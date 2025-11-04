A visionary witness fascinated by the call of the peaks. Imbued with a superhumanist mysticism, the life and work of Julius Evola express an authentic existential project: he sought to awaken more than to teach. To be rather than to say...

This essay introduces the enigmatic figure of Julius Evola (1898-1974), a controversial yet profound thinker whose intellectual legacy continues to resonate with those seeking alternatives to modern materialism. Written by Philippe Baillet, a specialist in Evola's work, the piece examines Evola's philosophical journey and existential approach, positioning him as a "visionary witness" who sought to awaken rather than merely teach. The article highlights the increasing availability of Evola's works in French translation during the early 1980s and explores his dual nature as both a transcendental thinker and a warrior spirit. Despite not endorsing all of Evola's views, Baillet recognizes him as one of the most lucid critics of contemporary society, whose intellectual courage and moral stance command respect even from those who disagree with him. Through this exploration, readers are invited to discover the "last Ghibelline" - a solitary aristocrat who challenged the spiritual emptiness of the modern world.

Originally published in Éléments no. 38, Spring 1981

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Without sharing all his views and all his analyses, the directors of Éléments agree in recognizing Julius Evola (1898-1974) as one of the most lucid and penetrating observers of our time, and in any case a man whose intellectual courage, independent spirit, and moral altitude command respect. Whatever philosophical and ideological differences his writings may provoke, Julius Evola remains, in many respects, an example. This is why, on the occasion of the French publication of some of his most remarkable works, Éléments opens its columns to Philippe Baillet. Author of Julius Evola e l'affermazione assoluta (Padova, 1978), a work for which a French edition is in preparation, translator of The Bow and the Club, The Path of Cinnabar, and Fascism Viewed from the Right, contributor to the magazine Totalité, no one other than Philippe Baillet could better invite us to rediscover the "last Ghibelline."

There are winters that sometimes bring pleasant surprises to men who remain standing "amid the ruins" of a twilight world. Those who work, in the silence and discretion indispensable to any deepening of the most difficult vocations, on the great "reversal of perspective" that will erase the (still) dominant ideas, they will find reasons to hope and to fight during this winter of 1980-81. A winter marked indeed, in terms of counter-current publishing, by the quiet but inexorable return of an "inconvenient witness": we are speaking of Julius Evola (1898-1974).

While Archè editions in Milan have published in French, last autumn, two collections of articles, Metaphysics of War and Symbols and "Myths" of the Western Tradition, three other publications are announced for the first half of 1981: The Path of Cinnabar first, a work in which Evola speaks of the genesis of his various books, the influences and encounters that marked him, and provides some biographical details of the highest interest regarding the understanding of his spiritual journey; Fascism Viewed from the Right next, a political doctrine essay that analyzes Italian fascism from the perspective of the "great European political tradition," that of the Ancien Régime and counter-revolutionary theorists, but which also includes a section on National Socialism entitled Notes on the Third Reich; and finally The Bow and the Club, a copious collection of essays—assembled during the author's lifetime—on the most disparate themes and whose title is explained thus: the bow being a weapon to reach a distant objective, under this heading the author addresses problems of a general order, essentially speculative; the club serving to strike at close range, under this heading Evola has grouped texts devoted to a phenomenology of the contemporary world.

These different editions will bring to thirteen, excluding booklets, the number of Evola's works available in French. However, it is doubtful that they will greatly expand the very diverse, but relatively restricted, circle of his readers. One should rather hope that this series of works allows each reader to become aware of the multiple dimensions of an enormous oeuvre, whose extreme variety of themes is reflected at the level of those who partially or totally recognize themselves in it. Among them, one finds indeed people who are interested in the traditional doctrines of East and West, but who want to know nothing about politics; others who fight for the radical reconstruction of Europe on "traditional" bases absolutely incompatible with the dissolving hedonism of America and the merciless oppression of "real socialism"; still others who, maliciously using the contradictions that Evola could not escape when he took political positions, would gladly reduce him to a sort of Joseph de Maistre of our time, to a fortress of reaction fighting against "subversion"; and finally young people, in Italy especially for now, for whom Ride the Tiger, this work of "existential orientations for an epoch of dissolution," is no longer the "manual of the right-wing anarchist," but a purely nihilistic breviary, young people who seem to succumb to the suggestions of this "historical catastrophism" that Renzo De Felice, the great historian of fascism, believed he could detect in Evola's work.

However, all of Evola's works have something in common: a certain vision of the world, sometimes underlying, sometimes clearly affirmed, but always present in the background. And this vision of the world is the fruit of a direct experience, lived: the brutal encounter between what Evola called his "personal equation" and the meaninglessness of contemporary existence. It is on this profoundly existential, practical, "operative" dimension of Evola's work that we wish to focus: failing to perceive it clearly, one is condemned to remain at the periphery of the Evolian constellation, to never reach what is its central fire. In this perspective, two books stand out clearly from the rest: The Path of Cinnabar, the only work where Evola spoke a little of himself, and Ride the Tiger, fruit of supreme maturity which it is impossible to disregard, if one considers that its author presented it in these terms: "Ride the Tiger reflects, in a sense, my own life; the maxims and orientations found there are also those I have strived to follow, in general, in my existence. They do not therefore have a value of mere subjective and private testimony, or a kind of spiritual testament, to the extent that I believe that reflected and perhaps specified, in the situations and problematics of my life, are several typical aspects of contemporary existence" (Il Cammino del Cinabro, p. 208).

Evola's personal equation was dominated by two fundamental tendencies: the impulse toward transcendence and a disposition of kshatriya, of warrior. One implies at least an interior withdrawal from the world; the other leads to wanting to act on the world. Evola, very early, felt and lived this potential conflict: "While the impulse toward transcendence engendered the sensation of being a stranger to reality and—during my youth—almost the desire for a liberation or an escape not exempt from mystical deviations, the kshatriya disposition pushed me to action (...) One can say that tempering the two tendencies has been the fundamental existential task of my entire life" (op. cit., p. 13).

With exemplary honesty, Evola —who never played the "master" and who never accepted a "disciple" in the proper sense—did not claim to have found the miracle remedy: "The problem, for me, has not disappeared as the years passed. However, I have been given until now to sustain the tension, often exhausting, and the repercussions due to this existential situation" (op. cit., p. 20).

To the first tendency, to the irrepressible nostalgia for the unconditioned, one can connect, in Evola's work, the temptation of Dadaism, with its cold paradoxes recalling more or less the kōans, the questions that do not admit a discursive answer, of Zen; the studies on ancient sapiential doctrines whose core is a complete way of liberation, and not a "religion": The Doctrine of Awakening for Buddhism, Tantric Yoga for Hindu tantras, The Hermetic Tradition for the alchemical path; the interest in sacralized forms of eros (Metaphysics of Sex); the atmosphere of extreme spissitudo spiritualis that permeates certain pages of Ride the Tiger. To the second tendency, which manifests itself through a "metapolitical" action on history, one can attribute the attempts to influence fascism from within, the contacts in Germany with the continuators of the "conservative revolution," the orientations given after the war and the formulation of a doctrine of the State (Orientations, Men Among the Ruins, Fascism Viewed from the Right, etc.). As for the central work, Revolt Against the Modern World, it quite logically feels the conjunction of the two tendencies.

It is an internal critique of Italian fascism that Julius Evola develops. In the name of "the great European political tradition."

Just after turning twenty, Evola went through a serious crisis and narrowly escaped suicide by meditating on a passage from the Pali Canon, the oldest Buddhist scriptures. He "saw" once and for all the absurdity of contemporary existence and, forty years later, would make a damning assessment despite the banality of the words: "For some time now, a good part of Western humanity has found it normal that existence should be devoid of any true meaning and should not be attached to any higher principle, so that it has arranged to live it in the most bearable, least disagreeable way possible.”

The answer that Evola found in himself and put into practice in the face of this inescapable situation revolves around two axes: the conception of existence as a global "project" or mission of which life on earth is only a segment, a "journey during the hours of night," which presupposes a "before" and an "after"; the total sacrifice of individuality—that is, of the illusorily autarchic Self of social man—on the altar of "active impersonality" or, if one prefers, the absolute primacy of the function—which has chosen us or that we have chosen, this point is deliberately left vague—over the human vehicle that assumes it. In The Path of Cinnabar, Evola specifies what his inner orientation was after the troubled period of youth: "...to seek to justify my existence through tasks and activities that did not have a purely individual character (...) then, whenever possible, to interrogate what is commonly called destiny" (Il Cammino del Cinabro, p. 20).

The world presents itself to the "differentiated man" as an indefinite field of experiences, perfectly neutral in themselves, but which, through the reactions they arouse, are for the lucid consciousness in search of a definitive answer to the question: "why am I here?", so many openings onto "being" in the midst of the opacity of becoming. One has "wanted" this existence, even if the memory of this decision is today as fleeting as a simple anamnesis, and whatever the price, because there is no other way to know in depth the "being that one is" except by incarnating into an impermanent form. Everything has been accepted in advance, but it is not about identifying with everything.

In Evola's perspective, the existential situation of a man neither reveals nor exhausts all of that man's being. Certainly, "strictly speaking, to be purely oneself, one must be able to assume, to will, to say absolutely yes to what one is, even when nothing in our nature resembles the ideal of the superman, when our life and our destiny present neither heroism, nor nobility, nor splendor, nor generosity, nor giving virtue, but decadence, corruption, weakness, perversion.” The acceptance of oneself is the first step toward inner coherence, but the "situational conditioning" is not considered constraining; on the contrary, the goal is to reach such a detachment that "being-in-the-world" becomes a "contingent thing," analogous to a garment that one can serenely discard at the appropriate time.

The spiritual realization of the differentiated man is irreversible when it leads to a positive contemplatio mortis. But this can and must be done without proud stiffening: when an existence presents itself as a particularly dramatic "project," it must be lived less in the sense of a test of strength or an amor fati than as an "oracular procedure" until the atemporal "instant" when, everything that is instinct, passion, affectivity, "nature" having been subjected to the interior sovereign, the "initiatic opening of consciousness," the unveiling of the "Original Face" will occur.

Non-identification with the existential situation—which implies, in the final analysis, that man is not merely the finished product of a race, a language, a nation, a social origin—signifies the primacy of the spiritual. This is a point of view, Evola emphasized, that only a mature and strongly unified human type can really understand. It follows that Evola's rejection of all residual forms of the bourgeois world, a rejection that had left many readers perplexed at the time of the publication of Ride the Tiger in 1961, has nothing of ostentatious nonconformism. It is simply about "drawing the conclusion of a vision conforming to reality when the requirement of inner freedom holds firm.” When Evola writes that "it is to the force of inertia, to conventions, to practical convenience and to weakness of character that, in most cases, the family today owes its survival,” he only has the "fault" of saying aloud what everyone thinks to themselves; when he privileges spiritual paternity for the transmission of a certain ideal heritage —"Modern dissolution means that one can no longer count on the correlative support of blood; each new generation feels increasingly anarchically separated from the preceding generation" (Il Cammino del Cinabro, p. 204)—he is merely describing what is.

The differentiated man, superior nomad of the asphalt seeking to enter into the "forest at the heart of all capitals," to use Ernst Jünger's formula designating the place where the freedom of the spirit reigns—must live in a way comparable, by analogy, to that of two figures that have become increasingly rare: the ascetic and the soldier of adventure. On this point, Evola was uncompromising, including for those who claimed to follow him. This is how he did not spare his criticisms of young "right-wing revolutionaries," in whom he discovered a "singular inconsistency": "...while they insist, politically and ideally, on a revolutionary attitude, too often, on the existential level, they end up succumbing in a desolate way to the routines of the detested bourgeois life (...) finding themselves thereby even more obliged to settle into today's society (...) Frankly, the authentic type of beat (...), although inferior, seems to me in this regard more coherent. And I greatly appreciate coherence.”

Force is however to note that this strange descendant of Sicilian squires with displayed monarchist convictions, who analyzed with exceptional acuity the American phenomenon of the beat generation at a time when no one in Europe was interested in it, was not always very "coherent" in terms of concrete directives. An interview given by Evola in 1970 is, in this regard, particularly significant. He affirmed for example that "adequate and silent action among the armed forces and the police would be very important, because the humiliations they continually suffer due to the fearful attitude of the center-left governments could offer a favorable terrain.” How can one not be disappointed by such a "bourgeois" conclusion from one who, on another occasion, had recalled that "...as we understand it, Tradition is what can be most revolutionary"? One is also led to think that Evola perhaps unwisely confused many people when, after proposing in Men Among the Ruins a political and cultural reconstruction action, he affirmed in Ride the Tiger and The Path of Cinnabar the futility of this action in times that would no longer permit anything but an interior catharsis summed up in the formulas: "Strip yourself of everything" and "Make it so that what you can do nothing about, over you can do nothing." This brutal change of perspective could not fail to sometimes engender the temptation of nihilistic flight forward.

In conclusion, what matters to emphasize is that Evola is not an "interesting" author among many others, but an "awakener" who must provoke in each person, through his radical critique of the modern world and his numerous insights into the "world of Tradition" as another "landscape" of civilization, salutary questioning. To require, as some do, a totally uncritical reading of his work makes no sense to us; this solitary aristocrat who carried during his perilous mountain ascents a copy of the Bhagavad-Gita to "meditate from the heights of the peaks," is not a founder of a school. An unfortunate publisher, known for his sense of irony and his classical impassivity, has perfectly defined, after evoking the "learned members of the sect of witnesses of J. Evola," the right attitude one should have toward the one who was called the Last Ghibelline: "I believe it is indeed in good taste to demonstrate fidelity to the work (to what it means and underlies or implies) rather than to treat the author with reverence: especially when this devotion camouflages the anxious concern to keep at a distance from the former (from the consequences...) and, simultaneously, the impatient desire to reduce this distance that separates from the latter—not to approach and access him, by elevating oneself, but to make him less inaccessible and closer, by lowering him." The rest is commentary.