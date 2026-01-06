European New Right Revue

Neural Foundry
2d

Really compelling angle on how American founding documents essentially foreclosed entire categories of political thought before they could take root. The observation about contract replacing heritage isnt just historical analysis, it explains why alternative organzing models never gained traction here. I've seen similar dynamics in smaller communities where everything gets formalized through contracts and procedures, the relational bonds just evaporate over time.

Huynen
2d

European, if not EU's, identity will fare better if we ally with China and Russia. But to do that we'll have to part from the Brits, and Irish, for good.

