In this revealing interview, Pierre Vial—one of the founding members of GRECE (Groupement de Recherche et d'Études pour la Civilisation Européenne)—offers a candid account of the organization's history, philosophy, and evolution from 1968 to 1987. Vial, who served as GRECE's Secretary General from 1978 to 1984, provides unique insights into the movement that came to be known as the "New Right" in France.

The interview traces GRECE's origins as an intellectual endeavor to develop a comprehensive ideological foundation outside traditional political structures, inspired by Antonio Gramsci's theory that cultural power precedes political power. Vial explains how GRECE sought to challenge left-wing dominance in intellectual and cultural spheres through what they termed "metapolitics"—the battle for ideas and values that shape society's consciousness.

Throughout the conversation, Vial discusses GRECE's key intellectual contributions on topics such as Indo-European studies, ethology, and identity politics, while detailing the organization's media strategy, internal dynamics, and the fierce opposition it faced. He also reflects on his eventual disillusionment with GRECE's increasingly abstract intellectualism and his controversial decision to join the National Front in 1987, which he framed as a practical response to what he perceived as the existential threat of immigration to French identity.

This testimony provides valuable historical context for understanding the development of right-wing intellectual movements in late 20th century France and their complex relationship with mainstream politics and culture.

Originally published in the book «Une Terre, Un Peuple» (2000) by Pierre Vial

Interview conducted by Olivier Chalmel

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Around 11,200 words

The GRECE Years (1968-1987) At Gramsci's School

Olivier Chalmel: You have just explained to us the context in which GRECE ( Groupement de Recherche et d'Études pour la Civilisation Européenne) appeared. What exactly were their goals?

Pierre Vial: This is truly the important question when one is interested in the history of GRECE (let's immediately clarify a minor labeling issue: after being created under the name Research and Study Groups for European Civilization, GRECE (Groupement de Recherche et d'Études pour la Civilisation Européenne) quickly became the Research and Study Grouping for European Civilization - this change reflecting the desire to better coordinate, after an initial phase of great decentralization, all the association's activities, with a concern for greater efficiency). Born from the collective reflection of several militants deeply involved in the successive stages of Jeune Nation, Europe Action, and FEN, GRECE formally came into existence in the first months of 1968, at the initiative of a "Founding Group" that met in Lyon on May 4 and 5, in the premises that served as a base for the Lyon team of which I had been part for ten years (absent from this meeting, as I was in Alsace taking the written exams for the History agrégation, I was precisely informed and had given my mandate for decisions that were announced as important - I subsequently participated in all the meetings of this Founding Group). The internal bulletin of the very young association, in its issue dated January 6, 1969, recalled the meaning of this initiative: "Our original intention to engage our dynamism and interest in the path of research was both the only reasonable solution and a gamble: 1) after the failure of our attempts aiming with real chances of success to break through, with the help of an organization, into the political universe; 2) faced with the imperative necessity to globally define a conception of existence, until then intuitive in certain areas, very superficial in others, and whose absence deprived us of a rational framework to both provide us with balance, intellectual stability, and support our argumentation."

What is striking in the early texts of GRECE, for purely internal use, is both a desire for total lucidity, without concession to illusions too often artificially maintained in our circles, and a great ambition, very demanding, to devote ourselves to doctrinal elaboration work, to establish this corpus that we had always lacked, supported not by sentimentalism but by rigorous, methodical argumentation. I remain convinced, today, of the soundness of such an approach: nothing solid can be built without these indispensable foundations that constitute a coherent, global worldview, touching all aspects of life.

It was, compared to our activist past, a radical revision: before acting, let's start by reflecting. It was, in short, drawing conclusions from an observation: there are what I would call the two infantile diseases of our family of thought, namely activism and intellectualism. Activism implies contempt for reflection, considered as uselessly wasted time (to simplify: let's charge ahead first, we'll reflect later, if we have time to waste...). Intellectualism, on the other hand, considers that revolution will be achieved through "study circles" and that the mere force of truth, well dissected and commented upon, will be enough to bring down the adversary's walls. I'm caricaturing a bit, of course, but barely (those who have been around these two forms of disease know what I'm talking about...).

This revision approach assumed both an honest critique, without disguise, of past activity - and thus the necessity to accept without complexes the errors and illusions - and a willingness to find a new path. This new path was traced for us, in essence, by our analysis of the opposing forces. The observation was clear: the left had managed to acquire a dominant position, let's even say almost monopolistic, by fully investing in the realm of ideas and their expression, whether in the media, in teaching and at the University, in the cultural domain in the broadest sense. This while having a solid ideological foundation - Marxism - and a strategy of colonizing minds and mentalities, inspired by Antonio Gramsci's theories. It was therefore necessary to position ourselves in this traditionally neglected, not to say despised, terrain by the right, if we wanted to act in depth, over the long term. This is what we called metapolitics.

OC: How would you define this concept of metapolitics?

PV: If we refer to the etymology of this word (and it is always pertinent to question the origin of words, thus their primary meaning), we note that in Greek "meta" means "in the midst of," "in community with," "in agreement with," "by means of," "with accompaniment of," "following" (see the famous Bailly, Greek-French dictionary, faithful companion of Hellenists). There is therefore no idea of opposition but rather of complementarity with respect to the word "politics." I could summarize it in one formula: another way of doing politics, by going both upstream and downstream of the political domain in the strict sense, to encompass the entire field of life in society. Jean-Claude Valla gave an excellent definition of metapolitics in the assessment book published by GRECE in 1977, "Ten Years of Cultural Combat for a Renaissance": "We call metapolitics the domain of values that do not fall under politics, in the traditional sense of this term, but which have a direct impact on the constancy or absence of social consensus governed by politics." And he added: "To pose the question of metapolitics is to pose that of the place and role of ideology. In the Dumézilian sense of the word, ideology is nothing other than the mental system resulting from the way in which the different peoples of the earth see or perceive the world, and act upon it." From there, one understands why the metapolitical issue is decisive since one must act on mentalities, whether at the level of the conscious or the unconscious. This is why, in metapolitical strategy, cultural combat is determining. And this is why GRECE defined itself, from the outset, as "a society of thought with an intellectual vocation."