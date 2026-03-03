Guillaume Faye (7 November 1949 – 6 March 2019) led a life marked by intellectual provocation, excess, and radical vision. A key figure of the European New Right, he fused deep-rooted traditionalism with a futuristic drive he called archeofuturism, challenging both mainstream and fringe ideologies. Alfonso Piscitelli reflects on his turbulent legacy—from his philosophical provocations and controversial predictions to his final days lived with Faustian resolve—offering a portrait of a man who refused to rest, even in death.

Originally published in Italian on March 8th, 2019, at Cultura Identità; translated from the French at VoxNR.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

The life of Guillaume Faye was a turbulent one: political provocations, excessive alcohol consumption, sexual escapades, bold—if not extreme—ideas. A life lived under the motto “sex, drugs, and the New Right,” to paraphrase an old saying. Then death came to him in all its gravity, heralded by the ambassador of pain, through a long illness. Those who knew him say he faced his twilight with the same Faustian spirit that marked his prime: making plans right up to his final day, March 6th.

Faye harbored within himself what the German Romantics called streben—a tireless drive to go further, to seek self-transcendence, to set one’s sights on the infinite. It is the same impulse Oswald Spengler identified in Gothic cathedrals, with their spires thrust skyward, and that Adriano Romualdi recognized in the space conquests of the 1960s. Going beyond the traditionalism of which René Guénon was the French master, Faye wrote in his manifesto Archeofuturism that it was necessary to reconcile Evola and Marinetti—that is, to combine a deep-rooted connection to origins that are not static with the impulse toward innovation and the creativity of Homo Faber. After all, if our tradition is that of the Europeans who first emerged in the Iron Age riding war chariots (the spacecraft of their time…), then it would be incoherent with our origins—and thus anti-traditional—to become immobile or to idolize a past era, as do traditionalists ensnared in the many mental labyrinths of nostalgia (medievalists, royalists, neo-fascists, papists, neo-pagans…).

Of course, Faye seasoned his historical epic with a hefty dose of provocation: he imagined genetic mutations à la Marvel, invoked a return to archaic customs that somehow still aligned with the boldest technologies. Amidst all this, he also made daring predictions. In the mid-1990s, Russia was on its knees, on the verge of collapse, yet Faye sensed that the East could become a compass point for European revitalization and offer a powerful antidote to Western decline.

Faye’s Italian brother-in-arms was Giorgio Locchi, an unjustly forgotten writer. Like Locchi, Faye delighted in breaking the rules of politically correct language. In The Genocide System (1981), Faye had already claimed that globalization was opening Pandora’s box of all evils; in The Colonization of Europe, he reiterated his categorical rejection of the “ethnic replacement” of Europe and the creation of heavily Islamized zones on the continent. In Prelude to War, written shortly after 9/11, he predicted—with clear polemical exaggeration—the arrival of a Hobbesian era of bellum omnium contra omnes: a Rwandan-style interethnic conflict. Yes, he exaggerated...

But it must be said that he also practiced the art of provocation within his own circles, which were, ultimately, more far-right than New Right in the vein of Alain de Benoist. At one point, he wrote that people should stop blaming the Jews for all the world’s ills and put an end to Holocaust denial.

That statement earned him more enemies and, one imagines, a fair share of crude jokes. How should we consider an author who, on every page, challenged the French equivalent of the Mancino law and, at the same time, got labeled a “Zionist”? It would be tempting to call him a jester—or, at best, a bon vivant.

But it only takes reading this passage from Archeofuturism to realize that behind his political Dionysianism, there was a Logos: “We must reconcile,” Faye wrote in the book published on the fateful threshold of the year 2000, “Evola and Marinetti; think of technoscience and the timeless community of tradition together. Never one without the other. To imagine the European man as deinatatos (‘the boldest’), as a futurist, and as a being of long memory. Broadly speaking, the future demands the return of ancestral values, and this for the whole Earth.”

For someone like Faye, it would be hard to utter the usual funerary wish, “rest in peace.” We’d rather say: rest in streben.