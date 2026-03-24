In this essay, Guillaume Faye delves into the life and work of Thorstein Veblen, the American economist and sociologist whose unconventional and multidisciplinary critique of capitalism challenges both liberal and Marxist orthodoxies. Faye explores Veblen’s concept of the “leisure class,” his disdain for financial parasitism, and his visionary understanding of human nature, labor, and social evolution. Drawing connections to contemporary issues and thinkers, Faye reveals Veblen as a solitary yet profoundly relevant figure whose insights shed light on the cultural and economic contradictions of modern Western societies.

Originally published in Orientations n°6, 1985.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

We could call him “Veblen the Loner.” Disregarded by Western academic notables, the economist-sociologist Thorstein Veblen left behind a strange body of work, in which economics, sociology, anthropology, and biology are interconnected—defying academic “specializations.” This body of work, written and published in the United States between 1899 and 1923, is now beginning to be rediscovered; both anti-liberal and non-Marxist, it aligns—by both method and analytical style—with the German intellectual current of the Conservative Revolution and the French ideological line of “neo-socialism” inspired by Henri De Man.

Raymond Aron writes of Veblen: “Of all sociologists, Veblen is the most famous of the misunderstood (…). Typically American, with his irrepressible optimism, despite the harshness of his analyses (…), Veblen offers no easy arguments to any school of thought or political party. The New Left may perhaps find in him an expression of a mood aligned with its own. Veblen is (…) an extraordinary personality, a solitary wanderer lost among professors, a descendant of Scandinavian farmers adrift in the age of industrial barons, nostalgic for the simple and free life.”

The son of a Norwegian farmer who emigrated to the United States, Veblen remained marked by the agrarian and artisanal ideal, by contempt for bourgeois artificiality, and by a rejection of a society—and economic system—dominated more by finance than by creative technique. Veblen’s personal experiences, which shaped his theses, were not intellectual in nature as with Marx or Proudhon, but lived: he experienced the contrast between the free farmer who works and gets his hands dirty and the bourgeois with clean hands, rich not from labor but from manipulating social or financial symbols. In this sense, Veblen offers, as the foundation of his work, a framework for critique of the market society and Western capitalism very different from Marxism and, as we will see, more modern, though less rigorous. He belongs to the same intellectual lineage as Proudhon, Sombart, Feder, Wagemann, Perroux, and others.

Born in 1857, Veblen published his major work in 1899, at age 42: The Theory of the Leisure Class. Author of numerous scholarly articles, lectures, and translations of Scandinavian legends, he produced a second seminal book in 1923: Absentee Ownership and Business Enterprise in Recent Times: The Case of America, in which he developed socio-economic concepts distinct from both liberalism and Marxism and which notably inspired Baudrillard (For a Critique of the Political Economy of the Sign). Veblen’s thought—at once “radical,” anti-capitalist yet incompatible with Marxism, economic in subject yet escaping all “economism,” influenced by biological evolutionism and historical analysis, rejecting social determinism and giving space to human irrationalism—can offer highly useful concepts and perspectives. Only the political and ideological sense of his views may be rejected, as they are marked by the optimistic naiveté and childlike pacifism of Lutheran America and a certain Germanic-Scandinavian agrarian idealism.

The lived starting point of Veblen’s analysis is a technical and ethical critique of movable property—especially stock ownership—in American capitalism: the absentee owner, fortunes built without labor, real estate speculation, and the social dominance of monetary symbol abstraction. Unlike the bourgeois Marx, Veblen did not disdain the peasant nor fall into a deterministic focus on the working proletariat alone. Veblen rejected the intellectualist opposition of high-bourgeois intelligentsia versus industrial wage laborers that underpins the Marxist schema derived from the first Industrial Revolution, but already inaccurate in the U.S. of the 1900s–1920s. For Veblen, class division lies not between capitalism—defined as control of production means—and the industrial workforce (the proletariat), but between an idle class, partly composed of financial manipulators (the capitalists), and the productive segments of the population, whether salaried or not.

This distinction, also found in national-revolutionary ideology (cf. Sorel and Jünger, for example), is much better suited to modern societies—liberal or socialist—than the traditional Marxist explanation. For Veblen, Marx is a “romantic neo-Hegelian” whose theory of class struggle, as a conscious historical process, betrays the influence of English mechanists and utilitarians, particularly Bentham and Ricardo. Yet, Veblen rightly acknowledges the positive, albeit poorly formulated, aspects of Marxist labor-value theory. In identifying the real value of goods with the embedded value of human labor necessary to produce them (value = labor cost), Marxism certainly oversimplifies—leading to the economic error of the surplus-value thesis—but still provides a more ethically and conceptually fruitful analysis of society than liberal interpretations of labor.

For liberals, since Ricardo, labor is a disagreeable (irksome) chore, to which no inherent value is attached. Classical liberalism, and later the marginalists, relying on a market calculus of pleasures and pains, devalue human labor by interpreting it only as a means of pleasure and enrichment, denying it any intrinsic worth. Even more mechanistic and economistic than Marxism, liberal thought neglects the contributions of biology, anthropology, and ethology—fields Veblen engaged with—that recognize labor as having both biological and cultural status. Founded on hedonism, the liberal economic society can lead only to a massive crisis of labor. The future of the market society will prove Veblen right: like Gehlen, he saw man not as a calculating being of pleasure and pain (homo œconomicus) but as one driven to act. Marxism, on the other hand, tends to glorify labor, and Veblen appreciates this because the products of labor “are what human life emits as it unfolds” and are part of the “mighty life process”; unfortunately, Marxism’s rejection of bourgeois hedonism and materialism falls back into metaphysics—pauperization, class and state disappearance, millenarianism of dialectical Reason, etc.

Besides his critique of homo œconomicus, in the name of human biological nature, Veblen lays the foundation for a critique of the political economy of industrial societies from a “socialist” perspective far more relevant than that of contemporary Marxisms. For Veblen, workers of all classes and functions, whether property owners or not, are dominated by financiers and symbol manipulators—whether private or state-employed. This analysis applies to our civilization and, if one broadens “financiers” to include all idle and unproductive “manipulators,” it applies as much to American-style regimes as to French, Swedish, or Soviet ones. In doing so, he offers a sociological and ethical critique of the American bourgeoisie, its customs, and ideologies, and, through it, of all Western bourgeoisies as carriers of decadence and death for cultures.

For Veblen, human nature is subject to biological evolutionism; a plurality of instincts are in conflict. The contrast between the peasant and the Yankee illustrates the opposition between the artisan instinct (workmanship) of the “working man” and the predatory instinct, which seizes from others what it did not produce itself. This opposition seems all the more valid if one corrects for the pacifist connotation that Veblen gave it, since he conflated in the “predator” both the warrior and the captain of finance or industry. Veblen saw in this latter figure the modern version of the plundering warrior. On the contrary, by correcting Veblen’s concepts with the theses of Ernst Jünger, one could fruitfully oppose a type of worker who embodies both the artisan and warrior instincts, and a type of predator, mercantile in essence, but lacking any connection to the modern warrior. Reversing Veblen’s somewhat pacifist outlook, one could say that the modern national warrior must be an artisan for his people’s cause, just as the producer can be seen as a modern warrior, contributing through the economy to the survival and will to power of his community in the international order. If the warrior drive may, in pre-industrial societies, have been separated from any productive impulse or function, the modern world, in our view, is characterized by a radically new and eminently fruitful possibility: the psychological integration of both the worker and the warrior. Bourgeois mentality rejects this “historic encounter” and prefers to uphold the old distinction in order to better dominate, for its own benefit, both the economic functions of production on one hand, and the military function on the other—redirecting the latter toward a project of comfort and material enrichment rather than toward a historical—and therefore necessarily combative—will of the people.

In critiquing American society and the exploitation of productive forces by an idle and financial class, Veblen contrasts two psychological types involved in the development of knowledge within the Western economy (this psychological introduction to economics, akin to Schmoller’s, is of course distasteful to marginalist economists). First type: the proponents of utilitarian knowledge who reproduce the system and its materialist and hedonist ideology. Second type, which does not belong to the commercial function and suffers disastrous domination: the followers of free curiosity (idle curiosity), that is, artists, inventors, explorers, adventurous personalities. These distinctions resemble those drawn in sociology by Arnold Gehlen and the Marxist Jürgen Habermas. Only free curiosity aligns with biological evolution; liberal civilization, through its “despotism of money,” leads to sclerosis.

Before Gehlen, Veblen defined man as a being of action rather than of calculation or enjoyment. The utilitarianism of financiers and modern educators is, as Lorenz would later demonstrate, a biological obstacle to culture. Scientific thought arises as much from free curiosity as from rationality. It is within the artisan instinct—close to what Heidegger called “poetry”—that free curiosity flourishes, and this instinct is the most necessary for the evolution of culture. Veblen defines this instinct as follows (from The Theory of the Leisure Class): “By a selective necessity, man is an agent. He perceives himself as the center of an unfolding of impulsive activity, of teleological activity.” For Veblen, the end sought is not hedonistic but altruistic and “impersonal.” Man is thus endowed with a “taste for efficient effort” and an “instinct for well-done work.”

The most interesting aspect of Veblen’s thought is that it replaces class antagonisms with broader antagonisms that cut across all classes. The “proletariat” is not viewed exclusively as “worker,” since the unions that represent it are denounced as predatory and business-minded institutions. Likewise, owners and creators of industries or activities share in the artisan instinct, whereas many bureaucrats may be viewed in the same light as speculators: parasites who hinder, for their own gain, the collective power of creation and invention by manipulating the labor of others. In Western economies, this opposition between the broadly defined “business world” and the “industrial world” appears increasingly relevant. Veblen was among the first to identify the risk of industrial society's sclerosis by nepotism, and he warned of the danger of an economy subjected to institutional and financial mechanisms.

Veblen’s analysis aligns with that of the German theorist Gottfried Feder, who argued that the true exploitation within liberal capitalism arose between financial capital (“loan capital”) and technical-productive capital (agriculture, industry, commerce, transport)—the latter being “creative.” Veblen believed this opposition was more real than the abstract antagonism between “capital” and “labor.” He denounced the monetary profits of the financial world as “unearned enrichments” and questioned the value of the liberal economy’s banking structure. Financiers—from small-time speculators to dictatorial bankers—“seize what they do not produce.” Oversimplified analysis? Current events confirm it: today, banks only invest according to their own profitability criteria; oil companies orchestrate price hikes on the free market to maximize dividends; real estate speculators inflate land and housing prices, triggering crises in construction industries, etc. Countless examples validate what Veblen foresaw: financial capital sabotages production and restricts employment in order to keep both below a marginal level beyond which profits and decision-making margins would be constrained. Financial capital—which can perfectly well be “nationalized,” something Veblen did not anticipate—extracts a “tithe” from national economies; it ushers societies into an era of pecuniary culture in which nothing may be undertaken that has not been financially quantified, subjected to the control and dictatorial regulation of the pseudo-rational logic of financial profitability alone.

Through his economic analyses, Veblen reveals a deep affinity with non-Marxist socialist currents. Like Proudhon, he believed that property (in the form of financial ownership of the means of production) was indeed theft—not in the metaphysical or absolutist sense that liberalism has foolishly attributed to Proudhon’s famous formula (“all property is theft,” even that of personal objects, which Proudhon never claimed)—but in the following sense, which we take the liberty of phrasing as such: in the market economy (though not necessarily in all types of economy), property, understood as legal ownership of financial usage rights over the means of production and service (as distinct from non-productive property), historically functions to allow its holders to enrich themselves, to claim the benefits of the community’s labor and technical knowledge. In this sense, such property indeed constitutes a dispossession of the people’s community. Note that even when “the State” (as in socialist regimes or nationalized sectors—especially banking—in Western countries) is the legal owner, dispossession still occurs. This, neither Proudhon nor Veblen—nor, even less, Marx—had foreseen: in such cases, a nationalized sector robs the community just as private holders would. This does not mean, of course—as some theorists pretended to believe in order to discredit the theses of Proudhon or Veblen—that all industrial (or economic) property is theft. One could even use the theories of these two thinkers to argue that ownership of a factory by a working employer is not a dispossession, whereas the managerial position and perks granted to a high-ranking civil servant appointed to lead a national financial or industrial group—under either liberal or communist regimes—can constitute de facto exploitative ownership, even without any legal title to property.

In short, Veblen’s central thesis, to which we fully subscribe, is that the market economy must be condemned for having delivered “the usufruct of industrial arts” not to the people’s community, which—across all classes—produces both labor and knowledge, but to the financial function of the economy. This financial function determines strategies and extracts the rewards. A communal economy, by contrast, such as Veblen proposes, would not allow a minority to “get something from nothing.” While the Marxist version of socialism—built upon the now-outdated image of the exploitative private owner—loses its strength insofar as today’s manager is no longer identical with the private industrialist and the worker is no longer the archetypal proletarian, the Veblenian (or Proudhonian) version of socialism retains its relevance: the entire class of producers is despoiled (more than exploited) by speculators (capital holders, bankers, advertisers, economic bureaucrats, etc.).

Class struggle—since this is indeed the fundamental historical reality at hand—does not pit bosses against workers or rich against poor in a vertical opposition, but rather opposes producers to parasites horizontally. These parasites can include abusive welfare recipients, fake unemployed, unnecessary intermediaries, or private and public financial speculators. As for producers, they can be found in all classes and all functions—from worker to artist, from employer to soldier.

Veblen’s social critique cannot be separated from his critique of economic institutions. He detects in American and Western societies the interpenetration of economics and culture, thereby surpassing the causal schema of infrastructure/superstructure. Veblen speaks of a leisure class to designate that segment of the bourgeoisie for whom social activity no longer holds any meaning, and whose sole aim is to secure—through the possession and symbolic display of money—a status marked both by social superiority (disguised with egalitarian ideology) and the pursuit of leisure understood as non-work and absolute individualist hedonism. The numerical expansion of this leisure class, which is infiltrating the middle classes, endangers the very nations it afflicts. Erroneously, Veblen also classifies former warrior and priestly classes as “idle classes.” We would argue, on the contrary, that aristocratic leisure—military or religious—did not imply a refusal of activity (or of the essence of work), nor a rejection of altruistic contribution, unlike what we observe in the life philosophy of the modern leisure class.

In his analysis, Veblen emphasizes the inauthenticity of this class’s existence. For him, money and consumption are social symbols. These symbols tend to conceal money—the signifier—in order to better signify a success and superiority that owe nothing to merit or collective service, but instead to social manipulation, scheming, speculation, or parasitism. Veblen speaks here of conspicuous waste, which “keeps consumption under surveillance.” He adds: “It dictates a choice of rules that maintain the consumer at a certain level of expense and waste. (…) The rule of honorific waste may influence, directly or indirectly, the sense of duty, the feeling for beauty, the sense of utility, the sense of ritual decorum and scientific truth.” Veblen thus uncovers how economic style influences culture; in spending and consuming, individuals and groups display values. Yet this ostentatious waste (conspicuous waste) is not inherently criticizable. Veblen devotes long passages to showing its role in the “pious expenditures” of religious cults. Wasteful expenditure becomes pathological only when it is individualized and, assuming a truly fanatical intensity, ends up being equated—like today—with the very purpose of individual existence, especially in the middle classes. The goal of life then becomes solely to project a social image, to present oneself as part of the “leisure class” through the symbolic value of commodities and “status” spending.

In this process, the petty bourgeoisie keeps its eyes fixed on the true leisure class; by arousing imitation, this class reinforces and reproduces the economic and social system of the market society from which it benefits. From this perspective, fashion—beyond its apparent superficiality—takes on a more significant political and ideological function in our society than political discourse or propaganda. Conspicuous waste also serves to eliminate any sense of social ethics. “The thief,” writes Veblen, “who has grown rich through his plunder has a better chance of escaping the full rigors of the law than the petty crook, if he knows how to enjoy his spoils like a gentleman.” The bourgeois lifestyle—that is, the signified meaning of money—is often enough to integrate parasites or scoundrels into society. “This wealth, regarded as sacred, derives its primary value from the good reputation it brings when it is ostentatiously consumed,” Veblen adds. To maintain their superiority, dominant social categories rely on the symbolic power of consumption and lifestyle; the middle classes, fascinated, seek to imitate them and in doing so do not question the system. Thus, mass consumption—the foundation of the market economy—can continue, even though it no longer meets physiological needs. Hence the endless cycle of fashion trends and lifestyle transformations orchestrated by the dominant classes as soon as the middle classes have successfully mimicked them.

Jean Baudrillard drew heavily on Veblen’s analyses in his remarkable work For a Critique of the Political Economy of the Sign. He notes: “Veblen shows that although the lower classes are primarily expected to work and produce, they simultaneously serve the function of displaying the Master’s status.” This is especially evident in the status of women within the bourgeoisie: the “delightful idiots” are there, like domestic servants once were—and in the same role as domestic commodities—to testify to their master’s success—or, more precisely, their “owner’s” success. This is what Veblen terms vicarious consumption. Continuing to draw from Veblen, Baudrillard observes: “The fundamental theorem of consumption is that it has nothing to do with personal enjoyment, but is a coercive social institution that dictates behavior even before it is reflected upon by the consciousness of social actors.”

Veblen was the first to highlight the superfluous nature of mass consumer economy. Through the wasteful expenditure it requires and the collective trend toward idleness (waste of time) it establishes, consumer capitalism promotes a morality of squandering time and things. What was once limited to adornments, religious objects, or ceremonial city decor has now extended to everyday and household items, leading to an obsession with “social rank” based on material symbols. Society thus becomes hyper-materialist and riddled with ongoing social conflicts rooted in a general attachment to standards of living (material typologies of life). “Comfort” no longer refers to rational conditions of hygiene or freedom of life necessary to public health or likely to improve the living conditions of workers, but to a social status based on the possession of commodity-signs and the fulfillment of fantasies magnified by commercial advertising. In the market economy, one can live and eat poorly—under unhealthy rhythms and conditions—yet still possess the signs of wealth: cars, appliances, and more.

Thanks to Veblen’s deep analysis of early 20th-century American industrial society—which became the laboratory and model for the West’s “consumer societies”—we can identify the fundamental contradiction tainting these societies. It opposes, in Baudrillard’s words, “an aristocratic morality of otium and a Puritan work ethic,” or, in Daniel Bell’s terms (Cultural Contradictions of Capitalism), a “counterculture” based on non-work and a social and economic organization based on rational labor. We would state more precisely: market societies, built on labor productivity and its rationalization, generate—through the abundance that productivity enables—an ideology and even a physiology of leisure and rejection of work. In other words, individual prosperity, the product of collective labor, ultimately undermines the very foundations of that labor.

The dramatic nature of Western society, as Veblen’s and later Baudrillard’s analyses help us understand, does not stem from social ostentation (via commodity consumption) per se. Social ostentation—as Veblen shows through religious practices—has always existed; the possession of wealth may have always played a role as cultural symbol. The drama lies in the fact that this ostentation through consumption tends to become the only social game, the sole practice of individual existence. As a result, individuals are not only depersonalized in favor of the signs they embody, but society loses all historicity—it becomes pure representation and ceases to be a transmission. But why speak of a “drama”? Because, unlike tragedy, in a drama the actors are not aware of the misfortune of their condition.

Western society, retreating into itself despite its apparent gigantism, clings to the individualist fanaticism of consumer symbolism and marches—hypnotized by its commodities—toward the ordeals that history ceaselessly places before every people. It marches toward them with as much awareness as a sleepwalker. Yet the lesson of Veblen is also this: behind this “sleeping” society—as Guy Debord would put it—there may still lie dormant peoples, whose vital, creative, or combative instincts await only the disappearance of the very possibility of “leisure” and “consumption” to finally reveal their greatness and, in the face of rediscovered adversity, hurl us once more into history.