This essay presents a probing dialogue between Christophe Geffroy, Jean-Marie Paupert, and Alain de Benoist, exploring the philosophical and civilizational tensions between Christianity and ancient religious traditions. The conversation moves beyond superficial critique to examine the foundational anthropological, metaphysical, and ethical distinctions between Christian and pagan worldviews. The interlocutor, though respectful of Christian faith and heritage, asserts a spiritual affinity with the communitarian and cosmic orientation of paganism, contrasting it with Christianity’s emphasis on individual salvation, historical revelation, and metaphysical dualism. Key themes include the role of religion in shaping societies, the genealogy of modern individualism, the universalist claims of Christianity, and the legacy of Christian moral teachings. Through this debate, Alain de Benoist challenges us to reconsider the religious and cultural roots of European identity and to reflect on the implications of sacred traditions for contemporary society.

Debate with Christophe Geffroy, director of La Nef, and the Catholic writer Jean-Marie Paupert. Text published in the Catholic magazine La Nef, Paris, May 1992, pp. 24-27.

Published in C’est-à-Dire Volume II

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Christophe Geffroy: You are difficult to pin down because your thinking has evolved considerably over the past ten years. However, there is one constant in your thought, and that is anti-Christianity. Why?

Alain de Benoist: Criticism is one thing, hostility is another. When I cast a critical eye on Christianity, I feel, needless to say, neither hatred nor contempt for those who claim to follow it. In my preface to the book On Being Pagan, I write moreover that I will always have more respect and sympathy for those who have a faith that is not mine than for those who believe in nothing. I am therefore not an atheist, and I would add that I feel more affinity with Christians who do not compromise on the foundations of their faith and strive to live it in their daily lives than with those who create an "à la carte" religion for themselves. My criticism is in fact essentially philosophical in nature.

Christophe Geffroy: You affirm yourself as "pagan" by referring to the ancient mythologies that preceded Christianity. What does this mean for you and what implications do you draw from it concretely for the vision you have of society? I specify this second point because it is evident that religion implies a certain vision of man and his relationships with society.

Alain de Benoist: The religious dimension is indeed constitutive of all anthropological reflection. We find it in all traditional cultures, and ancient Europe is no exception to the rule: Christianity, originally, was established in cultures that, for millennia, already had their cults, their gods, their rituals, their theologies, etc. Religion is therefore not a "superstructure." Giving meaning to human life in all domains of their existence, it is inseparable from their vision of the cosmos, the city, the relationship to the sacred, and social organization. At the dawn of our era, the confrontation between Christianity and paganism (which, under various forms, would continue for centuries) thus brought together different conceptions of the world. The result of this confrontation would be a mixture, and Europe, having become Christian, at least nominally, would therefore adopt a significantly modified identity. The comparative study of the two worldviews nonetheless remains possible.

Christianity is first a religion of salvation – and of individual salvation – which is essentially not the case with ancient religions. This individualistic reference goes hand in hand with the affirmation of a universal vocation, which ultimately implies conversion, and therefore the acculturation of all peoples. It is moreover a religion with a historical foundation: from Sinai to the Incarnation, the God of the Bible reveals himself historically, the Last Judgment coinciding with the end of history. Finally, it is a religion that desacralizes the cosmos by doubling it with an "otherworld": a creator God, sole holder of perfection, who can and must be thought of under the horizon of cause, thereby initiating the process of "disenchantment of the world." On all these points, the religions of Antiquity, essentially cosmic, civic and communitarian, foreign moreover to the idea of conversion, are clearly distinguished from Christianity. It happens that, for my part, I feel spiritually closer to the vision of life that dominated in Antiquity.

Christophe Geffroy: You speak of a vision of life and man specific to each religion, and therefore notably to paganism. For you, what is man and why is he on Earth? What is the meaning or purpose of human life? Does a human nature exist?

Alain de Benoist: Man naturally has his own nature, and the "purpose" of his presence in the world is to allow him to realize the excellence of this nature. My answer, you see, hardly differs from that of Aristotle, who had reached this conclusion before Christianity. I would add that this nature of man differs fundamentally from that of animals in that it is inseparable from his culture. It therefore cannot be reduced to biological determinations or programmed instincts.

Christophe Geffroy: You opposed earlier pagan communitarianism to Christian individualism. However, if in Christianity salvation is certainly personal, it is only accomplished by a person living in society in proportion to their "good works." There is therefore an undeniable communitarian aspect there...

Alain de Benoist: The Church certainly has the wisdom to recognize that man is a social animal, and the Christian is therefore recommended to be a good citizen (provided, however, that civil law does not contradict "natural law"). It nonetheless remains that man is supposed to work out his salvation individually, for ultimately it is indeed his individual soul that will be saved or damned for eternity. One can just as well live in complete solitude or become an anchorite in the desert, and yet live as a good Christian. The communitarian element is therefore secondary. In ancient religions, worship is on the contrary inseparable from the city: to sacrifice to the gods is at the same time to be a good citizen.

This brings us moreover to another problematic. It is precisely because Christianity is only secondarily linked to a given city or culture that it can affirm its "universal" vocation. But this then poses the problem, which I have already spoken of, of the role of religion within societies. Is it merely a "superstructure" that one can get rid of in favor of another without abandoning one's own culture, or an "infrastructure" involved in all spheres of collective existence? This question summarizes all the ambiguities of conversion. When John Paul II forcefully says that the "roots of Europe" are Christian (thereby removing any existential meaning from pre-Christian roots), when he affirms that Europe has no identity other than Christian, the question that arises is whether, consequently, Christianity can be anything other than European. But then, what about its universal vocation?

Christianity introduced individualism into the European mental space. This introduction remained relatively harmless insofar as, initially, it remained circumscribed to the theological and properly religious domain. Unfortunately, with these two essential turning points represented by nominalism and the Renaissance, the future substituting for the beyond and happiness taking over from salvation, this theme finally gave birth to the secular individualism of which modern liberalism is the culmination.

Christophe Geffroy: You say that individualism has its source in Christianity. But this individualism that you reject was not born from Christianity. It comes from deviations, heresies if I dare say, of Christianity, namely nominalism and the Renaissance. Is it not therefore too easy to reproach Christianity for being at the source of a phenomenon that it itself fought and rejected?

Jean-Marie Paupert: I would like to add something about individualism to better define the question. There is something very curious. You know that for all the Catholics in the prevailing current, you are, much more than for me, the plague. Yet, this prevailing Catholic current is entirely partisan of your vision of collective salvation. Progressivism is collectivist. It is therefore, if I dare say, neo-pagan! Now, true, traditional Catholicism is neither collectivist nor individualist, it is personalist. I am not a fierce partisan of Mounier, but personalism existed well before him and one cannot do Catholic theology without doing theology of the person. And in Christianity, the person finds itself situated in God: there is no possible Catholicism without Christian personalism that escapes both the excesses of individualism and the excesses of collectivism. This is why we think that your analysis is a bit simplistic. We do not think that true Christianity is individualist.

Alain de Benoist: I smile hearing you qualify Christian progressivism as "neo-pagan." In what way would it be so? Its "collectivism" is merely a globalism ignorant of the essence of politics, and without particular relation to the specific rooting of cultures and peoples. But you are right, on the other hand, to encourage me to clarify what I have just said about individualism. Of course traditional Christianity condemns secular individualism! Of course this secular individualism is to a large extent "heretical" or flows from what Chesterton called "Christian ideas gone mad"! But a heresy is always the daughter of that of which it has become the heresy. The researcher who observes illegitimate filiations does not consider them any less as filiations. From then on, the real question is rather to ask how the heresy was produced and if, in other terms, the same trees are not always destined to produce the same fruits.

Christophe Geffroy: I would like to return to the second point you addressed earlier about the universal character of Christianity and the notion of conversion that results from it. Does there exist for you a truth that imposes itself on all men?

Alain de Benoist: Certainly. There exists a truth that imposes itself on all. I understand it in the sense of the Greek aléthèia: not adequation of the intellect to the real, but unveiling of Being in the very structure of reality taken in all its sacred and profane dimensions.

Christophe Geffroy: I ask my question differently: according to you, should a universal truth be taught to those who do not possess it?

Alain de Benoist: There's conversion again! But what authorizes you to think that there are individuals or peoples who do not possess this truth or do not have the means to access it according to the specific modalities of their presence in the world? What authorizes you, except your own adherence to the dogmas of faith, to posit as a principle that it is your conviction that alone correctly poses the question of truth?

Christophe Geffroy: Your relativism on this shows that for you there is not one true religion and others false!

Alain de Benoist: I do not at all profess relativism, according to which all propositions would be equivalent. I only think that there is one level that pertains to unity, another to diversity. The question of truth is not confused for me with that of the veracity, authenticity or pertinence of a particular religion, but is posed at the level of what each of them bears witness to.

Christophe Geffroy: Finally, all religions seem admissible to you, except one that you reject, Christianity, while you are apparently very open to other religions like Islam or Buddhism. Are these other religions more compatible with the paganism you claim?

Alain de Benoist: The problem is not posed in terms of "compatibility." Not belonging to my cultural sphere, Islam and Buddhism obviously do not "challenge" me in the same way as Christianity. It is therefore normal that my view of Christianity is more critical, especially since, of all the world's religions, it is certainly the one whose universal or universalist vocation (two terms that I would be careful not to confuse) has been most affirmed throughout history. This has never prevented me from admiring what I find admirable in it. I think of cathedrals or Christian mysticism, which you will understand without difficulty touches me infinitely more than the rationalism of the Scholastics.

Christophe Geffroy: Another point, I believe, of your criticism of Christianity relates to Christian dualism?

Alain de Benoist: Yes. I spoke of it briefly earlier. By dualism, I obviously do not mean here Iranian dualism or that of the Cathars, but indeed the theological distinction between created being and uncreated being, proper to Hebrew monotheism and which Christianity inherited. This dualism, reinforced by certain categories of Greek thought, seems to me to be at the origin of a whole series of destructive and disaggregating dichotomies (body-soul, man-nature, subject-object). It ends up removing man from the relationship of co-belonging that traditionally linked him to the cosmos. Man, says the Bible, is made to "subdue" the Earth, that is to say to reason with it, to bring it to reason. Descartes, for his part, will posit man as "master and possessor of nature." In this perspective, man becomes the subject of which the world is the object. We find again the "disenchantment" of a universe henceforth subjected to rationalist questioning and technical reasoning. Heidegger therefore seems to me to see correctly when he describes modern technique, so different from the technè of the ancient Greeks, as "accomplished metaphysics." Curiously, Pope John Paul II reasons hardly differently when he declares: "The secularism, which Europe has spread throughout the world [...] has fed and feeds on the biblical conception of creation and of man's relationship to the cosmos. Is not the scientific-technical enterprise of subjugating the world in the biblical line of the task that God has entrusted to man?"

Christophe Geffroy: Are there analyses in Christianity with which you agree?

Alain de Benoist: When John Paul II denounces what he calls "practical materialism," that is to say hedonism, narcissism, the ideology of profit, the law of money, etc., it is obvious that I have no trouble agreeing with him! Likewise when I read in the encyclical Centesimus Annus that "one cannot accept the affirmation according to which the defeat of real socialism, as it is called, gives way to the sole capitalist model of economic organization." More generally, I find excellent things in the social doctrine of the Church, despite its obvious timidities. The notion of common good is also essential. In fact, in the judgments, positive or negative, that you and I make about the current era, I suppose we can often agree. Our disagreement essentially concerns the "genealogical" analysis of the phenomena we deplore and the view we take of the role played by Christianity in the history of ideas.

Jean-Marie Paupert: John Paul II fights against hedonistic, narcissistic and profiteering "practical materialism," because Christian morality is sacralized by the effect of the dogmas of Creation and Redemption: it is a sacrificial morality. This is why, from my point of view, your conceptions hostile to the creator God, elevator and redeemer of nature and the world, fatally lead to a desacralization of the world and of morality. Thus I have read in "Elements" extremely virulent appreciations against the attitude of traditional Christians in matters of bioethics: the condemnations of abortion, genetic manipulations, etc. This stems from a sacrificial religious source of morality that makes us attribute a sacred value to life and the transmission of life.

Alain de Benoist: My approach certainly differs from yours in matters of sexual morality. On eroticism, which is one of the specific dimensions of human existence (one of those in any case that distinguish us from animals), I see in the Church's teaching only negative judgments. Regarding bioethics, I do not think that the necessary respect for life, human or otherwise, justifies not seeking to prevent the existence of a degraded life...

Jean-Marie Paupert: A fetus is not a degraded life, it is a living being in act...

Alain de Benoist: I was not speaking of that. A fetus is a potential living being, in the process of formation. Abortion is always a failure, but I do not think that a woman who aborts can have the same feeling of guilt as if she had murdered a completed being. This problem does not arise for me from a metaphysical angle. It is not by forbidding abortion that we will make the birth rate rise (the "demographic transition" is well before the legalization of abortion and contraception), but by taking all positive measures likely to encourage it. The rest is a matter of personal faith. Regarding biotechnologies now, I think they constitute only one aspect, particularly worrying, of the more general question posed by a modern technique that escapes man's power and is increasingly experienced in the register of the inevitable: no one wants it, but everyone accepts or suffers it. By wanting to dominate a world that he perceived as radically separated from himself, man has implemented means that establish themselves as ends and dominate him in turn.

Christophe Geffroy: You have several times defined yourself as a man of tradition and rootedness concerned with defending all identities. Is there not a contradiction there with your wish to return to the paganism of Antiquity and thus eliminate Christianity which, in two thousand years of history, is one of the essential elements of our European cultural tradition?

Alain de Benoist: When one claims as I do a conception of history where past, present and future, far from being separate moments aligning on the same monovectorial line, are dimensions given in all actuality, the idea of a "return to" does not mean much. Nietzsche said very correctly that "one does not bring back the Greeks," which did not prevent him from teaching the idea of Eternal Return. Rather than "return," I therefore prefer to speak of recourse: recourse to a conception of the cosmos and of life which, by definition, is of all times. Furthermore, I do not at all eliminate Christianity from history. It would not pose a problem moreover if it were not so intimately associated with our culture for some fifteen centuries! I therefore assume its heritage. But I also do not forget that a historical heritage is always plural and that one can always cast a critical eye on it according to one's affinities and convictions. Communism could have lasted fifteen centuries in Russia and it would not have become any more true. One can likewise claim the French tradition without adhering to the ideas of the Enlightenment, though dominant for two centuries. Let us not confuse success or duration with truth.