European New Right Revue

European New Right Revue

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robert agajeenian's avatar
robert agajeenian
2d

Well, Faye's essay does not seem to have held up very well. Many of his theses could still turn out to be workable - such as the tempting nature of the Arab world and South America - but the dream of a Europe-Russia alliance against a US- East Asia alliance looks now a bit naive. Things changed very dramatically in the ten years following the publication of this article. I do, however, very strongly feel that Europe must somehow "get its act together" and decide that it is a real cultural and civilizational center - or become just a very wonderful museum. I myself, however, remain an incorrigible optimist and think they will keep the museum AND the civilization.

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Analytik's avatar
Analytik
2d

Thanks for the translations, Alexander.

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