of the system’s reactions. The former may be necessary if they open their checkbooks—but they rarely do. The latter are the very soul of the European renaissance, its central fighting body.

It goes without saying that Pierre Vial belongs to the second category.

Terre et Peuple is, objectively, today in France the principal force of metapolitical and cultural combat and action for European identity, with the goal of forming and preparing a youth elite. It’s a great success, and I say this all the more willingly since my “free electron” strategic position forbids me from belonging to any association or group—movement, even Terre et Peuple—so that I can speak and publish wherever I’m invited, without committing anyone with my words.

And I speak with full awareness—during my conferences, invited by the most varied organizations, it is always at T&P events that I’ve seen the largest, and above all, the youngest audiences.

Of course, one must hope, in a spirit of unity, of common defense and offense, for the regrouping of all vital forces, without any sectarian selfishness. We must rally upward, toward that sky where the peaks of temples, the spires of cathedrals, and the blazing plume of missiles all converge.

•••

Many say: “What’s the point?” We are supposedly already defeated, and only last stands of honor remain. The ship is sinking, all is lost—except honor. But no. Nothing is ever settled, nothing ever definitively lost. Our people have always had immense reserves. Like a boxer who’s taken punches to the face and can still recover. Our land remains fertile—like the wombs of our women and our daughters—because our land is not just Burgundy, Brittany, Attica, France, Germany. Our land is Eurosiberia, the Empire of the Sun, the realm of Apollo and Dionysus, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, a vast space over which the sun never sets.

Let us be optimistic, let us have faith. Faith in the power of will, faith in the modest, dancing little flame that we are. That flame, which can set the world ablaze. Our ancient traditions are the vibrating bow of the future.

We scorn no people; we fight for the plurality of identities, certainly—but first and foremost, for our own.

The same dreams, the same certainties, the same will; a trireme laden with golden-helmed warriors sailing toward Salamis, the bristling phalanx of Leonidas’s men before the Persians, the stanzas of the Cid triumphant over the Moor, the standing stones of the moors, the marble echoes of the theater at Epidaurus, the tragic magic of Van Gogh, Perugia at twilight, the bronze face of an aged emperor frozen in sovereign lucidity, the roar of armored divisions across the icy white plain, the Parthenon restored to its splendor, our friend Doctor Faustus, the languid Danish Little Mermaid, the secret isba and its conspiracies around a peat fire, the rustling leaves in the heart of Broceliande, the dull thud of old Thessalian or Celtic music—nightmare of our enemies—the unvanquished spires of Cologne Cathedral that stood, indifferent, through the spittle of flying monkeys, the four elegant towers of the Cattenom nuclear plant, the unsettling smile of Jean de La Fontaine, the courage of miners a thousand meters underground, Ariadne victorious in the thunder of engines, the glorious ruins of the sanctuary at Delphi—this is the saga of Europe.

And one could add pages more. This is our reason to live, to fight. It is undefeated and undefeatable. In the clear gaze of our children there is this flickering light, shifting from yellow to blue in the spectrum, and that, powerful gods, looks much like the gaze of the wolf. Master Wolf—always hunted, always returned.

•••

In history, the calculators are always defeated. They always calculate poorly, these exegetes of the “meaning of history.” They are realists—not creators. They follow trends and curves, extending them mechanically, without ever imagining that the wind might change direction, that poets and visionaries are more gifted than experts, without knowing that the course of human destiny, as Heidegger saw it, resembles those “forest paths” (Holzwege) where, at any moment, around an ancient oak, “the Great God Pan may reappear” (as the Scottish science fiction writer Machen described in The Great God Pan).

Reality never conforms to human reason, but only to human will. Between these two poles, destiny of course plays its game of chance, but that’s the white equation of mathematicians. Destiny is unpredictable—but it always leaves room for will. In short, there is no fatalism.

Countless are those who are afraid—even though, deep down, they risk so little! Those who hide, turn away, unwilling to face an enemy with no virtue. Never have the stakes been higher and harsher—but never has the enemy, at bottom, been more vulnerable and more foolish in its repression and censorship. It will die, as the rose dies, after its apparent triumph, its false efflorescence. The Tarpeian Rock is close to the Capitol. And for those who hesitate to charge in, in these foretold and desired stormy times, under pseudo-Machiavellian pretexts, let it be remembered that, according to Machiavelli himself, false cunning is the mask of fear.

Let it also be remembered—a reflection that is, like all true philosophical thunderclaps, very simple—one formulated by Hegel: The Idea incarnates in History. Much mockery has been aimed at this “German idealism.” Yet it is constantly confirmed. Nietzsche and Marx both drew from it, though in divergent ways—but no matter. It does not mean that history has a fixed direction, but quite the contrary: that a counter-direction is always possible. That is, an Idea—a worldview—even if against observed trends, can impose itself in history if carried by the power of will, that of a conscious minority.

But we must always remember that it is always the willing minorities who make history—in brief, blazing, unexpected, revolutionary moments. A four-hour hurricane lingers longer in memory than years of tepid breeze. I believe the path of Pierre Vial is that of a post-Hegelian idealist. He believes in the incarnation of the Willful Idea in history and that it suffices to reverse the course of things. What boy-scout naivety, isn’t it, my dear? Well, no. It’s not naivety—it’s courage and historical lucidity. I fully share Vial’s idealism. He is a polemophilos, a comrade-in-arms, and we are of the same camp, of the same army—even if, as a free electron—or rather, a privateer—I go everywhere, speaking in the name of no one, except my people, past, present, and future.

•••

And then, there was that oath—the Oath of Delphi—pronounced at the initiative of Pierre Vial in the early 1980s. I have never forgotten it. An oath is never renounced; not even divine will can dissolve it. Dawn was rising over the ruins of Apollo’s sanctuary at Delphi. We were a hundred or so, gathered from several European countries: Greece, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Germany... Pierre Vial had envisioned and organized the ceremony. Facing the Stoa, we swore never to betray, never to fail, always to fight for the identity of our European people.

That morning, in that place infused with the invincible solar force—but also with a dark energy rising from the rocky ground—Pierre Vial played the role of egregor. That is to say, of a gatherer around a sacred flame that must never be extinguished. I know some who have not forgotten that oath. They are still here. Like rocks.

The new generations, my dear comrade Pierre, should also renew this oath—at Delphi itself. So that from age to age, the flame may be passed on. So that youth may be regenerated.

I will end with a phrase Pierre Vial is fond of, which, according to our old legends, is the last prophecy of the Pythia of Delphi: One day, Apollo will return—and it will be forever.

Yes, one day we will again repeat the Oath of Delphi, turned toward the East, toward the rising sun.

GUILLAUME FAYE

Paris – April 2000