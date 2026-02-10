In this wide-ranging interview with the publication Réfléchir & Agir, Alain de Benoist addresses numerous personal and philosophical topics. He begins by firmly refuting the claim that his name is a pseudonym, detailing his family lineage. As a key figure in what journalists labeled the "Nouvelle Droite," (New Right) he discusses the movement's intellectual contributions while criticizing the traditional right's aversion to theoretical thinking. Benoist offers candid assessments of the French far-right, the National Rally's (formerly National Front at the time of this interview) evolution, and clarifies his positions on European identity and race. The conversation extends to his personal interests, including his massive library of over 150,000 volumes, his passion for cinema and music, and his work methods. Throughout, Benoist reveals himself as a prolific writer and thinker who values intellectual independence, maintaining relationships with various thinkers while pursuing his own philosophical path.

Originally published in Réfléchir & Agir no. 27, Autumn 2007

Translated by Alexander Raynor

R&A: Why did you choose the pseudonym Alain de Benoist (pseudonyms always have a meaning)?

AdB: Oh my, this is a great start! I don't know which rumor mill you fished this nonsense from, but I must say this one has never been tried on me before! My father, who was also named Alain de Benoist, ended his career as general sales inspector for Guerlain perfumes. My grandfather, Charles de Benoist, creator of the Licorne automobile brand, married Yvonne Druet, former secretary to Gustave Le Bon, who was the daughter of Paul Druet, former president of the Poitiers bar association, and Delphine Moreau, sister of the painter Gustave Moreau. My great-grandfather, Constant de Benoist, battalion commander of the territorial army, husband of Louise Apolline de Herte, was mayor of Ferrière-les-Amiens, in the Somme. My great-great-grandfather, Victor de Benoist, was mayor of Waly and deputy of the Meuse. All these people would have been very surprised to learn that I took their family name as a "pseudonym"! In fact, the pseudonym I adopted to sign my first articles was Fabrice Laroche (I insisted that it not include any aristocratic particle). Later, I used the pseudonym Robert de Herte, carried by my great-grandmother, but now fallen out of use. The de Benoist family is related to those of Joan of Arc, Turgot, and Tocqueville. It is a family of Belgian origin, and more distantly Dutch, established in France since the 19th century. Those who imagine that Alain de Benoist is a "pseudonym" have even less excuse since my complete genealogy has been published several times, for example, in L’Etat présent de la noblesse belge (TN: Current State of Belgian Nobility) (1984) and by Joseph Valynseele in 1994.

R&A: What has been improperly called the New Right will remain the richest intellectual current of the post-war period (perhaps even the only one), with a lasting influence, somewhat like Action française in the interwar period... Are you aware of this and where does the ND stand today?

AdB: The school of thought which the media dubbed the Nouvelle Droite (New Right) in 1979 (a designation I have never much appreciated) has for nearly forty years pursued a work of study and research whose main achievement, today as in the past, lies in its publications. Over the years, the ND has constantly pursued a work of rigorous deepening, without concessions, away from trends and conventional thinking. I believe I am well aware of both its inadequacies and, indeed, its truly historical character. Despite the lack of resources from which it has always suffered, the ND remains without equivalent, if only for its duration and continuity. That said, its history remains to be written, which can only be done by an objective and well-documented third party.

R&A: How do you explain the "right's" aversion to political reflection and intellectuals, which is nothing new...

AdB: Indeed, this is nothing new, and as I have an essentially philosophical mindset, I have always suffered from it. The right is not fundamentally reflective, but reactive: it operates on enthusiasm or indignation, which explains why it has so often gone astray. This tendency seems to me to have even worsened over time. Reflective work always requires a certain effort. Yet, we do not live in an era that encourages effort, to say the least. Intellectuals are therefore more than ever perceived as hair-splitters or thinkers detached from reality. At best, the right has only a utilitarian or instrumental conception of intellectual work: ideas are only interesting if they "serve a purpose." This is obviously a complete break with the spirit of the Ancients. Others, referring to Goethe (who was, however, primarily a thinker) like to contrast "always gray" theories with the "always green tree of life." Nice formula and beautiful alibi. The question remains whether, when life itself has become "gray," it is not in theoretical work that we must seek the possibility of a "regreening."

R&A: What criticisms would you make of what is customarily called the French "extreme right"?

AdB: The "extreme right," of which I am not a part, is currently ostracized almost everywhere, which is certainly not normal. Criticizing those who are ostracized bothers me, as I am not one of those who howl with the wolves in the hope of being "accepted" or "recognized." Moreover, I don't like to shoot at ambulances, whatever their color. But I will not dodge your question. Like many marginal subcultures, the extreme right includes both the worst and the best: intelligent idealists, devoted and sentimental militants, but also psycho-rigid individuals, not to mention the "small brutes" Bernanos talked about. Its main flaws? The most serious (and most constant) is undoubtedly confusing belonging and truth. I would then cite, in no particular order, its tendency to confuse extremism and revolutionary spirit, its inability to analyze the complexity of things, its unfortunate propensity to confuse politics and civil war (and to forget that the purpose of war is peace), its taste for battles lost in advance, its obsidionalism, its nostalgias, its resentments, its tendency to perpetually recycle the same articles devoted to the same authors, its conviction that there are always "excess men" who would be better off disappearing, its way of attacking men rather than ideas, its intellectual laziness, its way of fetishizing "heroic" references, its marked inattention to social issues, its tendency to interpret tomorrow's world only in terms of what it was yesterday, its way of instrumentalizing the people while condemning democracy, which is the only regime allowing it to participate in public life. And I'm not mentioning everything. This could be the subject of a book.

R&A: What cold, entomological look do you cast on the evolution of the National Front since the beginning of the 1980s? What future for it?

AdB: Contrary to what you probably think, I believe that some of its recent developments show a certain realism. But all this came too late. I was never attracted to the National Front and never voted for it. I never demonized it either. Today, I don't see much of a future for it. Its history is part of the Chirac-Mitterrand cycle which itself has just ended.

R&A: What do you say to those who did not understand your change of course on the question of Europe's ethnic identity, this Bad Godesberg of the ND?

AdB: First of all, there was never a Bad Godesberg! Starting in the 1970s, in-depth reading of journals and books specialized in the study of life sciences convinced me both of the reality of races and of the inanity of "racial" theories. My first article against racism appeared in Éléments in November 1974. For more than thirty years, I have pursued and developed this critique, which is of course of a completely different nature than the moralizing and worldly "antiracism" currently conveyed by the dominant ideology. Julius Evola, who I believe is an author you quite like, said in Men Among the Ruins, about the "differentiated men" he hoped to see appear: "For them, the idea, and the idea alone, must represent the true homeland. For them, it is not the fact of belonging to the same land, speaking the same language or being of the same blood that must unite or divide, but the fact of being or not being allied to the same idea." In 1977, in my "Twenty-five principles of 'morality'" reprinted in Les idées à l'endroit, I expressed roughly the same idea by writing: "All men of quality are brothers, regardless of race, country, and time."

In developing my political philosophy, I have constantly tried to explain two things. First, that any approach to human societies in terms of naturalism is a reductionist approach that thereby dooms itself to missing its object. Secondly, that politics can only be understood with reference to its own essence, so that, as soon as one makes it dependent on non-political criteria, whether economic, aesthetic, warrior, heroic, ethnic, ethical or moral, one falls into what Julien Freund called the impolitical. I don't quite know what to say to those who don't understand this, except perhaps to try to read me again. But I fear that many of them simply do not want to understand - or more precisely that what they want is something other than understanding, for example to please themselves.

R&A: What still connects you today to your old French friends Dominique Venner, Pierre Vial or Jean-Claude Valla?

AdB: Many things, beginning with great and strong memories. Creating beautiful memories is one of the duties of existence. Jean-Claude Valla, who was a remarkable secretary general of GRECE, is an old accomplice of more than forty years. Dominique Venner has become a quality historian, whose writing and style I admire. Pierre Vial, whom I have also known since the 1960s, has chosen a path that is not mine (and that has not always been his), which is entirely his right: everyone uses their freedom as they see fit. Of course, I don't always agree with my friends and my friends don't always agree with me, which is an excellent thing (how boring it would be to always agree on everything!), as long at least as one doesn't resort to ad hominem arguments, which dishonor those who use them. It is disagreements that allow friendship to be tested.

R&A: You wrote: "The party-form is in the process of being exhausted, and men who come to power mainly have the leisure to measure their powerlessness there." How do you envision the mutation of politics in the coming decades?

AdB: Politics is history in action, and it is also the art of the possible. There is always politics in human societies - it is still one of the features that distinguish them from animal societies - but its forms and instances have always varied throughout history. The party-form and the nation-state played a considerable role in the era of modernity, which is also coming to an end. With the great overarching institutions having been exhausted at the same time as the "grand narratives" that supported them, I think that politics will increasingly merge with new social movements, networks of citizen initiative, and local communities. Carl Schmitt saw very well that what most threatens politics is the deployment of the double polarity of economics (the market) and morality (the ideology of human rights). It is this pincer grip that must be escaped.

R&A: Isn't reading "Éléments" too arduous and elitist? Are its editors aware of this? Is it a deliberate choice, a specific intention?

AdB: "Arduous" is a word that has no meaning in itself. The reader of Voici certainly finds reading L'Express or Le Point "arduous," just as the reader of Le Point may find it difficult to read Esprit or Commentaire, while the reader of Esprit may find it difficult to read the Revue de métaphysique et de morale. In this matter, everything is necessarily relative. Many readers of Krisis don't even read Éléments, which they consider superficial or lightweight! Personally, I don't find Éléments a difficult magazine to read. It certainly publishes in-depth features, but also, in its "Cartouches" pages, a multitude of information on all subjects. This explains why it has practically doubled its readership in recent years, which is not negligible for a magazine that receives no subsidy. At the same time, we must realize that, as I was just saying, real reflective work requires a minimum of effort. As today everyone tends to go for the easiest option, one quickly finds "elitist" what is in fact of an average level. For my part, I have always tried to write in as pedagogical a manner as possible. A new layout for Éléments is also being studied to make the magazine more lively. This should meet your expectations.

R&A: You have a reputation for having one of the largest private libraries in France? Does it count so many volumes? Is it therefore necessary for you to keep everything to work?

AdB: The last time I counted my books, I already had more than 150,000. It is obviously primarily a working library, but you are right: I don't need the majority of these books any more than Ernst Jünger needed the beetles he amassed by the thousands in his drawers! The problem is that I am also a collector who cannot help trying to acquire everything published on the subjects that interest him, including the works of authors he is fond of even when they are published in Turkish or Chinese. "Collectionitis" is generally the trait of the melancholic and the anxious. With wisdom coming with age, I should undoubtedly get rid of a good third of my books!

R&A: You had the chance to meet and befriend people like Konrad Lorenz, Arthur Koestler, Ernst Jünger, Emil Cioran... Which encounters marked you the most?

AdB: Generally speaking, it is always dangerous to try to meet authors one admires, as one runs the risk of being disappointed. This was not the case, however, with the four personalities you mention. I was also bound by a great friendship with Louis Rougier, Georges Dumézil, Raymond Abellio, Louis Pauwels, Armin Mohler, or Jean Cau. That said, I always distinguish the feelings I may have for men and what I think of their works. I infinitely regret not having known René Char, Pasolini, George Orwell, or Antonin Artaud, but there are also authors for whom I feel not the slightest admiration, while their work has had a lasting influence on me.

R&A: You have already said that you had considered, when very young, becoming a film director. Which filmmakers, living or dead, do you admire?

AdB: Film directing was indeed my first vocation. I quickly turned away from it under the dual influence of politics and journalism. Nevertheless, I have always nurtured a real passion for cinema. As a law student, I watched three films in a row every evening at the Cinémathèque on rue d'Ulm. The memory I have kept of it remains an enchantment: discovering in the space of a few years the masterpieces of Fritz Lang and Erich von Stroheim, of Pabst and Murnau, of Eisenstein and Dovjenko, of Jean Renoir and Robert Bresson, of Buñuel and Rossellini, marked me in a truly indelible way. Cinematography, which was the great popular art of the first half of the 20th century, is the moving image, a process that needs neither color nor even sound. It is also a formidable auxiliary to psychology. I love cinema that makes one think or helps to think. Although it is difficult to establish a ranking, my favorite filmmaker probably remains Ingmar Bergman, whose recent death saddened me greatly. I believe that in Éléments, where everything related to cinema is treated with maestria by Michel Marmin, the only long film critique I ever published was about Fanny and Alexander.

In recent years, the films that have most moved me in one way or another are Eyes Wide Shut by Stanley Kubrick, Breaking the Waves by Lars von Trier, Les enfants du marais by Jean Becker, The Barbarian Invasions by Denys Arcand, Million Dollar Baby by Clint Eastwood, Flandres by Bruno Dumont, The Lives of Others by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. But I'm certainly forgetting some, beginning with the films of Ken Loach or the Dardenne brothers.

R&A: Although you were twenty in the sixties, you don't seem very attracted to rock? What music do you appreciate then?

AdB: Without music, said Nietzsche, life would be a mistake. One could say the same about women and cats. I obviously like classical music, but I have never disdained any genre. My adolescence was Elvis Presley, Bill Haley, Tommy Steele, Cliff Richard, Lonnie Donnegan, and some others. I've always had a weakness for the young Presley! I was also enthusiastic about jazz, blues, gospel, from Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, and Bix Beiderbecke to Charlie Parker, Fats Domino, or Miles Davis, by way of Big Bill Broonzy, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Mahalia Jackson, Ray Charles, not forgetting Ottilie Patterson, who sang with Chris Barber's orchestra. In the French domain, I believe that no one has ever done better than Brel, Brassens, Leo Ferré, and Barbara (I place above all Aragon's poems sung by Ferré). On a more political level, before Bob Dylan, there were also Colette Magny, Paul Robeson, and Pete Seeger. Later, I quite liked Serge Reggiani, Gainsbourg and reggae, Ferrat, Moustaki, Le Forestier, Higelin, Lavilliers, Nina Hagen, and Klaus Nomi. These references may seem a bit outdated to you. That's because I hardly see who has taken up the mantle. I quite like Juliette, but she is uneven. And Renaud did not fulfill the promises of his early days.

In the 1970s and 1980s, I also built up a kind of record library of popular music from just about every country, as well as political songs of all tendencies that I could find recordings of (I must have at least 40 different versions of The Internationale and the Song of Che Guevara!). Finally, I will make a special mention for the "regionalist" singers of the great era: Glenmor, Gilles Servat, Marti, Géranium, Marieke en Bart, etc. But I also adore flamenco!

R&A: Which painters do you like?

AdB: Among the classics: Dürer, Cranach, Vermeer, Botticelli, Michelangelo. In modern painting, the line that goes from impressionism to cubism has always left me rather indifferent. The pictorial and plastic tradition that appeals to me most is that of expressionism, from Goya and El Greco to Lucian Freud by way of Van Gogh, Schmidt-Rotluff, Ernst Barlach, Käthe Kollwitz, and Edvard Munch. But I also very much like the surrealists, the German school of New Objectivity (especially Otto Dix and Rudolf Schlichter), the metaphysical painting of Giorgio De Chirico and Carlo Carrà, the English Pre-Raphaelites (Rossetti, Edward Burne-Jones, William Morris), and some more isolated painters like Arnold Böcklin, Franz von Defregger, or Moritz von Schwind.

R&A: What are you working on currently?

AdB: On too many things, as usual. In addition to the magazines I'm involved with, I have just completed a large Carl Schmitt bibliography of more than a thousand pages and I have three book projects in progress: one on the philosophy of money, another on the evolution of law, the last on the notion of politics, where I critically examine Schmitt's theses on the relationship between politics and conflict. I also intend to publish several new collections of articles, as well as a completely revised edition of my dictionary of first names. Some of these works will probably appear first in Italy, where I have a more attentive and numerous audience than in France.

R&A: What is your work method? Work is visibly a way of life for you...

AdB: I don't much like the expression "way of life," which evokes for me that contemporary substitute for moral order that is the hygienism dispensed by what Christopher Lasch called the "therapeutic State." I generally work 80 to 90 hours a week (which does not prevent me from being hostile to the ideology of work!), without much merit in it, since I generally devote myself to things I love. Usually, I read in the morning and try, in the afternoon, to write about ten pages every day. This fine program is unfortunately often disrupted by various obligations. The vast majority of what I write is not paid, which I don't mind either. Gratuity, like generosity, is one of the values that govern my life.