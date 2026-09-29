European New Right Revue

European New Right Revue

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Notes from a ThoughtCriminal's avatar
Notes from a ThoughtCriminal
4d

Interesting, thanks. Reminds me of the nowadays Italian marxist-but-attacked-as-fascist philosopher Diego Fusaro, who calls the west "Uccidente." Uccidere is to murder in Italian. So that which murders.

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Frank L. DeSilva's avatar
Frank L. DeSilva
Sep 29

I want to get this right: The Excerpt is YOUR Translation of the Work cited in this Work?

I enjoyed this presentation, but is confusing (for me), as there is already and English version.

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