Edouard Rix explores the intellectual legacy of Giorgio Locchi, a pivotal yet often overlooked thinker within the Nouvelle Droite and broader European New Right. A journalist, philosopher, and theorist, Locchi played a crucial role in shaping the metapolitical framework of the movement, particularly through his interpretation of history, culture, and ideology.

At the heart of his thought is the concept of superhumanism—a spiritual and cultural phenomenon that he traced back to Richard Wagner and Friedrich Nietzsche. Locchi saw this worldview as an alternative to the dominant egalitarian ideology of modernity, positioning it as the philosophical foundation of fascism and similar movements. He rejected the linear conception of history rooted in Judeo-Christian tradition, instead proposing a spherical vision of time, where past, present, and future converge in historical becoming.

The essay also delves into Locchi’s complex relationship with Alain de Benoist, his contributions to Nouvelle École, and his critical stance on American universalism. It examines how his work was received, contested, and ultimately sidelined within the New Right, particularly as GRECE shifted from metapolitics to politics. Through an analysis of Locchi’s key writings, including L’Essenza del fascismo and Wagner, Nietzsche e il mito sovrumanista, this essay situates him within the broader intellectual currents of the 20th century and assesses his lasting influence on the ideological landscape of the European Right.

Originally published in Reflechir & Agir no 44, Spring 2013.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

"I have two main inspirations: Nietzsche and Giorgio Locchi," confesses Guillaume Faye, for whom "without Giorgio Locchi and his work—measured by its intensity rather than its quantity, and also based on a patient effort of oral transmission—the true chain of defense for European identity would probably be broken."

Similarly, although in his memoirs Alain de Benoist devotes only a single line to the contribution of Guillaume Faye and Robert Steuckers to the Nouvelle Droite, he nevertheless acknowledges: "It was largely under Locchi’s influence that the Nouvelle Droite of the 1970s identified egalitarianism as its main enemy. The dozen or so articles of his that I published in Nouvelle École are certainly among the best ever to appear in that journal."

In the mid-1960s, Alain de Benoist met Giorgio Locchi (1923–1992), an Italian journalist based in Paris, where he was the correspondent for the Roman daily Il Tempo. This 43-year-old doctor of law made a strong impression on the young de Benoist, who invited him to write for Cahiers universitaires. At the end of 1966, Locchi published an article in issue No. 29, in which he questioned the possibility of a "historical science" in light of recent developments in microphysics. Convinced that historical progress requires a rupture to reaffirm "the subjugation of the masses to the elites, the necessity of a pyramidal society," Locchi asserted that "history will only exist through the will to make history."

At the same time, under the pseudonym Hans-Jürgen Nigra, he contributed irregularly to Défense de l’Occident.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GRECE

After joining the editorial board of Nouvelle École in 1969, Giorgio Locchi became one of the main initiators of GRECE (Groupement de recherche et d’études pour la civilisation européenne). It is no coincidence that issue No. 6 of the journal, dated Winter 1968–1969, reproduced in full the paper he submitted to the first colloquium of the Institut d’études occidentales.

With this Nietzschean-influenced text—drawing on genealogical critiques of egalitarianism and universalism, which he traced back to their Judeo-Christian origins as seen in Beyond Good and Evil and Twilight of the Idols—Locchi provided the philosophical and historical framework within which GRECE would operate in the 1970s. "Marxism," he wrote, "has indeed pushed to its extreme consequences an idea that has dominated European thought for two thousand years (...) This idea is the egalitarian idea, introduced into the Roman world through Christianity (…) The French Revolution sought to apply the egalitarian concept to one aspect of human reality—namely, the law."

In a lecture delivered at the 5th regional seminar of GRECE, held in Paris on April 16, 1972, on the theme Nietzsche and Our Time, Locchi outlined the Nietzschean political project—a vision that could rightly be attributed to him:

"Fighting egalitarianism: this is the essential goal Nietzsche set for himself (...) Nietzsche calls for an aristocracy that can derive its right to rule the masses from its natural qualities, from its worth. An aristocracy that represents a superior type of man."

A keen observer of the Nouvelle Droite, Pierre-André Taguieff emphasized that Locchi enabled Alain de Benoist "to read Nietzsche through the dual lens of a genealogy of modern egalitarianism and the definition of a 'grand politics' centered on the European idea." One of the first doctrinal pamphlets published by GRECE, in fact, owed much to the Italian thinker…

"Possessing a deep knowledge of Germanic culture (with a particular interest in Nietzsche, Wagner, the thinkers of the German Conservative Revolution—especially Spengler—and National Socialism)," he "published in Nouvelle École almost exclusively theoretical studies in which the historical dimension was never separated from doctrinal concerns."

Each of his articles turned out to be a true mini-essay: Linguistics and the Human Sciences, The Vocabulary of European Institutions by Émile Benveniste, Man and Technology by Oswald Spengler, History and Societies: A Critique of Lévi-Strauss, Nietzsche and His Appropriators, The Indo-European Cosmogonic Myth: Reconstruction and Reality, The Kingdom, the Empire, the Imperium, Die Konservative Revolution in Deutschland 1918–1932: An Essay by Armin Mohler, Once Upon a Time in America, History, Richard Wagner and the Regeneration of History, and Ethology and the Human Sciences.

He was also responsible for the extensive and controversial dossier—supplemented with additional notes by Alain de Benoist—that issue No. 27–28 of Nouvelle École dedicated to the United States. Breaking decisively with the pro-Western and Atlanticist stance deeply rooted in the French far-right, the authors declared:

"If American ideology is one of the waste products of Western civilization, then America itself is the material waste of Europe."

The article concluded with a scathing remark:

"The threat that the United States imposes on the world is that of a particularly pernicious form of universalism and egalitarianism."

It was later translated and published in Italy and Germany.

FASCISM HAS A NEW HEART

One of the rare texts that Giorgio Locchi wrote directly in Italian was dedicated to fascism. An initial abridged version first appeared in Elementi, the journal of the Italian Nuova Destra, under the title "Fascism Has an Ancient Heart." Locchi, however, dismissed this interpretation with irony:

"This proves that they understood nothing of my argument, which states exactly the opposite—namely, that fascism has a new heart."

Indeed, in this short essay, he emphasizes what he calls fascism’s "retreat to origins as a project for the future":

"For the fascist, the nation is rediscovered less in the present than in a distant mythical past, and is then pursued into the future—the land of children, Land der Kinder (Nietzsche), more than the land of the fathers."

A second version of this work was published in 1981.

For Locchi, fascism was the first political manifestation of a vast spiritual and cultural phenomenon that he termed "superhumanism." He traced its origins to the second half of the 19th century, describing it as:

"A kind of expanding magnetic field, whose poles are Richard Wagner (rarely acknowledged) and Friedrich Nietzsche."

The spiritual connection between superhumanism and fascism, he argued, was undeniable. This "superhumanist principle is defined by its absolute rejection of an opposing egalitarian principle, which shapes the world around it." According to Locchi:

"If fascist movements identified their enemy—spiritual before political—in democratic ideologies such as liberalism, parliamentarianism, socialism, communism, and anarcho-communism, it was precisely because, from the historical perspective established by the superhumanist principle, these ideologies all appear as successive manifestations of the opposing egalitarian principle.

Despite their different degrees of awareness, they ultimately aim for the same goal and, together, are responsible for the spiritual and material decline of Europe, the progressive degradation of the European man, and the decay of Western societies."

Like Armin Mohler, Giorgio Locchi believed that “the most fitting image” to represent the superhumanist vision of historical time was “that of the Sphere,” an idea already present in Nietzsche’s Thus Spoke Zarathustra. He elaborated:

“If in linear time, the present moment divides the line of becoming into past and future—and if, therefore, one only ever lives in the fleeting present—then in the spherical time of the superhumanist vision, the present is something entirely different: it is the sphere itself, whose dimensions are past, present, and future. Man is man, and not an animal, precisely because, through his consciousness, he exists within this three-dimensional present—past, present, and future at once—which is thus always the fatality of historical becoming.”

This superhumanist conception is reflected in fascism. That is why, according to Locchi, “the historical projects of fascist movements always take the form of a return—and a retreat—to an origin and a past, more or less distant, which is simultaneously projected into the future as a goal to be reached”—such as Romanity in Italian fascism or pre-Christian Germanic heritage in National Socialism.

However, “the past that is invoked, and which may be celebrated in propaganda as still alive and present (within the people and the race, understood as residual), is in reality viewed pessimistically as a lost good, something that has fallen out of history—hence, it must be reinvented and created ex nihilo.”

In Wagner, Nietzsche e il mito sovrumanista—a book in which three of the six chapters are reworkings of his Wagnerian articles from issues No. 30 and 31–32 of Nouvelle École—Locchi further emphasized what he saw as the defining feature of the superhumanist worldview formulated by Wagner, Nietzsche, and Heidegger: the replacement of Judeo-Christian linear time with the three-dimensionality of historical becoming, symbolized by the image of the sphere.

“It is difficult,” notes Pierre-André Taguieff, “not to hear an echo of these ideas in the nominalist philosophy of history systematically laid out by Alain de Benoist in issue No. 33 of Nouvelle École (June 1979), in his essay ‘Nominalist Foundations of an Attitude Toward Life’ (pp. 22–30), where—referencing Nietzsche—he proposes replacing the cyclical conception of history with ‘a resolutely spherical conception’ (p. 24). Could this act of mimetic appropriation be the true reason—or the decisive factor—behind the rupture between Giorgio Locchi and Alain de Benoist?”

Beyond this personal factor, another point of contention was Locchi’s opposition to GRECE shifting from metapolitics to politics.

As Meister Eckhart once said, Giorgio Locchi’s superhumanist message “is meant for no one who does not already embrace it as a principle of their own life or at least hold it as a longing in their heart.”