Writing in Réfléchir & Agir, Edouard Rix retraces the brief life of Europe-Action (1963–1966), the journal and movement Dominique Venner launched after his imprisonment for OAS membership, with a staff that included Jean Mabire and the young Alain de Benoist. He presents its three doctrinal pillars: biological realism, a continental European nationalism, and a "rooted" socialism claimed from Proudhon and Sorel; along with its rupture with the old Maurrassian and Catholic right, and openly claims its legacy for his own magazine.

Originally published in Réfléchir & Agir no. 45, Autumn 2013

Translated by Alexander Raynor

As the late Jean Mabire regularly reminded us, we at Réfléchir & Agir are the heirs of Europe Action.

by Edouard Rix

If we are to believe the Dupont and Dupond of antifascism, Camus and Monzat, the “theoretical importance“ of Europe Action “is fundamental to establishing the genealogy of the national-European, neo-paganizing, and racialist extreme right.“ Its founder, Dominique Venner, born in 1935, was the son of a militant of Doriot’s PPF. A volunteer enlistee at eighteen, he fought in Algeria between 1954 and 1956. That same year he joined Jeune Nation, imparting to this small neo-Pétainist group founded by the Sidos brothers a marked activist inflection.

POUR UNE CRITIQUE POSITIVE ( FOR A POSITIVE CRITIQUE )

Incarcerated in the Santé prison for his membership in the OAS, Venner took advantage of the enforced holiday offered him by the Gaullist state to devote himself to thoroughgoing doctrinal and strategic reflection. For him, after the “1905” the nationalists had just undergone with the dissolution of Jeune Nation, then of the Parti nationaliste, and the failure of an OAS devoid of any ideological content, what was called for was an inverted Leninism. Thus it was that in 1962 he drafted and published a synthetic text entitled Pour une critique positive, intended as the Que faire ? (What Is to Be Done?) of the new nationalism: “Revolutionary work,” he wrote, “is a long-haul affair that demands order in minds and in acts. Hence the need for a positive theory of ideological combat. A spontaneous revolution does not exist.“ Concretely, he advocated putting an end to activism, eliminating “the last aftereffects of the OAS,” and creating “the conditions for a new, popular, and resolutely legal action“ resting on a coherent doctrine.

Upon his release from prison he launched a movement and a press organ, since for him it was henceforth a matter of waging a battle of ideas. On the militant level, he relied on the least Pétainist elements of the clandestine apparatus of the former Jeune Nation, as well as on the Fédération des étudiants nationalistes (FEN), created in May 1960 to serve as a “periscope of legality” for the banned movement, and led by François d’Orcival. The nationalist students shared with Venner the wish to rehabilitate theoretical reflection in a milieu dominated by a profound anti-intellectualism.

“For us, Europe is a heart whose blood beats in Johannesburg and in Quebec, in Sydney and in Budapest.” -Jean Mabire

The journal, which was at first to have been called Rossel, in reference to the Communard officer who embodied a “patriotic left,” finally took as its title Europe-Action. The first issue, printed in 10,000 copies, appeared in January 1963. A new format, 21 x 27 cm, in newsmagazine style, would see the light of day in 1964, with a print run reaching 15,000 to 20,000 copies. Under the direction of Dominique Venner, the editorial staff included Jean Mabire, editor-in-chief from June 1965; Alain de Benoist, editorial secretary and editor-in-chief of the weekly supplement under the name Fabrice Laroche; Alain Lefebvre; François d’Orcival; Jean-Claude Rivière; and Jean-Claude Valla, who signed as Jacques Devidal. “Veterans” such as Saint-Loup or Saint-Paulien contributed regularly. The works recommended to the militants of the FEN and to the Europe Action Volunteers were published by Éditions Saint-Just and sold by the Librairie de l’Amitié in Paris.

BIOLOGICAL REALISM AND DEFENSE OF THE WEST

European racialism, biological realism, defense of the white peoples in the face of the galloping demography of the Third World masses: such were the principal themes developed in the columns of the monthly. The first of the Cahiers d’Europe Action, a quarterly supplement that appeared in May 1964, was devoted, under the title “Sous-développés, sous-capables“ (”Underdeveloped, Under-capable”), to the burden represented by the peoples of color and to their chronic incapacity to master technology.

Europe Action was incontestably the first movement to denounce uncontrolled extra-European immigration and the risks of métissage flowing from it. For “systematic métissage is nothing other than a slow genocide.“ Tirelessly, throughout its existence, it would wage a campaign, “Stop à l’invasion algérienne en France“ (”Stop the Algerian Invasion of France”), demanding the mass repatriation of the allogènes, which would bring it close to François Brigneau, whose editorials in Minute often raised this problem. “They will soon be a million,” proclaimed the front page of no. 22, October 1964. “In France,” Dominique Venner would write in 1966, “the large-scale immigration of colored elements poses a grave problem. We also know the size of the North African population (...) What is grave for the future: we know that the basis of the peopling of Europe, which made possible a civilizing expansion, was that of a white ethnie. The destruction of this equilibrium, which may be rapid, will bring about our disappearance and that of our civilization.“ Visionary!

More generally, in the special issue “Qu’est-ce que le nationalisme ?” (”What Is Nationalism?”), the editors extolled the West, “devoured by the need to act, to achieve, to conquer,” citing as examples Beethoven who, “deaf at thirty, seizes his destiny by the throat and goes on composing,” or “the teams of researchers and men of action launching themselves into the conquest of space, the Vikings crossing the North Atlantic in the tenth century in their nutshells.“ A few pages further on, the “Dictionnaire du militant“ (”Militant’s Dictionary”) defined the West as a “community of the white peoples,” while the people was presented as “a biological unity confirmed by history.“ In this organicist and völkisch perspective, nationalism was seen as a “doctrine that expresses in political terms the philosophy and the vital necessities of the white peoples, the doctrine of Europe,” Europe being understood as the “hearth of a culture superior in every respect for three millennia.“

A partisan of the Europe of the ethnies, Europe Action declared itself for continental unity: “The destiny of the European peoples is henceforth one; it imposes their political unity, resting on the originality of each nation and each province.“ The journal wished to complete it with an alliance with the white bastions of southern Africa, such as South Africa and Rhodesia, and indeed even North America. Hence the provocative formula of editor-in-chief Jean Mabire: “For us, Europe is a heart whose blood beats in Johannesburg and in Quebec, in Sydney and in Budapest.“

Its European nationalism meant to be modern, progressive, breaking with the old chauvinist and reactionary nationalism. It was founded on the “laws of life,” on reality, on the “biological realism” that exalts a social-Darwinist vision of the struggle for life, in opposition to “universalism,” the philosophy of “undifferentiation”: “Nationalism,” wrote maît’ Jean, “if it does not wish to be a historical curiosity or a retrograde nostalgia, can only be, first of all, realist and empirical. It must rest not on abstract dogmas but on the very data of life. Nationalists recognize first that they belong to a world where everything is struggle. Nature, in constant evolution, knows nothing of uniformity and undifferentiation. Man, subject to the laws of life, determined by his heredity, finds his fulfillment in the mastery of nature.“ He added: “This biological realism is just as far removed from materialism as from unrealism. It recognizes a certain number of values belonging properly to our community: the sense of the tragic, the notion of the real, the taste for effort, the passion for liberty, and respect for the individual.“ The young Alain de Benoist would go one better, enthusiastically: “Biological realism is the best tool against idealist chimeras.“

ROOTED SOCIALISM VERSUS UNIVERSALIST SOCIALISM

The new nationalism of Europe Action also meant to be “socialist.” This socialism had nothing to do with that of the Marxists or the social democrats, the journal claiming the heritage of French socialism, that of Proudhon and Sorel. Jean Mabire advocated a “rooted socialism,” opposed to “universalist socialism“: “Nationalism is first of all to recognize that sacred character possessed by every man and every woman of our country and of our blood. Our friendship must prefigure that popular unanimity which remains the final goal of our action, a coming to awareness of our hereditary and inalienable solidarity. That is our socialism.“ This socialism was to be neither egalitarian nor internationalist, as Dominique Venner recalled: “Thus there constantly recur the ideas of selection, competition, and individuality which, bound up with the preservation of the genetic capital, do indeed appear as the values proper to Europe and necessary to its political construction (...) They are opposed, point by point, to the death-values of present-day society. In this they are revolutionary. They are opposed to the universalist chaos; in this they are nationalist. They will build a world in which quality will give existence its worth: in this, they found our socialism.“

“The themes of Europe Action reappeared, in once again virulent fashion, in identitarian journals such as Réfléchir & Agir,” fret the new entomologists of the brown planet. This filiation of blood and spirit we claim, insolently. Dominique Venner, présent !

THE OLD RIGHT AGAINST EUROPE ACTION

The racialist, Nietzschean, and pagan positions taken by Europe Action would arouse the rabid hatred of the old reactionary, Maurrassian, and integrist right. Following the issue “Qu’est-ce que le nationalisme ?”, Jacques Ploncard d’Assac would send the editors a letter of rupture, published in no. 8 of August 1963: “French nationalists, even agnostics like Maurras, have always recognized the Christian character of the French ethnie. There is therefore an incompatibility between atheist materialism and the very object of French nationalism.” Scandalized by those he elegantly called the “venneriens” professing a “theorizing racism,” Pierre Sidos would make a point of specifying in L’Écho de la presse et de la publicité of January 15, 1964, that he had “nothing in common with the Saint-Just company” and expressed the “most express reservations as to the theses set out by this firm’s publications, and notably the journal Europe Action.”