In this interview with Jeune Résistance, Guillaume Faye discusses his ideological evolution, shifting positions, and vision for Europe's future. Addressing topics ranging from immigration and ethnopolitics to the decline of the Nouvelle Droite and the geopolitical landscape, Faye lays out his vision for an ethnocentric Eurosiberia and a European resistance movement. He critiques the failures of past nationalist strategies, rejects both pro-Arab and pro-Zionist alignments, and emphasizes the need for a pragmatic, politically driven approach over moralistic rhetoric. With upcoming publications, media projects, and activist initiatives, Faye seeks to inspire a new wave of resistance—one rooted in clear ideological foundations and strategic coordination. His message is one of urgency, radicalism, and unyielding commitment to what he sees as the survival of European identity.

Originally published in Jeune Résistance no. 22, 2001.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Jeune Resistance: You seem to believe that the logical evolution of immigration is a large-scale ethnic war. Do you not think that the system is capable of managing the situation over time and keeping it at the level of a "low-intensity ethnic war"?

Guillaume Faye: Of course, the system is capable of it. But it may also be incapable, just as it has been unable to manage migration flows or prevent the collapse of the national education system. Moreover, we are facing an openly expansionist Islam (one only needs to look into what is preached in mosques and what is published in the Muslim internal press across Europe), along with a significant mass of non-natives who are eager for confrontation, driven by a spirit of revenge. Additionally, we are currently transitioning from a state of high criminality to that of a creeping ethnic war, which is no longer merely delinquent in nature but political. And this is happening with an incredible level of tolerance from the authorities towards the exponentially growing violence perpetrated by non-natives.

It is not necessary for an explosion to occur in the form of a full-scale civil war, like the Spanish Civil War. Everything depends on the threshold of public perception, and that threshold is very low. Furthermore, for structural reasons, I believe that a massive economic crisis will hit Europe in the coming years, leading to widespread impoverishment due to demographic shifts (the baby boomer retirement wave): fewer and fewer working individuals and more and more retirees and welfare recipients, including immigrants. This is what is known as the bankruptcy of the social budget. My long conversations with Maurice Allais, the only French Nobel laureate in economics, led me to this hypothesis. As long as shopping carts remain full, even high-intensity ethnic unrest will not provoke reactions from the native population. But the conjunction of widespread impoverishment and a creeping civil war—two multiplying factors—has a high likelihood of leading to what Carl Schmitt called the Ernstfall (emergency situation or tipping point).

However, of course, I am not a prophet. I estimate a 50% chance of an ethnic civil war occurring by 2010, one that the institutions, overwhelmed, will be incapable of managing. Be careful not to overestimate the system—a common mistake in radical circles, one that I myself once fell into.

To some of my critics who accuse me of having a "catastrophe romanticism," I respond with two things:

We must not have an idyllic and pacified view of history, as if catastrophes were permanently banned and always manageable by a rational, all-powerful neoliberal system. Futurism can be wrong, but it can also be right. People mocked those who, in 1910 and 1938, predicted a world war, just as they laughed at those who, as early as the 1970s, foresaw the fall of the USSR, and so on.

JR: Isn't this same belief in a conflagration, an ethnic war, demobilizing? Isn't it just another version of the "waiting myths" so cherished by the nationalist right? After waiting for the military to take power, for the silent majority to awaken, etc., are we now going to wait for "the ethnic war that will bring us victory"?

GF: Once again, this is a classic objection—but an invalid one. Stating probabilities is never demobilizing. What is truly demobilizing is the liberal discourse of "everything is fine, everything is under control, sleep peacefully, good people." Or downplaying the consequences of the catastrophic conjunction of our ethnic submersion and the invasion by Islam. Unlike right-wing intellectuals who either discuss trivialities or talk about their personal lives while the house is burning, I address real and urgent matters—the objectively rising perils unfolding before our eyes in an unmistakable manner.

The notion of military takeover or the awakening of the silent majority was pure fantasy and abstraction. In contrast, ethnic civil war is an extremely strong sociological possibility, one predicted and feared by many French and foreign observers who have no affiliation with the right. Moreover, some of the actors involved are not even hiding their intentions. They openly speak of the conquest of Europe—politically, religiously, ethnically.

Furthermore, I have never said that an ethnic war would bring us victory, nor that I welcome it. I have simply stated—and written (which, among other things, led to my trial, proving that the system is not blind and actively represses inconvenient truths)—that an ethnic war is one of the potential opportunities to resolve, in a hot crisis, the issue we all know, which can no longer find a rational and peaceful resolution in a cold manner, because the point of no return has been passed. In history, it is during crises that mentalities shift.

Of course, this does not mean passively and naively waiting for this confrontation (which is possible but not certain) as some sort of miraculous salvation! It simply means preparing for the possibility that it might happen, but also for the possibility that it might not—meaning, in that case, preparing for a very long resistance and reconquest. In both scenarios, my analysis remains mobilizing and positive.

JR: You focus your denunciation of immigration on Arab-Muslims. Does this mean you consider some types of immigration preferable to others? In clear terms, would you prefer a polytheist Tamil or a Catholic Rwandan over a Muslim Algerian?

GF: Objectively, Afro-Maghrebi Muslim immigration is the one that poses the most problems. Moreover, it is by far the most numerous.

But it is crucial to understand that my stance is ethnocentric and sociobiological. Rather than debating who is the "good" or "bad" immigrant, I reason as an Indian, an Arab, a Chinese, or a Zulu would: as a principle, I refuse for my people's germ line to be altered, because it is the root of civilization. One can undo cultural deculturation, but not an alteration of the anthropological foundation, corroded by miscegenation and foreign colonization. My position is based on three points:

I have no issue with non-natives—as long as they stay in their own countries. Not in mine. And they themselves think the same way! Any mass immigration is harmful and dangerous for any people, because, in the long run, it leads to the biological replacement of one population by another, which is happening before our very eyes, in the statistics. In practical terms, the most dangerous form of immigration-colonization is also the most numerous: that of Afro-Maghrebi Muslims, who are the most aggressive and expansionist. The priority is therefore clear. This does not mean, however, that I rejoice in the arrival of polytheists or Christians from other continents—not in the least.

JR: By emphasizing the harm caused by immigrants, aren't you denouncing the effects rather than the causes? Don't you think the real culprits are those who bring immigrants in—namely, the business elite as a whole—rather than the immigrants themselves?

GF: This is another frequently heard objection that does not hold up. Understand that we are reasoning in a state of urgency—something that was not the case twenty years ago. I fully agree that the root causes of immigration-colonization are to be found within our own society. So what? When a ship is sinking, you have two choices: either plug the breach or conduct an investigation to determine who is responsible for the leak. When a house is on fire, you can either call the firefighters or engage in a thoughtful analysis of what caused the fire. Choose. One must fight both the causes and the effects—both patch the leak and ensure there are no more in the future.

Therefore, I fully support investigating the causes of this population colonization—something I constantly address in my writings and public meetings. But it is essential not to misidentify the causes! Because, I must point out, for over fifteen years now, the new settlers are no longer being invited by the business elite; they are no longer exploited workers but welfare recipients drawn in by the suction pump of our social laws and humanitarian ideology. It is time to abandon this distorted thesis of the "immigrant-as-victim," the "immigrant-as-slave," the "immigrant-as-exploited." We must think politically, as all peoples who defend their land and lineage do—not morally.

Moreover, in this matter, fighting the cause and the effect is one and the same thing, and this is precisely what I strive to do: because restoring Europeans’ ethnic consciousness, freeing them from their humanitarianist and communalist pathology, their ethnomasochism, their xenophilia, and exposing the complicity of manipulative elites—whether neo-Trotskyist or ultra-liberal—naturally leads them to resistance and reconquest. And that is precisely what I relentlessly pursue! I denounce the real causes, not the false ones, and unlike many on the right, I refuse to be swayed by the myth of the "good immigrant who bears no responsibility." I have always preferred Machiavelli over the lamentations of Bernanos’ disciples…

JR: In your recent works, you strongly denounce male and female homosexuality as components of the decline of European peoples. Yet, in your book Sexe et idéologie, published by Labyrinthe in 1983, you had a much more "open" stance, writing, for example, that you preferred "the fags, the queens, and the transvestites" over the "rednecks." Has your thinking changed on this point, or has the evolution of the gay movement altered your perspective?

GF: As Paul Valéry said, "Only fools never change their minds," adding: "Only sponges adhere." Now, since I am neither necessarily a fool nor a sponge, I have changed my mind on this point (just as I did regarding Islam, which I was a strong supporter of in the early 1980s, but no longer am, based on facts and my deeper understanding of the subject).

I have nothing against homosexuals—no more than I have against vegetarians, beer bottle cap collectors, or Alien worshippers. I simply observe that from legitimate demands for private tolerance, homosexuals, perhaps out of frustration at no longer being repressed, have now escalated to demanding some form of moral superiority, a public right to difference, and ultimately, privileges! This enforced homophilia, to me, is synonymous with the devirilization of a society. The Gay Pride parade is a pathetic spectacle that signals not a young and dynamic society, but an aging and delusional one.

There is an objective link between homophilia, anti-natalism, ethnomasochism, and quota feminism. I say this all the more willingly as I am far from being a puritan, having worked for a long time in what is called the adult industry.

Homosexuality is a deviation that defies natural law. As such, while it may be tolerated in the private sphere, it cannot be accepted in the public sphere or granted social status.

JR: Shouldn’t the logical conclusion from reading your books be a major shift in the positions of the nationalist movement inspired by the ND—abandoning support for Gaullist-style foreign policy and returning to a Western solidarity of “white peoples”?

GF: You are not entirely wrong, but some clarifications are needed. First, the Nouvelle Droite (i.e., GRECE, essentially three or four main intellectuals, a quarterly journal, and two low-circulation annual reviews) is now only a shadow of what it was when I left it in 1986—its audience and influence have collapsed, and it has suffered a hemorrhaging of leadership. The only political impact of the ND was making the FN anti-American. The nationalist movement can no longer draw any inspiration from the ND, as the latter continuously scorns and mocks it with virulence (see, for example, the latest—and quite mediocre—book by A. de Benoist). Moreover, the ND now promotes ideas that objectively align with those of the deuxième gauche (the French "second left"), placing it in dramatic contradiction with its audience, which is abandoning it. It has completely adopted the positions of Le Monde diplomatique, a publication it openly admires—though, of course, it receives no such admiration in return.

The ND made the fatal strategic mistake of trying to appear respectable in the eyes of the system’s intelligentsia through a sort of intellectualist overreach. The result? It has lost its supporters while still being demonized—wrongly, in fact, since its positions are no longer dissident, and its discourse now fits comfortably within the tolerated political-intellectual framework of hegemonic ideology. It has become a false opposition, a dissidence simulacrum.

The ND’s current theories (many of which I once shared when I was one of its official ideologues, but which I have since abandoned) have remained unchanged for 25 years. They no longer correspond to today’s dramatic challenges or the ideological landscape. This aging ND misinterprets both the present and the future, paralyzed by the intellectual frameworks of 1960s modernity, which still fascinate it. Its ideas continue to revolve around outdated notions of ethnopluralism and the late Marshall McLuhan’s (1967) vision of a global networked “village”—a world supposedly shaped by localism, communalism, and other old illusions. Yet, as I demonstrated in L’Archéofuturisme (TN: Archeofuturism), the future will—and already does—entail the thunderous return of peoples, nations, ethnic blocs, and geopolitics driven by power!

That being said, my critique of the ND is objective, not polemical. The historic ND did important work, but it needs to be replaced with a second ND (though without that name, of course).

To give credit where it is due, the ND was always Gaullist and has consistently advocated, as I do (our only serious point of agreement), for a fully independent Europe, free from the United States and disengaged from NATO—an instrument of American imperialism and hegemony. On Kosovo, for example, we were in complete agreement. However, I profoundly disagree with the ND on Islam, immigration, the future form of Europe, economics, ethics, geopolitics, and more. My goal is for the entire nationalist movement (and far beyond) to adopt my new positions—which is already happening. These positions are essentially:

Rejection of an ethnopluralist, communalist Europe that includes Islam, in favor of an ethnocentric Europe allied with Russia (Eurosiberia) and based on a politics of power. A radical break with Third-Worldism—a true ethnomasochistic blindness, a delusion of poorly informed journalists burdened by leftist hypocrisy. Opposition to American state hegemony today—but never forgetting that the long-term goal is solidarity, not of the "West" (a meaningless term belonging to the old right’s conceptual arsenal), but of all European-descended white peoples worldwide—including those in the U.S., Australia, Argentina, and elsewhere—who are collectively and insidiously facing the same great threat.

I would also add the crucial importance of the ecological imperative—provided it is framed properly, without romanticism or emotionalism.

More broadly, I have sought to summarize these key ideological, philosophical, and political points in a book to be published in March 2001: Pourquoi nous combattons, manifeste de la résistance européenne (TN: Why We Fight). This new vision succeeds that of the old ND, much like the second stage of a rocket surpasses the first. But the first stage was important—it was essential, and it deserves recognition. I do not renounce it; I go beyond it, because it is always necessary to move forward, to reach higher. Is that not inscribed in the Promethean tradition of Europeans?

So, thank you to the ND—it served its time. As Sheila once sang: L’école est finie (School is over). Now, as my favorite poet, Paul Valéry, said: Le vent se lève, il faut tenter de vivre (The wind is rising, we must try to live).

And to win!

JR: Another shift in position: with the resurgence of the Intifada, it seems that a notable part of the nationalist movement is now more sympathetic to the Zionist entity than to the Palestinian national liberation movement. What is your stance on this issue?

GF: I have defined my position during a conference in Brussels and two others in Madrid and Rome, where this question was raised. My answer is clear: we have no reason to take sides between the Hebrews and the Palestinians. We must not allow ourselves to be instrumentalized in an internal conflict between desert peoples. Bedouin quarrels do not concern us. Both pro-Arab romanticism and the American-Westernist support for Israel are distractions from properly European issues. In the long run, the Israeli bunker, for purely demographic reasons, is on a very precarious path—despite American support. On this crucial topic, I refer you to an article I will soon publish in Terre et Peuple, the journal of Pierre Vial.

Of course, we must fully recognize that the Palestinians (like the Tibetans, whom no one talks about) are victims of a blatant act of aggression. But do they support us? Each to their own—let us never reason in moral terms, but in political and pragmatic ones. Since Islam openly aims to invade Europe, I see no reason to defend its martyrs in the Middle East. As for Zionism, the fate of the Jewish people, and so on—I am as indifferent to it as I am to that of the Inuits, the Patagonians, or the… Palestinians. The Hebrews are more than capable of defending themselves, with the help (which won’t last forever) of their American patrons. We have no reason to take a stance for either Zionism or Pan-Arabism. Let’s stay out of this family feud.

I support ethno-political self-interest: each group should handle its own problems.

What set me apart from my late dear friend Jean-Edern Hallier, and what led to our passionate and heavily wine-fueled debates, is that he supported the cause of peoples—all peoples—whereas I am primarily a defender of the cause of my own people. In that sense, wouldn’t both an Israeli and a Palestinian agree with me?

JR: During your trial, the militants of Unité Radicale made a formal written proposal to your publisher to launch a nationwide campaign in your support. They didn’t even receive an acknowledgment of receipt. Should this be taken to mean that radicals had no place in your support committees?

GF: Not at all. The trial is not over yet, as there is still an appeal. A campaign cannot be launched before the first judgment is finalized. This is a matter of strategy: the counteroffensive must come later, at the time of the final appeal trial, whose date has not yet been set.

A campaign in my favor must be coordinated very carefully. I am fighting a war, and I am taking serious risks—you know this well. I am not one of those bourgeois intellectuals who write about their trips to Venice and their fine dining experiences, lounging in their slippers, imagining themselves to be aristocratic rebels while avoiding "bad company."

That is why radicals absolutely have their place in my future support committee. It will simply be necessary, when the time comes, to organize coordination—without uncontrolled initiatives and with my approval—according to a well-thought-out battle plan.

JR: Your books contain many ideas previously advocated by Francis Parker Yockey and Jean Thiriart. Is this a coincidence, or are you ideologically indebted to them?

GF: I have read Imperium by Yockey. I am well acquainted with Thiriart’s theories. This is a matter of convergence, not inspiration. I have no true ideological debtor or maître à penser other than Nietzsche (and perhaps also Giorgio Locchi).

Thiriart and Yockey? I share their vision one hundred percent. It is the vision of an ethnocentric Eurosiberia (the first circle) and the global organization of consciously European elites worldwide (the second circle). But your observation is relevant: with Yockey and Thiriart, I feel that we belong to the same world—the world of applying the European will-to-power principle and, therefore, of resistance.

JR: To conclude, can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

GF: Concretely:

Continue growing the subscription base for my monthly ideological detox newsletter, J’ai Tout Compris!—which, after just seven months, is already a great success. If possible, I aim to transform it into a widely distributed mass-market monthly publication. Following my book Pourquoi nous combattons, manifeste de la résistance européenne (TN: Why We Fight), which will be released in March 2001 by AEncre and will partly serve as an ideological dictionary of 177 key concepts for our movement, I have two more books planned for later, aimed at the general public.

Additionally, I am involved in a rather provocative and unconventional Web-TV and Web-radio project. If it works out, we’re going to have a lot of fun.

Continue my tour of conferences and meetings across France and Europe, and deepen my collaboration with all those who share our cause—without exclusion.

It would be beneficial to inspire a European resistance network, bringing together all forces around clear and solidified ideas—a creative and united network, free of factional infighting, without centurion rivalries, without an official label, organically federating all resisters. Enough with sectarianism. Everyone has a place in this effort, regardless of their role—except, of course, for those who have objectively and quietly stepped into the ideological honey trap of the system. And, naturally, always avoiding extremist and reckless provocations (which the ideological police are eagerly waiting for)—such provocations are the opposite of true radical thought.

Political, metapolitical, associative, individual, and media strategies are all welcome, as long as they coordinate in a flexible and multi-layered manner—exactly as our adversaries do. As for me, my role is to encourage the creation of a European agit-prop network. Is that too much to ask? However, I will not be its organizer—only its inspirer, its instigator.

My project is neither intellectual nor philosophical; it is not about debating truth like a dandy, but about providing concrete ideological and political ammunition to those who resist and fight for our people—whether they are right or wrong. I admire this English saying: Wrong or true, my people.

Thank you for this interview. Your courageous fight is mine as well.