Guillaume Faye’s essay opens the dossier “Mourir pour Gdansk?” (“To Die for Gdańsk?”) in issue 41 of Éléments, published three months after General Jaruzelski’s declaration of martial law in Poland. The dossier’s title is a deliberate inversion of Marcel Déat’s notorious 1939 slogan “Mourir pour Dantzig?” (“To die for Danzig?”), by which the then-neo-socialist and soon-to-be-collaborator denounced the prospect of a French war with Germany over the Polish corridor. The editorial team’s gesture is pointed: Gdańsk is Danzig, and Europe has “already paid” — on a déjà donné, as the editorial puts it — but the question of whether Europe will remain a mere stake (enjeu) in others’ conflicts or become an independent pole of its own remains open. Faye’s piece, the dossier’s lead essay, marshals the classical geopolitics of Halford Mackinder and the then-recent work of Austrian general Jordis von Lohausen and the American strategist Colin S. Gray to argue that Jaruzelski’s coup is not a “return to Stalinism” but an expression of the iron logic of Yalta — and that, consequently, Europe will remain passive prey to the two superpowers until it can conceive of itself as a civilizational actor with its own interests, distinct from those of Washington no less than from those of Moscow. The closing prophecy — a Third World War pitting a Russo-European bloc against the United States and its Far-Eastern allies — is characteristic of Faye’s geopolitical imagination in this period and anticipates themes he would develop, with sharper civilizational inflection, through the 1980s before his rupture with GRECE.

Originally published in Éléments No. 41, March–April 1982

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Two great powers, leaning on vast territories, were contesting a subcontinent divided into a myriad of small states. To the east, an autocratic and continental empire. To the west, a commercial, “insular” and thalassocratic nation. Both powers used the method of “protective” semi-colonization, resting on the voluntary or forced cooperation of the native ruling castes. The method of the eastern empire was more primitive and more brutal, and more effective too, than that of the insular nation of the west, but each alike had recourse to economic exploitation, to a powerful apparatus of ideological and cultural propaganda, and, of course, to solid military garrisons whose presence was justified by alliances or pacts. The men of that age were persuaded that the two superpowers detested one another and maintained their dominion solely for the good of their protégés. In reality, even if they opposed one another, they had no intention whatever of destroying or conquering each other — which would have been suicidal for them both — but rather of consolidating their zones of influence.

Such, very schematically, is what one day perceptive historians will be able to say of the events in Poland and the riots in Gdańsk — events which, if they today occasion a florilegium of humanitarian or politicking commentary, do not elicit the geopolitical reflection that alone can provide their key. No one, in fact, notices that General Jaruzelski’s use of force proceeds not from any “return to Stalinism,” but fundamentally from a necessity implied by the geostrategic situation of Europe, confronted as it is by two imperialisms that transform it into an object of history and, worse still, into a potential battlefield.

Already at the beginning of this century, in his Principles of Geopolitics, the Englishman J. Halford Mackinder had shown that the Euro-Asiatic bloc forms the “central island” of the world (the World Island) and that Russia, the “territorial heart” (Heartland) of this bloc, could have no other strategic objective than to prevent the American thalassocracy from taking control of the intermediate contact zones, the Rimlands, constituted by Europe, the Near East, and the Indian subcontinent.

The European Rimland is “the stake of the world” because it is placed at the geographical centre of the planet, and because five of the seven great geopolitical axes defined by Jordis von Lohausen pass through our continent, intersecting at a focal point that corresponds to the “core-space” (Kernraum) formed by the east of France, the Benelux countries, Germany, and the west of present-day Poland. From this perspective, the Paris–Vienna–Berlin triangle proves essential.

Lenin already said that whoever controlled Germany controlled Europe, while whoever controlled Europe controlled the entire world. It is no accident that it is through this European “core-space” that the line of partition of the two superpowers’ zones of influence and domination runs.

As Colin S. Gray has shown, the USSR is compelled, by reason of what it itself interprets as its “enclosure,” to “throw down a challenge to the rest of the world.” Without access to the straits or to the open seas, it is bound to dominate a vast space and, above all, to seek access to the Atlantic, the Mediterranean, and the Indian Ocean. Hence its policy of expansion toward the Middle East and its war in Afghanistan. By controlling central Europe, the Kremlin has secured itself access to the North Sea and the Baltic. It presently enjoys a perfectly reliable ally, playing a strategic role, on each of the three outer continents: Vietnam in Asia, Libya in Africa, Cuba in America. It can thenceforth halt the influence of the American thalassocracy within the Euro-Asiatic bloc.

The Russians know well that Poland is a weak link in their apparatus. But it is an indispensable corridor for reaching East Germany, the privileged point of support of their presence in the European Kernraum. Unlike Hungary and Czechoslovakia, Poland shares no border with a Western country. It is “encircled” by the GDR, Czechoslovakia, and the USSR. It thus constitutes a “place of passage,” whose control, for the USSR, is of vital necessity. All the lines of communication with the GDR — the forward bastion of the Red Army — pass through Poland: eight railway lines, fifteen military oil pipelines, all the transmissions between the units stationed in central Germany and Czechoslovakia, and so on. It matters little that the Polish army (whose equipment in armaments is rather weak) is not of very great military efficacy. It is needed in order to protect the communications of the Soviet troops in the GDR and to prevent Poland from becoming a zone of insecurity in the rear of the potential front. Consequently, the movement launched by “Solidarity” was doomed to failure.

It is on account of this geostrategic importance of Poland that the Russians, in the course of their history, have continually intervened in that country’s politics. Under their influence, Poland has been constantly “pushed westward”: in 1618, in 1685, in 1770, in 1918, and in 1945.

From their appearance in history, in the second half of the tenth century, the Poles have known setbacks and vicissitudes. Poland has always been more or less a nation without a state. Its sovereigns were only foreigners or mediocre monarchs. At the end of the Middle Ages, when the Polish-Lithuanian kingdom of the Jagiellons is created (1385), she is already a stake in the millennial confrontation pitting Slavs against Germans, Russians against Germans. Poland, moreover, is an immense plain. Her territory contains no relief, no natural point of resistance. This situation condemns her to being merely a buffer-state between Germanism and Slavism, varying according to the influences and balances of force of her two powerful neighbors. Since Henry I the Fowler and his successor Otto I, the Elbe has constituted the frontier of the two worlds. One remarks that whenever Poland has been strong, Germany has been weak, and vice versa. (It was under Weimar, in 1918–1921, that the Polish state appeared to be resurrected.) The country, in its history, has been partitioned five times.

The Soviet Union, for its part, has never hesitated to employ grand means. In September 1939, two weeks after the German invasion, the Kremlin organized the deportation to the USSR of more than a million Poles. Half of the deportees would die before 1941. The Polish army and the Polish elites were likewise liquidated. The massacre of Katyń, wrongfully charged to the Germans at the Nuremberg trial (the mass grave had been discovered in 1943), is in everyone’s memory.

On the other side of the Atlantic, America, which looks upon two oceans, must at all costs, if she wishes to avoid insular isolation, dispose of “bridgeheads” at the two extremities of the “continental” bloc: one in the Far East (whence the alliance with Japan, and indeed with China), the other in Western Europe.

The United States, then, has no interest in a reunification of the two parts of the European whole. The Americans know well that such a reunification would give Europe the possibility, in time, of becoming once again an independent great power. The Americans would thus lose their point of support in the European west, and would not be long in running up against a formidable political and economic adversary from the moment this adversary realized that his interests do not coincide with those of Washington. Ronald Reagan may today very well “threaten” the USSR and denounce the events in Poland in the name of “Western humanism”; the fact remains that a genuine questioning of the partition of zones of influence in Europe would be, for him, just as unacceptable as it appears to be for Leonid Brezhnev.

Mary Kaldor rightly considers the so-called “Atlantic solidarity” to be a deception. The specter of an American–Soviet conflict constitutes a “ritual” meant to prop up the two hegemonies and to mask (or reduce) the tensions that appear within the two empires. In Europe, this “ritual” conceals, in particular, the “West–West” conflict taking shape, and which, one day or another, will set the economic interests of Europe in radical opposition to those of America. (Economics, Gustav Schmöller observed already at the beginning of this century, continues war by other means. Any initiative aimed at the unilateral control of supplies and outlets is its preparation.)

Now, America is weakening: in seeking to secure for herself an economic monopoly over the “great world market,” she has broken a “Darwinian” process of selection by competition that made her strong, without being able to weaken Europe and Japan as much as she would have liked. She is, moreover, in the grip of a grave internal crisis. If Europeans were capable of taking the measure of what they represent — a formidable potential power installed at the centre of the world — and if they were capable of a long-term will, they could set about emerging, as Julien Freund suggests, as the third party that would disturb the game of the only two actors of present history by leaning on their natural allies: black Africa and the Arab countries, French Canada, India, South America.

But precisely, it is the will that is lacking. And likewise the identity of views in matters of geostrategic analysis. Europe does not know what it wants, nor even whether it should want anything. It has forgotten Machiavelli’s saying: “He who avoids taking a decision will be forced by his adversaries to take one on the conditions that they will dictate to him.”

The Soviets, for their part, want something — but it is we who do not know exactly what they want. The evolution of Soviet policy over the next ten years is the fundamental unknown. If they drew all the consequences from the fact that Europe is, for them, less to be feared than America, they could have the intelligence and the courage to restore greater liberty to their “satellites” and to accept the prospect of a European reunification. They could thus obtain guarantees sufficient to settle the “Chinese problem.”

A Russo-European understanding is doubtless not for tomorrow. But it is precisely because they dread it that the United States could have an interest in indirectly provoking the conflict that would put Europe, forever, out of history. As for us, let us hazard a prophecy: if a Third World War occurs, there is some chance that it will set in opposition not the “Eastern bloc” against the “Atlantic” countries, but, on the one hand, the Soviet Union and the European countries, and, on the other, the United States with its Far-Eastern allies.