This essay appeared in the inaugural issue of the new series of Études et Recherches, the GRECE study booklet that ran parallel to Nouvelle École and Éléments. Anne Jobert was among the contributors who handled the New Right’s engagement with the natural sciences and epistemology; she would return to the theme (notably with “De la raison à la gnose” in Études et Recherches no. 7, 1989). She also went on to write a book on the subject matter we previously highlighted here on ENR Revue (Understanding the “Paganism” of the ENR - Part 4). Here she mounts an ambitious argument: that science is not a neutral, universal instrument but a specifically European cultural creation — “combat, conquest, and appropriation of the world” — and that its present crisis is at bottom a crisis of the sacred and of the rationalist worldview that had held it captive.

The essay moves through four movements announced at the outset: a history of European science (under the heading “Knowledge and Action”); the relation of science to the sacred (“Magic and the Sacred”); the lost bond between science and myth (“Science and Myth”); and the dismantling of the rationalist picture of a single, harmonious “real” by twentieth-century physics (“Harmony and Chaos”). Jobert reads modern science — thermodynamics of irreversible processes, relativity, and above all quantum mechanics — as inadvertently vindicating a tragic, pluralist, “pagan” conception of the world against the linear, monotheistic, and bourgeois-rationalist one. The piece is characteristic of the early-1980s GRECE effort to annex the prestige of contemporary science to a Nietzschean-Heideggerian metaphysics, and it leans heavily on the popular French science writers and philosophers of science of the period (Prigogine, d’Espagnat, Serres, Vernant, Koyré, Ruyer).

Originally published in Études et Recherches, no. 1, Spring 1983

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Science is omnipresent in our universe, in our daily life; no one can take a step in his own house without finding there, designed to serve him, the products of chemistry and biology; many of our gestures, as trivial as uncapping a bottle, are a judicious exploitation of the laws of physics. The world that surrounds us has been shaped by our science, irreversibly and profoundly: this does not date from the nineteen-sixties… but from the day the first tribe of our ancestors learned to master fire. In fact, every gesture toward the world is a scientific gesture: to understand, then to learn and to take — therein lies our nobility.

Omnipresent, science is increasingly so in contemporary discourse: physicists take up the pen, epistemologists become stars on hugely successful literary programs. But let us not be deceived: behind the brilliant words a deep malaise is hidden. Science is being examined, summoned before the tribunal of ideologies. The debate might be a healthy one, but the anathema is the disease of our century’s end. Taken back in hand by the reductive mechanisms of mass information, the question of science sinks into quarrels marked by a Manichaean spirit: science for knowing, science for power, pure or impure, technology in the service of mass hedonism or esoteric knowledge of the great scientific priests… In such perspectives science appears split in two; outside the world, it defines itself in relation to an Absolute; within the world, it is compromised by violence or futility.

Life is struggle and challenge — science has proven it; the man without struggle, without passions, without challenges, savors greatly the useless, the easy, and the provisional, and for that, science has helped him. Science is not neutral, for it is profoundly implicated in the world and in the history of peoples. No scientific discovery can be dissociated from the conditions of its emergence; every provocation, every line of research is a cultural choice. Science as we know it was the choice of Europe. The refusal of this science is, above all, the suicidal refusal of our culture.

Never as much as today has scientific knowledge overturned its own a priori order. Paralyzing introspection is a characteristic of a cultural cycle’s end. Our century is that of the calling-into-question of foundations; lucidity grows, but the old terrors are reborn as well. At the hour when rationalism collapses, we have just left behind the happy centuries that thought they had tamed the sphinx.

The choice of science is the choice of our identity. Let us dare to acknowledge as European this science that some are afraid to proclaim European, preferring to claim it as universal (another way of denying it). Perhaps that is the price of our becoming: the recognition of our science can guard us against nihilism as against idolatry. The ridge is sharp between these two abysses, and what is at stake is ourselves.

Science is inseparable from European history and from the European mentality.

The examination of that history — which we will undertake in a first chapter — allows us to recover the essence of European science: it is combat, conquest, and appropriation of the world. These characteristics, however, place it in total opposition to the ideology currently dominant in Europe, namely bourgeois humanism. That is why science, in our day, is being transformed and altered. It is denied, or else reduced to its purely materialist dimension, while at the same time it is cast out of the world, idealized, but disincarnated and desacralized.

Science cannot be dissociated from the sacred. The examination of the link between European science and the sacred is the object of our second chapter (“Magic and the Sacred”). The science that history has bequeathed to us partakes of the three functions: it is productive, but also warrior-like since it is combat, and finally sovereign and sacred. Science was primordially a challenge flung at the gods — that is, the divinization of man. Science is a gesture toward the earth and the cosmos, a search for being or, as the physicist would say, for the real. Contemporary science, however, has evacuated the sacred. For it has cut itself off from the people and from the earth, on account of its new forms (growing technicity and the compartmentalization of the disciplines). But also because it now refuses risk, and there is no sacred without risk, challenge, and the gratuitousness of acts.

In sum, science must recover a mythic dimension (this is the theme of the third chapter). Science, finally, has evacuated the sacred because for too long it lay under the yoke of rationalism. Yet modern science is incompatible with a rationalist vision of the world. It offers us the vision of a real that is other than single, rational, and harmonious. It calls into question the “classical” structures of our language and our thought, as we shall see in our fourth chapter (“Harmony and Chaos”), with respect in particular to quantum mechanics. That is why modern science challenges the philosopher: he can no longer found a worldview upon a conception of the real more than a century old. The “old real” was only a dogma. We are seeking a real that is a catalyst. An object of construction and not of obedience. Such a quest is that of the modern physicist. It was also that of our peoples.

The journal Pour la science ran, on the subject of M. Serres’s latest work, the headline “Culture, the only future of science?” And what if science were the only future of our culture?

KNOWLEDGE AND ACTION

“Knowledge is utterly incapable of changing the world. It is action, and nothing else, that transforms the world.” (Y. Mishima)

A description of European science cannot be made without a reflection on its essence. The primordial question remains, beyond all discourse, “what is science?”, or rather — for that is what truly matters to us — “what will science be?” Since the question of becoming is always the choice of an inheritance, we shall interrogate history. And can science, in any case, be dissociated from history?

It is customary to situate the birth of European science (clearly associated with a method and a language) in the sixth century before Christ, around the rim of the Mediterranean basin. Ancient Greece was not only a high place of abstract thought; it saw the flourishing of generations of mechanicians, geometers, and architects. The first researchers were builders of machines, like Thales, Archimedes, or Philo of Byzantium. The philosophers themselves were never men “outside the world”: think of Herodotus the cartographer or Aristotle the inventor of dissection. Physical science was born somewhere between Alexandria, Athens, and Miletus because the Greeks one day wished to build siege engines, water mills, presses… or temples. The world was given to them, but it was not entirely to their liking. Bertrand Gille, in his work Les mécaniciens grecs (The Greek Mechanicians), describes for us some of those Greek machines, ancestors of our cranes, winches, motors, and tanks: ingenuity and naïveté are deployed in them, but already the basic laws of physics (the principle of the lever, the multiplication or decomposition of forces, the principle of inertia) are mastered and exploited. The laws were discovered because the Greeks needed them in order to transform the world. European science, at its beginning, was provocation and arraignment: knowledge and action (or power over things) cannot be dissociated. The scientific attitude is precisely this provocation of the world, this constant labor of curiosity and imagination that permitted a leap forward of abstract thought: the establishment of the theorems of Thales and Archimedes, or the foreknowledge — without any technical means to verify it — of the non-geocentric configuration of the universe, prove it.

The humanists of the Renaissance were the heirs of the Greek mechanicians. Who does not remain fascinated by the legendary figure of Leonardo da Vinci, painter of genius, but also inventor, among other things, of the parachute? Yet Vinci, that genius-symbol, was not an isolated figure; he was a fortunate witness to an age particularly propitious to self-surpassing. “If one transports oneself,” Thuillier tells us (in Le petit savant illustré), “to countries such as Italy or France at the end of the fifteenth century, the situation is different (from that of the Middle Ages). Henceforth, belief in an infinite development of human possibilities (technical and other) is acknowledged. In a social context that had become more and more urbanized and industrialized, the public importance of what we would today call science and technology asserted itself. To become masters and possessors of nature: the ideal formulated by the philosopher reflects a very precise historical reality, a reality initially and literally produced by a whole series of practitioners. Architects, clockmakers, makers of machines and cannons, technicians of irrigation and of mines — they modified the framework of daily life and slowly transformed men’s relations with nature.”

Science advanced on terrain ceded by theology, and gazes once turned toward the heavens (the beyond) chose to explore the earth (the here-below). To know it? Not only that; the message is clear: to appropriate it. The science of the Renaissance, which was liberation and challenge, cannot be dissociated from an unbridled will to dominate and transform nature.

It would moreover be wrong to see in these traits the juvenile excesses of a brand-new science. The idea of transformation, indeed of violence, exercised upon nature, the object of investigation, is more than ever at the heart of the contemporary scientific act. European science would be nothing without the scientific act, or experiment — its manifestation in the world — and there could be no experiment without technique. In the search for knowledge, the analytic method, which destroys, separates, and dissects, precedes the synthetic method, which secures the cohesion of scattered results through generalization, logic, or intuition. In our science, experiment permits analysis and reasoning permits synthesis. Experiment, in the twentieth century, is a destructive act. In chemistry, one transforms in order to assay; in biology, one destroys in order to analyze; in nuclear physics, one bombards and splits in order to observe — and, as we shall see, it is the very act of observing that creates the object, the sought-after real vanishing into a subject-object interrogation.

From twenty-five centuries of European science, contemporary exegetes have known how to draw the elements to describe it. Judge for yourself: “Insofar as it is active and not contemplative quest, science cannot claim to be objective. It is above all the expression of a social project. Only modern Western societies have known such a systematic activity of investigating the real, whose nature is very different from the forms of knowledge prevailing in other civilizations: the admirable Chinese science, of extreme richness, can be called by that name only through an abuse of language. It is because our societies have adopted, in the face of the world, a particular attitude — positing themselves, precisely, as subject before nature considered as object — that science was born. Its aim, Descartes says clearly, is to make us ‘masters and possessors of nature.’ The development of science thus answers to a well-defined project: the quest is in reality conquest, and scientific research, like the great explorations, aims, after the knowledge of the world, at its appropriation” (J.-M. Lévy-Leblond, L’esprit de sel). And Thuillier (op. cit.) adds: “Let us pose the question: what then can be the fundamental project incarnated in what we call ‘modern science’? Let us venture an answer: what characterizes our science is the desire to exploit, to manipulate, to dominate.”

That much is clear. Would the scientist, at this century’s end, then recognize himself as an “inventive predator”? But then, whence come the timid terrors of the atom or of biology, this senile indifference toward the conquest of space? The researcher forgets that he can be inventive, while the good people treat him as a predator.

We must acknowledge that the essence of European science, as we have defined it, together with the values it underlies, stands radically opposed to the ideology currently dominant in Europe, made of humanist and egalitarian tradition. The notion of combat, which ought to be perceived as natural, is more and more perceived as a cultural perversion; every idea of transformation is perceived as a depredation of original nature (which would be a perfection fallen through its entry into history). The results, like the presuppositions, of biology compel us to speak in terms of the diversity of individuals, or of lineage and biological inheritance — data that are suspect in a system that has staked everything on the interchangeable and the timeless. The notion of power, finally — over things as over beings — is now associated with that of alienation, made to bear the responsibility for our decadence. The convulsions of the “new philosophy” of recent years prove it to us.

The epistemologists may well proclaim that “science and power go together”; they will not be troubled so long as they remain within the closed and well-guarded field of their discipline. The compartmentalization of the domains of research and thought — “that perfect expression of barbarism,” Michel Serres would say — is a guarantee of the innocuousness of anti-conformist sallies.

European science is revolutionary in essence because it bears values that are the antithesis of those conveyed by the Western system. This situation has been exorcised by the establishment of a scientific dualism comparable to the philosophical and religious dualisms that in the past bridled our thought. Fundamental, pure research must be the disinterested quest for the “truth of the world.” Applied research compromises itself with the provisional defects of the real: militarization, the merchant society. Its aim could only be the establishment of happiness and universal peace. We know that Einstein was appalled by the dramatic consequences of his discoveries; many scientists still suffer from the “Hiroshima complex”: what if they were designated as responsible — they who seek only the truth of the world!… The frontier between the pure and the impure is also that of acculturation: science that acts must be a means and not an attitude, a product and not a force, enslaved to a universal vocation and not in the service of a people.

What then does it mean to “make the choice of science” in this second half of the twentieth century? Would the rejection of scientism always be called obscurantism? Have we no other choice but madness or suicide, murderous unconsciousness or nihilism? We cannot accommodate ourselves either to the cynicism that denies all value or to the naïveté that sacrifices action.

If it is to mobilize us still, science must know how to clothe itself in some grandeur and to climb out of the rut of materialism.