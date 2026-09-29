Guillaume Faye (1949–2019) was, in the 1970s and early 1980s, one of the most brilliant and combative theorists of GRECE — alongside Alain de Benoist, the dominant intellectual voice of the Nouvelle Droite’s “golden age.” He broke with Alain de Benoist and GRECE around 1986–87, withdrew from militant activity for roughly a decade, and returned in the late 1990s with a markedly more radical body of work — L’Archéofuturisme (1998), La Colonisation de l’Europe (2000). The present text belongs to the first Faye: the GRECE theorist of the early 1980s.

Faye’s argument turns on a single, deliberately provocative distinction. The “Occident” (the West) is not in decline — it is expanding — but it is the decline: a universalist, egalitarian, technician civilization whose essence is entropy, the homogenization of all forms of life, figured as a cancerous proliferation. “Europe,” by contrast, is not a principle but a people and a living civilization; it is therefore merely in decadence, an illness from which it can recover through self-metamorphosis. Faye locates the seeds of regeneration in the “learned ignorance” of a young “neo-European” generation immunized against the Western vulgate, in a Dionysian/Jüngerian “Anarch” posture, and in the project of “autocentered zones” detached from the planetary market.

This piece is an extract from his 1985 book L’Occident comme déclin (1985). Moira, with the help of Stefano Vaj, translated this book into English, and it is available as The Decline of the West, or the West as Decline?: The Case for Peoples’ Identities.

Translated by Alexander Raynor (This translation is my own.)

In appearance, Oswald Spengler’s error was immense: he announced for the twentieth century the decline of the West, whereas we are witnessing, quite to the contrary, the assumption of Western civilization, the Westernization of the Earth, the generalization of this self-instituted “Occident” as the culture of the human species — of which, supreme paradox, the neo-industrial nations of the Orient will perhaps soon constitute the avant-garde. In appearance, still, it is to the decline of Europe that we are summoned. The rise in power of the Occident and the loss of substance of Europe: the two phenomena are doubtless linked, the one entailing the other. Everything happens as if, after giving birth to the Occident — today spread over the whole planet — an exhausted Europe were entering a new dark age.

The thesis presented here will be simple: the Occident is not in decline — it is, on the contrary, in expansion — but it is the decline. And it has been so since its foundations, since its ideological take-off in the eighteenth century. Europe, for its part, is merely in decadence. Already the etymology speaks: the “Occident” is the place where the sun sets. And, in its essence, Western civilization — an apparent ascending movement — merges in reality with a metaphysics of decline, a withering of the solar principle that, superficially, seems to found it. This intrinsic decline that is the law of the Occident is nonetheless not easy to discern, so steeped is it in paradoxes.

• First paradox: while Western ideology enters into its decline — decline of the progressive, revolutionary, democratist theories, etc. — Western civilization experiences, even on the political plane, an irresistible expansion of its economic and political regimes, whether socialist or capitalist, to the detriment of local traditions of sovereignty and culture.

• Second paradox: while Europe seems to begin — alas — as a continental whole, a withering in an impressive number of domains, the Occident that constitutes, for Abellio as for Heidegger, the metaphysical and geopolitical son of this Europe, explodes on the scale of the entire planet.

• Third paradox: while at the very heart of our culture we live through the implosion of meaning, the decline of the great constitutive values, the collapse of the spiritual mainsprings, we witness at the same time the rise in power of the material part of our culture, of its “form” — that is to say, of its technological and scientific manifestations, which are about to hold the absolute reign of the Earth. The technical and economic civilization that, having set out from Europe and North America, is winning the entire planet, cannot seriously be confused with a fact of “decadence.” Historians have shown us, for example, that the famous “decadence of the Roman Empire” — too often and wrongly compared with our situation — was accompanied by a regression of the “forms” of civilization: techniques, institutions, cities, infrastructures, exchanges, etc. Always more and more roads, factories, planes, schools, hospitals, books, pollution, and human beings. The more the “structure” explodes, the less its ideological and moral foundations seem assured. We witness in parallel an explosion of the forms of civilization and an implosion of values, of ideologies, and above all of all the moral and spiritual foundations that confer an encompassing “meaning” on societies.

• Fourth paradox: if one is content even to consider the sector of pure economy, one observes a crisis of the world mechanisms of commercial and monetary free exchange, but at the same time an irresistible progression of technologies and of the commercial and scientific organization of humanity.

• Fifth paradox: at the hour when the collapse of fertility rates everywhere in the world (begun in France in the eighteenth century, and in the Third World in recent years) has so far given rise to depopulation only in the industrial countries, the world population, owing to a simple arithmetical law, continues to grow at an exponential rhythm.

These five paradoxes are disquieting. Instead of living through global and linear declines like the other civilizations that preceded us, we undergo what one might call a “decline nested within an expansion.” As if Western civilization were a machine gone mad, its center implodes while its periphery explodes. Europe regresses, the Occident spreads. Meaning disappears, forms grow. The “blood” evaporates, but the veins ramify into ever emptier networks. Less and less brain, but more and more body and muscle. Less and less humanity, but more and more men. Fewer and fewer cultures, but more and more civilization. All of this strangely resembles a cancerous proliferation. A cancer, indeed, is the decline of the qualitative differentiation of cells to the benefit of the triumph of quantitative reproduction.

The deep logic of the Occident — through social egalitarianism, the conversion of all cultures to the same political and economic models, through the rationalization of existence that even the regimes that combat it in their doctrines cannot avoid — is, from its foundations, the reduction of the organic to the mechanical. The supreme paradox of the Occident is that its assumption is, under the appearance of growth and juvenility, an entropy, that is to say a growing homogenization of the forms of life and of civilization. Now, the only true form of decline, as astrophysics and biology teach us, is precisely entropy: cancerous growth of undifferentiated cells or, according to the second principle of thermodynamics, loss of energy through homogenization. From this point of view, the essence of the Occident is decline, since its raison d’être is the uniformization of human forms-of-life. And the essence of “progress” is entropy. The explosive multiplication of technologies comes to mask this decline from its own protagonists, exactly as, in the tragic process of cancer remission, the proliferation of undifferentiated cells gives, for a time, the illusion of health and organic growth. The Occident is an old man who takes himself for an adolescent.

But insofar as this Western civilization enters its “third age,” knows at once a triumph of its forms, its quantities, its statistical and geographical expansion, yet an exhaustion of its meaning, its ideology, its values, one may wonder whether it is not on the verge of the resolution of this decline that it bears within it. Hypothesis: it would then be the whole Earth that would enter the time of decline, since, for the first time, an entire civilization unifies it — a civilization undermined from within. Western civilization resembles the trees of Paris: they continue to grow even as they are gnawed away.

One may consider that the uniformization of the entire Earth under the law of a single civilization — political, economic, and cultural — is a bio-cybernetic process, since it is, as Lupasco and Nicolescu showed, a homogenization of energies. For the moment this entropy is “expansive”; it will one day, like all entropy in its phase no. 2, be implosive. And let us not believe, as Lévi-Strauss imagines, that “new differences” and new heterogeneities can arise within a world civilization become Western. These would be only superficial specificities, folklores, or “variants.”

And insofar as this historical accession of humanity to one and the same Western civilization — democratic, prosperous, individualist, and egalitarian — constitutes the project of the ideologies of Progress for more than a century, whether socialist or liberal, must one not wonder whether the very idea of Progress is not the central figure of Decline? The matter and the essence of Progress is the accession of all men to the same condition and to the same social morality, deemed universal. In this sense, the progressive doctrines, secularizing the monotheist religions of revealed truth, set in motion a process of the end of history, of the end of the histories of each people. We glimpse this end of history today: planetary status quo through thermonuclear threat, Soviet-American condominium over the world that freezes national independences, techno-economic and financial “management” of a world economy that uniformizes the modes of production and consumption, etc. It is endlessly said, after Alvin Toffler, that we are entering the “third industrial revolution”; this is true, but let us not lose sight nonetheless of this astonishing paradox: to the fantastic upheaval of socio-economic forms corresponds the glaciation of political and “historical” forms. We live through an “immobile mutation.” Everything vibrates (technologies, social and economic relations) but nothing “moves” (geopolitics); or rather nothing moves yet. And, like historical consciousness, ideas and values too are freezing.

Behind its triumph, Western civilization today sees its mainspring broken: its founding myths and its ideologies wither and sclerose. Progressivism, egalitarianism, scientism, socialism have disenchanted their partisans and no longer mobilize energies. The political models of a quantitative civilization, wholly founded on the economy, have produced in the East tyrannical totalitarianism, in the West the soft and despotic totalitarianism of the consumer society foreseen by Tocqueville, and in the Third World, ethnocide and mass pauperism — the latter masked by the sad mystique of “development.”

Become anti-revolutionary, the Western ideologies, in the image of this neo-primitive civilization they represent, converge today in a tepid, cynical, projectless, managerial, inessential social-liberalism, gathered around the academic vulgate of the “Rights of Man,” whose inanity and ineffectiveness Claude Polin has well shown. Deprived of all transcendence, organized in its principle around the rejection of any reference to the spiritual, Western civilization is the technico-rational organization of atheism. Now, mutilated of its gods, whatever they may be, a human culture condemns itself in the long run, even if elsewhere the brilliance of Mammon shines, even if technological accumulation, the nominal progression of incomes, or the “progress of social justice” give the illusion of vitality.

But this ascension of the economy and of technique — in the name of what should one take it for an improvement? It is easy to demonstrate, for example, that the mental processes of the consumer society — even from the point of view of gnoso-practical and technician intelligence — are not necessarily more elaborate than those of traditional societies. Technician society sees, concretely, the incorporation of the “spiritual” (Evola) or of “being” (Heidegger) decline, and perhaps also of intelligence in its forms of life. And, paradoxically, since the world — contrary to the Christian views — is not dualist but associates, in an apparent contradiction, what is most immaterial and what is most biological in the same organic and vitalist unity, it is not astonishing that to spiritual decline corresponds also the decline of the spirit of lineage, the demographic decline. Biological consciousness and spiritual consciousness are linked. The separation effected by Christian dualism between God and the world profoundly marked Western civilization, breaking with the unity of the transcendent and the immanent of the Hellenic tradition. Penetrating the collective unconscious and the forms of civilization, this dualism progressively gave rise to a disenchantment and a desacralization of the world, to a schizophrenic civilization: hence the mutilating separations between the State-Father-and-Judge and society, between the Law and the people, between the rationalities of liberalism and socialism and the “blind” vital élan (but therefore clairvoyant because “obscure”) of civilizations, between the individual erected into a monad and his communities, between the apparent legitimacy of the Occident — that is to say this “democracy” of which all (tyrants included) claim to partake without perceiving its meaning — and the real aspirations of populations, between Technique, the dominant figure of the time, and ideology.

These last two points deserve precision. The divorce between Technique — today prosaic and disenchanted — and ideology was often poorly understood, notably by Spengler and Jünger. It is not, in our view, Technique that constitutes the cause of the materialism, the uniformism, and the de-spiritualization of the Occident; rather it is Western ideology itself that has made of this Technique the motor of its death-bearing logic. Technique is disenchanted and not disenchantment in its essence. The reason for this is that divorce between the essence of Technique — which is, as Heidegger saw, poetic, lyrical, Faustian, hence spiritual and “artistic” — and the ideologies dominant in the Occident, which assign to this Technique only the mechanical prosaism of domestication through well-being and finalize it as a “technology of individual happiness.” If the Ariane rocket does not make one dream when it should, when it ought to represent for our imaginary the “transfiguration of the gods,” it is because its finality is the retransmission of television broadcasts, that is to say the expression of the flattest “banality.”

And when Gilbert Durand calls for the rebirth of the shadows of the imaginary, perhaps alone capable of confronting the disenchantment of the consumer techno-society, it is not in the consumption of the past, in museums, in studies, in nostalgias, in myths filed away on computer cards, that they will be able to be found. It is, paradoxically, in the raw contemplation of the computers themselves, in the rockets and the power plants — in short, in a Technique that bears within it the greatest potential of dream that humanity has ever been able to find, and that is today neutralized, disconnected, by ideologies and social models wholly dominated by domestic pettiness and the cold accounting logic of the bureaucracies.

The second grave consequence of Western dualism bears on the divorce between the official political regime (the famous “democracy”) and the manner in which this regime is concretely felt, is socially lived, by the so-called “citizens.” We can here only enumerate, without developing them, the effects of this divorce: the radical non-representativity of the political class, the omnipotence of minority feudalities (union corporations, media, banking networks, technocratic bodies), the simulacrum of electoral participation of citizens in power through the inessential character of the stakes of the ballots, the constant will of political parties to divert to their benefit the real opinion of the people, etc. More than ever, the opposition between the real country [pays réel] and the legal country [pays légal] remains the rule.

Founded on the sovereignty of the people, the Occident establishes it even less than the traditional societies so decried as tyrannical. In this matter, the gravest thing is not the absence of “democracy” (it would be better, all things considered, to have a power that officially recognizes the impossibility of democracy and that founds sovereignty on — for example — a sacralized autocracy), but the endemic schizophrenia, the permanent lie of a system of power that, in the East as in the West, draws its legitimacy from a principle (the sovereign People) that not only is not applied, but whose application the principal preoccupation of the ruling classes is to forbid. Indeed, what do the parties, the unions, the great bodies, the progressive media (and, in the USSR, the CPSU) most fear and combat, if not direct democracy, if not the referendary Caesarism where the people’s brutal opinion is expressed without circumlocution? And why do they so dread this people? Because they know well that in its depths humanism, enlightened egalitarianism, uprooted cosmopolitanism have no purchase. They know that within the “ignorant” people, left to itself without the supervision of the union, partitocratic, and journalistic “elites,” there still live values and aspirations that do not correspond to what the scribes, the technocrats, the politicians, and the priests expect.

These, who hold the position of “European elites” but who do not have the stature for it, prey to intellectual and ideological emptiness, rally as to a lifebuoy to the Western vulgate. The political “right” and “left” make their impoverished discourses converge in the same social-liberal Atlanticism. With impudence, the French left, after the foreseeable failure of its “socialism,” accomplishes the discreet funeral of the latter and names itself the spokesman of capitalism and individualism, definitively abandoning all revolutionary discourse. Thus is born, on the ideological plane as on the political terrain, a “left-right,” the new single party of the Western democracies, which communes in Atlanticism, the defense of the Occident (a theme formerly of the crypto-fascists), Reaganism, the summary philosophy of the Rights of Man, and conservatism.

This ideological and political “left-right” is characterized not only by its Occidentalism but by its anti-European drift masked by a primary anti-Sovietism and an apparently pro-European discourse. The point is to deny all specificity and all independence to Europe by designating it as a mere zone (and as a shield) of the Atlantic Occident.

Now it happens that, for the first time no doubt in its history, Europe no longer has the interests of the Occident (cultural, geopolitical, and economic), and that a decoupling of Europe and the Americanomorphic Occident has become necessary. It is precisely because it partakes exclusively of Western civilization — which was once European but is so no longer — that Europe has entered into decadence. The figures of European decadence are known. Let us recall them for the record: this civilization, which is still virtually the densest and most powerful on Earth, lies, like a chained Gulliver, dismembered by the Soviet-American condominium. Deprived of political independence, the future closed field of a confrontation between the two Super-Bigs, Europe lives with the prospect of its nuclear genocide. The “day after” does not, in reality, concern our two protectors. Victim of an economic war that deindustrializes it, prey at the center to colonization and occupation and, in the west, to deculturation and exploitation, Europe is also in demographic free fall. In every domain, after having exploded, Europe, like a black hole, implodes. It enters, as after the fall of Rome, into a new dark age.

But European decadence is less grave and does not appear of the same nature as the “explosive decline” that bears the Occident. The latter, let us repeat, is the decline; it bears within it the withering of all things. The decline of an organism is without remission, because it touches its foundations and its principle. The Occident has a principle, an abstract one: it is ideology (Americanism or Sovietism, both secularizations of Christianity). Now Europe is not a principle, but a people, a civilization, a history, of living and organic nature and not mechanical. In this sense Europe is merely in decadence. It crosses a dark age from which it can recover. It is sick and can cure itself through self-metamorphosis, whereas the Occident is incurable because it cannot metamorphose itself, because it obeys a linear logic, ignorant of all polymorphism.

As the historian Robert Steuckers formulates it, the American Occident is the alliance of the Engineer and the Preacher; the Soviet Occident is the alliance of the Engineer and the Ideologue. Now the Ideologue and the Preacher are losing, at this very moment, their legitimacy, their mystique, their enchantment. The work of the Engineer, which was founded only on the tightrope of their discourses and which continues, for a time still, by inertial effect, its process, is doomed in the long run because it is no longer fed. Europe, on the other hand, is the alliance of the Engineer and the Historian. The discourse of the latter — irrational, founded on the depths of the imaginary — can doubtless enter into crisis as today, but it is inexhaustible because it can regenerate itself according to the Dionysian principle of perpetual efflorescence. Europe is only provisionally bound to the Western discourse. Its “principles of life” are multiple: a people does not owe its existence, unlike the American or Soviet Occident, to an ideological mechanism, to a “political” legitimacy that must be ceaselessly justified, or, worse still, to the quantitative logic of the economy. To survive, a true people — the case of Europe and of many civilizations of the “Third World” — has nothing “to prove.” The Occident, for its part, must ceaselessly “prove”; now this is precisely what it can no longer do…

European decadence is linked to the effects of Western civilization, whether it be Americanism or Sovietism. But, paradoxically, the already-begun decline of this civilization, even if at first it appears to be the cause of European decadence, will, in a second movement, be the condition of a regeneration of European culture. The condition of a European renaissance must be found in a self-metamorphosis, as our history has known several: abandonment of the Western ideologies and birth of new foundations that we do not yet know, that can only be irrational and spiritual, and that, they too, will last only a time. But the normalized civilization, having transformed its own founding spiritual principles into a prosaic and regulatory morality, leaves no more space for the creation of mobilizing values. Narcissism becomes the destiny of individuals who isolate themselves in presentism, facing a society become autonomous, whose norms have no other ends than themselves. Under these conditions, can one consider as a “return of meaning,” as a spontaneous response of society to the normalizing structures, the multiple contemporary manifestations that, in their “explosions,” apparently defeat the rational transparency of discourses and the coldness of the techno-economic mechanisms?

The recent phenomena of the liberalization of mores, the inventiveness of groups that come in “lag” where sociology thinks it discovers new types of human relations, the diffuse movement of cultural re-rooting that seems to announce an awakening of popular cultures against the merchant mass culture, etc. — does all of this augur a renewal of a “social paganism” against the normalization of the Welfare States? Or are we not witnessing the birth of “safety valves,” like porosities in the body of the norm through which would escape, in programmed quantities, virtually dangerous energies that would find themselves recuperated and neutralized, transformed into “distractions,” reproduced as “leisure”? It is difficult to answer.

Nevertheless one cannot help noting that our epoch sees two inverse phenomena coexist: one of reinforcement of techno-economic norms, the other of liberation of private moralities. Social heteronomy responds to the autonomization of the non-economic rules of existence. This parallelism, which is not necessarily a matter of chance, incites us to consider very attentively the function of the movements of liberation and innovation of mores, without, however, neglecting the hopes they may also arouse. Whatever the case, to respond to this desire for normality — become effective normalization — in which Western ideology encloses us, I am inclined to found more hope on peoples than on societies: those peoples set in motion not by “vibrations” of mores but by movements of history. Now Europe, before being a society, is it not first a people? Paradoxically, Europe’s chance perhaps resides in its old age, which can transform itself into youth: Europe, touched first by Western civilization, will perhaps react first against it. In that case, decadence would be a factor of anti-decline, and senescence a factor of experience and rejuvenation: returned from everything, disenchanted, the neo-Europeans of the young generations who, in their “learned ignorance,” no longer even want to know what politics, democracy, equality, Rights of Man, development, etc. mean, who no longer believe in the vulgar Prometheanism of the socialist or capitalist mystiques, return, owing to this apparent depoliticization, to essential things: “we do not want to die, with our people, crushed by an atomic war in Europe whose stakes are not ours; we do not want to ‘commit’ ourselves to a right or a left, an Occidentalism or a Sovietism that are only the falsely antagonistic faces of the same totalitarianism.” This discourse is frequent among the youth. So much the better; it is that of Ernst Jünger’s “Anarch.” It is a revolutionary and committed discourse under the appearances of disengagement and incivism. It is the attitude of the German neutralists, who express in no way a resignation, but a prodigious energy, the eternal ruse of the people that knows one can recover from a “political regime” but not from a holocaust.

The arborescent renaissance — cunning or unconscious — of popular vitalities of all natures against the cold order of the planners or the liberals, the centralizers or the decentralizers, the politicians, the “humanists,” the priests, the professors, the socialisms, the liberalisms, the fascisms — and even the “anarchisms”… — against the regulations, the networks, the programs, and the circuits, against equality and inequality, justice and tyranny, liberty and oppression, democracy and despotism, the permissive society or totalitarianism — in short, against all these false contraries, these false windows of the Western ideologies whose common design is, like Moses of old, to impose their Law against life and the real — this renaissance, then, constitutes today, notably in the young generations, the principal force of anti-decline. Outside the States and the official institutions of the Western countries, which have today become forces of withering, one must speak of a popular resistance. Resistance to the decadences, to social-statism, to the pre-cooked dishes of humanitarian angelisms and progressive beliefs, resistance of Dionysian wisdom in the face of the Promethean madness of the levelers — a multiform resistance of which the growing indifference toward politics is only one aspect.

This social vitalism is not a disengagement, but an engagement. In a world where everything that wills itself legitimate and instituted appeals to mass narcissism, to alienated labor, to presentism, to machinism, to uprooting, new energies appear spontaneously and, despite the pressures of powers and pedagogies, dare to “make music without solfège.” Sons of decadence, the neo-Europeans, new barbarians, no longer even know the vulgate of Western humanitarian moralism. This is the perverse effect — and from our point of view the positive one — of the decline of cultural education in Europe: under the pretext of equality and universalism, the dominant ideology neglected the teaching of elite culture. But it threw out the baby with the bathwater. The young generations find themselves perhaps decultured, deprived of memory — which was the goal sought by the professors of uprooting — but also (which is doubtless a considerable event) liberated from the scholastics and the taboos of the death-bearing ideologies of the Occident. The great sacred concepts (Equality, Democracy, Politics, Liberty, Economy, Development, etc.), responsible for the decline, henceforth float like dead bodies in the mental pantheon of the young generations.

Then one of two things: either this radical end of “classical culture” (to which, in spite of everything, all the current political categories and all the egalitarian mystique of the Occident belong) will give rise only to emptiness and immersion in neo-primitivism, or it will let surge forth the cleansed depth of the European psyche, the depth issuing from our “Greek instinct.” To the apparently pessimistic diagnosis of the “end of history” that seems to touch the Europeans, one may doubtless object that, at the level of the everyday, of the intensity of the life of societies, the “histories” continue to unfold their strategies, and that one must not play Cassandra. But, deprived of the “historial” dimension (and not the “political,” since “politics,” “individualism,” and “end of history” go together) of their existence, stripped of a sovereign perspective, could the European societies still even know, in their private and everyday dynamics, in the secret energy of the people, “histories,” adventures, creative drives?

No one can answer. Two positive markers, two powerful factors of regeneration, can nonetheless be defined within decadence itself. First marker: the Dionysian proliferation of new parallel, secessionist, sensual social behaviors, linked to a contemporary rebirth of European aesthetics, which sidestep institutions, instituted knowledges, technocratic networks, and which the sociology of Maffesoli brings to light — these constitute at once the sign that the regulated morality, that the technomorphic bourgeoisism of Western civilization (that is to say of decline) collides with the inertia of the people, but also that we are witnessing a revival of the imaginary, of the irrational, of everyday forces unconscious of their power. These forces are those that give nations their great artists, their great entrepreneurs. Like the seed during winter, we must at all costs hope that the energies of civil society germinate. Tomorrow, they may be fecundated by a sovereignty to come, if Destiny — which never remains mute for long — so decides.

Second marker. To this factor of interior regeneration is added a possible motive for exterior regeneration. It is, paradoxically, the great “risk” of seeing the progressive and global civilization of the Occident founder in a giant crisis. The latent decline would become, in Thom’s sense, catastrophe. Indeed, to the present period of self-resolution of crises through a technological flight forward, to the macro-stability of the Western system, may very well succeed a rather brutal destabilization. We are heading in fact toward an end of century where evolutions will converge whose parallelism is for the moment a factor of (cancerous) “growth,” but whose encounter, and fusion, risk being the cause of a giant and planetary disequilibrium. These “evolutionary lines” are: the growing economic imbalances provoked by the neo-colonial “development” of the Third World; the cumulative effects of the geostrategic freeze (status quo) imposed by the superpowers, combined with the sophistication and densification of hyperdestructive armaments; the continuation of the decay of democracy in the West as in the East; the widening North-South demographic gap; the population-resources gap in the poor countries; the rise of forces of national and religious self-affirmation in the Third World, parallel to the reinforcement of a world technostructure; and so on.

Our time is dominated by the threat of a “breaking point” that looms on the horizon of the end of the twentieth century, where a plethoric humanity will collide with convergent challenges at once alimentary, ecological, geopolitical, etc. Now, no traditional society can resolve them. The return to a “holistic” and anti-technical model of civilization is impossible. Are we condemned to Western normality? The ambiguity of modernity is recognizable in that it establishes itself as the sole remedy for the ills it has aroused. And yet — to give only the example of the economy — it would be interesting to lend an ear to new doctrines that attempt to resolve this contradiction; they seem to us far more original than the intellectual imposture of the return of Adam Smith under the advertising face of the “new economists.”

These new doctrines to which I allude, defended in France by François Perroux, André Grjebine, François Partant, etc., advocate the abandonment, not of industry and technology, but of the universal norm of a planetary market and system of exchange and production. They pronounce for the progressive construction of “autocentered” zones, where the cultural, political, economic, and geopolitical units would overlap, where merchant productivism, the content of human “needs,” and the place of the economic in society would be rethought from top to bottom. The point is, in a way, to think a modernity that would no longer be globally normative.

Brutal or progressive, the true crisis is before us. Either it leads to definitive decline, the kiss of megatons, the great nuclear sun that may very well illuminate the end of this century with the fire of the holocaust of the higher vertebrates; or else, outside this perspective at once terrifying and highly aesthetic, Western civilization, colliding with this “convergence of evolutions,” will no longer be able physically to continue functioning. Failing to have envisaged it serenely, we would then be constrained to organize, at the edge of the tomb, economic autarky, post-democracy — in short, new political principles of life in society. These principles would certainly no longer be those of Western progressivism. Each region of the world would improvise its solution…

Then, to avoid such an improvisation, it perhaps falls to the enlightened intellectuals — those who today escape the great wrinkled dogmatics of humanism, liberalism, socialism, etc. — to reflect on these new principles, on post-modern values capable of taking over from this long procession of illusions that today merge with decline and that still form, alas, the body of this Western vulgate that serves as knowledge to the European elites.