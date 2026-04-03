In this comprehensive exploration of Easter's pre-Christian foundations, Alain de Benoist examines the rich tapestry of Indo-European spring festivals that were subsequently absorbed into Christian tradition. The essay reveals how Easter, far from being solely a Christian celebration, represents the culmination of ancient pagan worship centered around solar and lunar cycles, fertility rites, and the symbolic triumph of light over darkness.

De Benoist meticulously traces the connections between the Germanic goddess Ostara, lunar observation at sacred sites, and persistent folk customs like the Easter hare and decorated eggs. Through careful analysis of folklore, archaeological evidence, and linguistic connections, he demonstrates how these seemingly whimsical traditions actually preserve profound symbolic elements from pre-Christian European spirituality. The enduring power of these symbols—from the hare as lunar messenger between worlds to the egg as emblem of rebirth—speaks to their fundamental resonance with human experience of seasonal renewal and the cyclical nature of existence.

This is an excerpt from the book “Les Traditions d’Europe.”

Translated by Alexander Raynor

The Easter Festival

The Easter festival corresponds to the ancient Indo-European spring festival: a celebration of the Earth's rebirth, of life triumphing over death (winter); by extension, a festival of fertility and fecundity. "Like all annual festivals of Nordic peoples, the Indo-Germanic spring festival was also a solar festival, meaning it fell each year at a notable point in the solar calendar. At the winter solstice, the birth of the 'new light' was celebrated: until that moment, autumn and winter had made the days increasingly shorter, the nights increasingly longer, darkness seemed to overcome light; it is then that the winter solstice determined a reversal of the trend. From this time onwards, the day lengthens again, the night diminishes, the new 'light of the Earth' is born, winter and darkness are forced to retreat. The days become increasingly longer, the nights increasingly shorter, and at a certain point which, in the calendar, is positioned exactly opposite to the autumn feast of the Dead, day and night have equal duration. Winter and darkness have lost the game, spring has triumphantly resurrected. Henceforth, light will once again triumph over darkness." (Das germanische Frühlingsfest, in Volksaufklärung und Schule, Nr. 32, 1937).

The Christianization of the ancient festival was relatively easy. Already among the Phrygians, an Indo-European people of Asia Minor, during the spring equinox, the god Attys was tied to a tree on which he died. His death was mourned the next day – and on the third day, he resurrected from the dead. (The ancient purely cosmic belief in light had evidently been given the aspects of a divinity). The Christian church therefore did not experience excessive difficulty in moving its festival of the Crucifixion, the entombment, and the Resurrection of Jesus to the springtime.

After Christianization, the rites linked to the European spring festival became scattered and fragmented. While some disappeared completely, others were shifted to Palm Sunday, Easter, Ascension, or even to certain May 1st customs that the Church could not incorporate. Some rites even seem to have been "pushed back" until after Pentecost (a period to which several midsummer solstice customs were also directed).

Generally speaking, it is not in Christian ritual that the ancient Indo-European customs of the pagan spring festival have survived, scattered – but rather in popular traditions, particularly with the use of green branches, the striking of livestock with the "rod of life" (Lebensrute), the Schmackostern and the Stiepen ("to strike, to deliver light blows") during which boys chase girls from their beds in the morning – and girls, likewise, the boys – using freshly cut twigs decorated with multicolored ribbons. This rite obviously does not originate from the flagellation of Christ during his condemnation and the ascent to Calvary. For European peoples, who love trees and forests, the germination and flowering of trees are one of the most admirable signs of spring. Even today, Germanic legends speak of "lady hazel" – and the beautiful birch with its shining bark is often personified as a young girl. (Hazel, "die Hasel"; birch, "die Birke": in German, almost all tree names are feminine). Contact with young wood, through a budding twig overflowing with sap, appeared to our ancestors as a particularly brilliant symbol of the power and gentleness of the new spring. It is hardly necessary to recall here the essential role of trees and foliage in Indo-European traditions: Jul tree, pre-Christmas wreath, Irminsul, Yggdrasil, May tree, etc. In the Indo-European cosmogonic myth, the human species is born from two personified trees: Ask (Esche/Ash) and Embla (Ume/Elm). Flowers, too, are spring symbols. Hence the custom for men and young girls to adorn themselves with bouquets of "Easter flowers," to wear flowers on their costumes, to decorate churches and houses with them.

In certain regions of Europe, alongside purely religious festivities, there are still "flower festivals" where the "departure of death," that is, winter, and the "triumph of spring" are celebrated. Before the last war, in Erfurt, young spring would make its entrance into the city in the guise of a "king" or a "count of May." Elsewhere – particularly on the banks of the Aar, in Hesse – the May fief was distributed. At the top of a hill, young men and women drew lots to determine who would be whose serving knight for the year. The formula used was: "Hier steh ich auf der Höhen / Und rufe aus das Lehen / Das es die Herren recht verstehen / Wem soll das sein?" That is: "I stand on the heights / And proclaim the fief / So that the young lords hear well / To whom shall it belong?" Then vows were exchanged, written in verse, about what the peasant held most dear: the assurance of a good harvest and numerous offspring.

Another ancient pagan Easter custom seems to have been processions, during which various representations (of deities) of spring were carried in triumph. These processions have been replaced by customary perambulations with legal or religious character. In many regions of Germany, but especially in Saxony and Lusatia, these processions are done on horseback. Farmers and apprentices gather, sometimes by the hundreds, mounted on horses adorned with crowns or flowers and ribbons. To the sound of music, they tour the fields – or follow a symbolic route mimicking the course of the sun, the procession returning at the end of the journey to a spot corresponding to the vernal or Easter point. (Let us recall here that the horse is, among other things, the sacred animal of several solar deities of Nordic peoples, starting with Phoebus and Apollo. Among the Persians, it is reported that King Darius was chosen by the chance neighing of a white horse. Among the Germans, and especially the Saxons, the white horse (Schimmel) was sacred. The temples had an enclosure where it grazed – and, even today, stylized horse heads adorn the gables of old houses in Lower Saxony. Let us also recall that the fifth rune of the futhark, the rune rit(t) or raid, is that of riders/knights, Reiter/Ritter).

A tradition still alive in Germany calls for the Sunday preceding Easter Sunday to be called "green Sunday" (grüne Sonntag), and with it begins an equinoctial period of fourteen days, quite comparable to the "twelve days" of the Jul period. (According to some authors, the celebration of solstices and equinoxes would have originally extended over about twelve days, with the actual festivities culminating in two days at the center of the period). As for the Sunday following Easter, it bears the name "white Sunday" (weisse Sonntag). It was on this date, in the 18th and 19th centuries, that young people who had completed their apprenticeship took to the road to accomplish, like all journeymen, a "tour of the country" that sometimes took them several years.

Finally, it should be noted that in the Soviet Union, the Kremlin decided in 1975 that Easter Sunday (which that year fell on May 4 according to the Orthodox calendar), would no longer be a public holiday. This decision caused a strong emotional reaction.

Easter Eggs

Whether natural or made of marzipan, sugar, chocolate, almond paste, or plastic, Easter eggs correspond to the spring tradition that remains the most widespread today. While artificial eggs (whatever their material) do not seem to predate the middle of the last century, the custom of giving and eating "real" eggs (that is, hard-boiled eggs, with shells often decorated with designs or simply painted uniformly in bright colors) dates back to time immemorial. Placed in the apartment, hidden in the garden on Easter morning, eggs are also the subject of games, nursery rhymes, songs, etc. In certain rural areas, they are still collected during a quest giving rise to perambulations.

The egg has always been honored among peoples who celebrated the periodic return of spring: Chinese, Egyptians, Greeks, Germans, Persians, etc. Among the Indo-Aryans, it was considered the emblem of the principle of all things. In Egypt, it represented the sun, laid and incubated by the "Celestial Goose." In Rome, during the spring festivals in honor of Ceres, matrons dressed in white solemnly paraded eggs through the streets of the city. Among the Celts, during the festivals of Belen/Belenos (another deity with a "luminous" character), people mutually offered each other eggs tinted red, etc.

The symbolism of the egg is explicit at the first level. The egg is the symbol of life about to hatch. It is therefore the emblem of fecundity, but also of the organic emancipated from matter. It marks a (re)birth – more precisely, the passage from one state to another. "Offering eggs, in primitive liturgies," writes Guy Breton, "was not only to have one's relatives and friends participate in the renewal of nature, but also to remind man of the laws of his becoming." ("Les étranges coutumes des 'œufs' de Pâques," in Historama, April 1975).

After the Christianization of Europe, the egg became the symbol of the "annual" Resurrection of Christ. Eggs were recuperated under the name of "Easter eggs" – and their (frequent) red color, with magical value, became an allusion to the "blood of Christ." Priests and bishops agreed to bless them. In England, a common formula, instituted by Pius V, was: "Bless, O Lord, we beseech Thee, this Thy creature of eggs, that it may become a wholesome sustenance of Thy faithful servants, eating in thankfulness to Thee, on account of the Resurrection of Our Lord." At the same time, efforts were made, through post hoc rationalizations, to justify the presence of this pagan usage in Christian ritual. Several legendary stories were imagined, one of which features Saint Peter and Mary Magdalene the day after Christ's entombment. Elsewhere, the origin of this tradition was traced back to the early Christians, who supposedly expressed their joy at seeing again a food forbidden during the forty days of Lent! The derisory nature of these "explanations" is obvious. In fact, as Guy Breton writes, the "feast of eggs, which coincides with the spring equinox, actually belongs to solar rites, and its origin dates back to the first ages of humanity." (art. cit.)

From the Middle Ages onwards, the "egg festivals" gave rise to a large number of customs, often quite original. In England, for example, bishops and deans brought a hard-boiled egg to churches on Easter day. When the choir began to sing, the bishop would throw the egg to the choristers, who had to catch it and pass it from one to another for the entire duration of the song. (In some churches, the egg was replaced by a ball). In Angers, on the eve of Easter, the "corbeillers" – representing the "holy women" – wandered through the cathedral singing "He is risen" and each holding an ostrich egg. These impressively sized eggs were then presented to the bishop, while the formula "Resurrexit Dominus Alleluia" was pronounced. In a low voice, the prelate would then respond: "Deo gratias, alleluia." After which, the ostrich eggs were carefully replaced in a special chest that was kept in the sacristy.

At the court of Louis XIV, Easter eggs were often adorned with libertine poems. One year, the king, having received an enormous egg from a farmer, had it gold-plated by the Crown jeweler and offered it to Madame du Barry. The gift caused gossip, and the Chevalier de Boufflers exclaimed: "If it's eaten soft-boiled, I claim the shell!" In the following century, Louis XVI launched the fashion of "surprise eggs." Finally, during the Revolution, eggs were often decorated with a tricolor cockade and various revolutionary symbols.

Before the First World War, in certain Eastern European countries, fiancés would mutually offer each other eggs on Easter day. These symbols of life that never dies were also sometimes placed, after being painted red, on the tombs of the ancestors of the lineage. In the Balkans, as well as in Switzerland, they were even buried in fields or vineyards, to ensure a good vintage and a beautiful harvest. Elsewhere, they were kept in the house to protect it from evil spirits. This was notably the case, until the end of the last century, in Northern England as well as in Scotland. Easter eggs were called Pace, Peace, or Paiss eggs – terms derived through corruption from pasch, "paschal," whose origin is the Hebrew pesach. The eggs were placed in large ale glasses that were put in the place of honor in the main room. (A well-cooked hard-boiled egg can be preserved for years provided it is not broken). Generally, they were finally eaten. Some, magnificently decorated, have however been preserved from one generation to another; they can be found, for example, at the Wordsworth Museum in Grasmere.

In the 19th century, in the countryside, children – sometimes altar boys – would go during the days preceding Easter to collect eggs from farm to farm. Just as during Christmas or Carnival quests, this gave rise to recitations, ritornellos, nursery rhymes, etc. There were verses of thanks, and also improvised poems, in kitchen Latin, to "curse" the stingy who refused any contribution. From one region to another, the custom obviously varied significantly. Here, at the end of the quest, "generous" houses were sprinkled with holy water. There, it was a trade – postmen, most often, because they were known to all – who was responsible for collecting the eggs, etc.

Here is a quest song from Vivarais, titled "April nearing its end...": (1) "April nearing its end needs no escort / We have all come to sing at your door / The month of May is about to begin / And we come to announce it to you" (2) "We have walked all by the light of the Moon / A dozen eggs would make our fortune / Bring us the snack / Don't forget the sausage!" (3) "Little girls who sleep, wake up happy / You will listen to your sweet friends who sing / If you are thinking of marrying / They are there to marry you!" (Cited by Cécile Marie, Anthologie de la chanson occitane, G. P. Maisonneuve et Larose, 1975).

It must be emphasized that the decoration of eggs is very ancient. A Polish legend claims that the Virgin Mary herself had taken the habit of painting eggs red, blue, and green, during the Jewish Passover, in order to "amuse the Child Jesus"! Since then, all good Polish women are supposed to do the same. According to another legend, Romanian this time, the red color would be the symbol of Christ's blood because Mary, during the ascent to Calvary, had, it is said, given eggs to the Roman centurions so that they would soften the torture of her son: it is his blood that, falling on the eggs, would have tinted them scarlet... But we also know that the Chinese, as early as the 10th century BCE, also painted eggs red during springtime.

After red, the two other traditional colors are blue and yellow. Moreover, from one region to another, decorative motifs vary. In Hungary, large red flowers on a white background are particularly appreciated. In Yugoslavia, the letters "XV" are used, initials of Christos Vaskrese, "Christ is risen." In Russia, there are also many motifs of religious inspiration. In Poland, it is rather geometric designs that are honored; they sometimes mix pagan and Christian symbols – and eggs thus decorated are called pisanki.