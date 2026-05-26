Guillaume Faye recounts a dinner-party confrontation with a Socialist deputy that serves as a vehicle for a broader argument about the realignment of French — and European — political life. The exchange reveals, to Faye's satisfaction, that the traditional left/right divide has been superseded by a new fault line: on one side, an Atlanticist consensus uniting mainstream socialists, Gaullists, and the nationalist right in common subordination to American civilization; on the other, a nascent "third way" — championed by the Nouvelle Droite and certain dissident currents on the left — that refuses both American tutelage and Soviet dominion in the name of an autonomous, self-determining Europe. The deputy's candid admission that he prefers a Europe "subjected to America if need be" over an independent one crystallizes, for Faye, everything the Nouvelle Droite stands against.

Originally published in Éléments no. 51, Autumn 1984

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Generally speaking, the representatives of the dominant ideology and the politicians are afraid of the Nouvelle Droite. They flee from debate. Debate proves as rare and difficult to come by with the great family stretching from the Reagano-papist far right to the Atlanticist left as it is frequent and fruitful with the neutralists, the ecologists, the feminists, the Third-World intellectuals, the spokesmen of immigrants, the leftists adrift, or the anarchists in search of a path.

But the chance of a dinner party occasionally makes debate with the Nouvelle Droite unavoidable, even for those who would rather refuse it. Some time ago, at a dinner attended by a Socialist deputy whose name I shall keep to myself, the conversation turned to the issue of Éléments devoted to the Third World and immigration, which had apparently caused something of a stir.

The chief object of surprise — of reproach, really — was that the positions of the Nouvelle Droite did not correspond to those of “the stupidest right in the world,” whether on immigration, on the Third World, on Mr. Reagan, or, of course, on the West. Whereupon the stupidest left in the world, through the voice of its representative, felt itself rightly solidary with its counterpart: “I feel closer to Le Pen than to the Nouvelle Droite. Why? Because Le Pen, whom I do not particularly like, at any rate defends Atlantic civilization, the rights of man, American protection over Europe. Not you! You are dangerous anti-humanists.” The gentleman was perfectly right: a Socialist, and a fortiori a “new wave” Socialist, a member of that ever more numerous and influential “second left,” cannot but feel closer to the Jean-Marie Le Pens, the Marie-France Garauds, the Jacques Chiracs, and the Simone Veils than to the Nouvelle Droite. They all belong to the Atlanticist Party — or the Party of War in Europe.

“And from whom, then, do you feel most distant?” I inquired with interest.

“From Régis Debray, that Carl Schmitt of the left; from Chevènement, from Michel Jobert, who now thinks like Poniatowski; and from the neutralists. The fact is, I am convinced that the left/right divide no longer means much of anything. The real fault line is the one that separates all those who rally to Western civilization, to the American model, to the denunciation of the Soviet danger, from all those who, like you and your fellow travelers on a certain left, refuse to do so!” I no longer needed to explain it to him: he had said it himself.

“Europe,” I tried to point out to him, “has been the victim, since Yalta — and the Third World, since pseudo-decolonization — of a twofold imperialism. The United States has every interest in the maintenance of communism in central Europe, which weakens our continent and serves them as a pretext for placing us under tutelage — with our own cowardice as their accomplice.”

“Your remarks show you to be a Soviet agent.”

The great word had been spoken: “a Soviet agent.” When you are for a strong and independent Europe — Soviet agent! An autonomous European defense? Soviet agent! A de-Americanized European culture? Soviet agent. Soon, when you are caught not liking Michael Jackson, the dear “second left” will suspect you of being a Soviet agent. Astonishing is the incapacity of certain Europeans to be unable, even in the abstract, to imagine that one might quite simply be for Europe and desirous of casting off American tutelage, without thereby being pro-Soviet. If at least one were called a Soviet agent for declaring oneself anti-American — but no, not even that: one becomes a Soviet agent the moment one declares oneself non-American. Which is really a bit much, and shows the extent to which the American occupation of the mind is, for its part, a settled fact. Genuine disinformation does not come only from the side one supposes…

“And you,” I asked my interlocutor pointedly, “in talking like that, are you not yourself an American agent?”

“There, you see!” he howled, “you are a Soviet agent!” Q.E.D.

But it would be paying these gentlemen too much honor to fall into the trap of pro-Sovietism and serve it up to them on a warm platter. I therefore set about demonstrating to my interlocutor that his schema did not hold up, and that, with texts by Alain de Benoist to back the case, the Nouvelle Droite had developed a critique of the Soviet system and of its menace more pertinent than that of all the Atlanto-liberal warmongers put together. I explained: in order to avoid being Sovietized tomorrow, let us not Americanize ourselves today; the only purpose of American protection is to keep us under tutelage; the USSR and the United States constitute a planetary condominium that exploits the respective antagonism of the two superpowers; the real risk is that of an American-Soviet war fought on European soil, rather than a Soviet aggression in the strict sense; and so on.

Visibly ill at ease, the Socialist deputy promptly found another angle of attack. Citing the article in Le Monde devoted to the latest issue of Éléments on the Third World, he came back at me:

“The Nouvelle Droite rejects multiracial society, yet preaches alliances of peoples between Europe and the African, Indian, North African, and other Third Worlds. That is logical, since you reject the individualist model of society and the worldwide melting pot, but it is also extremely dangerous: are all these Third-World states capable of being autonomous? Are they going to destroy the West? Already their intellectuals are criticizing the rights of man, calling for autarky, refusing a planetary civilization. Better neocolonialism than imperial understandings between Europe and peoples of color!”

“For a former reader of Frantz Fanon, you have certainly changed…”

“Yes, I have understood my errors.”

“Even those that pushed you to support North Vietnam and the fiction of the GRP, to maintain that South Vietnam would never be conquered? Do you not think that you and your friends, by virtue of your propaganda upon public opinion between 1967 and 1971, bear some part of the responsibility for the installation of the communist dictatorships in Asia? You who lightly accuse me of being an agent of the East — would you dare to maintain that you yourself were never actually one?”

“Yes, I admit it: I was for the Vietcong and a Third-Worldist in the seventies. I have changed completely. In the name of the same ideals, I am now pro-American and anti-Third-Worldist, and more and more people on the left are like me. Our paths have crossed: in days past, people of your sensibility supported the West they now denounce. People of mine reviled the West they now defend, in the name of the same ideas.”

One could not have put it better.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the most virulent of the West’s crusaders. Beneath the benevolent gaze of his spiritual guide, he stands ready to leap into his combat boots at the slightest red alert. The moral order (in whose name the Ku Klux Klan also speaks) and Atlanticism preside over strange coalitions. Do Le Pen’s voters, many of them driven by legitimate anxieties, realize that the Atlanticist logic leads to the destruction of European identity?

The other guests took sides, upending all their usual political divisions: some for the Socialist, who represented the theses of the American left; others for me, who expressed the point of view of the Nouvelle Droite.

I had, in that moment, the sense that an important event was under way in French public opinion: these new cleavages, which until now had concerned only intellectuals and theoreticians, are progressively winning over the public, and especially the political class. On one side, the partisans of an alignment with Western civilization, with Atlanticism, with the rights of man, with the neo-colonial planetary economy; on the other, the partisans of a new Third-Worldism, of a fracturing of the world-economy in favor of autonomous peoples and Empires, of a refusal of Occidentalism in the name of a free Europe — in short, the partisans of a third way (tierce voie), at once political, geopolitical, economic, and cultural. To be sure, this third way still hangs in limbo; it remains to be defined among diverging families of mind. But the new and true debate lies there, far from the inessential East-West or socialism-versus-liberalism quarrels. And it is the Nouvelle Droite that has launched it and is shaping it.

As for the active and sincere partisans of the East and of the regimes dominated by the Soviet Union — those whom the ideologues of Atlanticism are at pains to convince us are threatening, in order to persuade us to remain under American-Western dependency — they in fact represent very little in public opinion. Probably not even half of the communist electorate. The agents of the East are less numerous than the agents of the West. But they resemble one another: for the true cleavage is not between the friends of the West and the friends of the Soviet system, but rather, on the one hand, between the agents and collaborators of those who are not Europe and who seek to bring her low, and, on the other, the authentic Europeans. The true debate, the new cleavages, bear upon Europe and the independence of her peoples: there are Europeans, and there are anti-Europeans. As for the Americans, of whom one speaks rather too much, they are non-Europeans — and from their point of view, they are perfectly right to be so.

“The Nouvelle Droite,” I insisted, “if it is in fact anti-Western and anti-Soviet, is much more fundamentally pro-European. That is what you cannot understand, even though you are soliciting your fellow citizens’ votes to become a ‘European’ deputy…”

Then the confession dropped:

“I am wary of a ‘European’ Europe — one that plays its own little game with the Third World, one that betrays an unchecked velleity of independence and of power. Why? Because the essential thing is Western civilization, the civilization of our liberties; the idea of Europe is therefore acceptable only insofar as it is bound to America — I will go so far as to say, subjected to America if need be. What matters to me is not a country, a continent, ‘Europe,’ but rather a way of life, a civilization: that of democracy, of consumption — yes, indeed! — of the rights of man. If, in order to preserve all that, one must be wary of a Europe independent of the United States, then why not?”

I tried in vain to demonstrate to him, citing Tocqueville and Habermas (but Socialist deputies, alas, no longer read their own guru Habermas), the at-least-“formal” character of “Western democracy,” and the fact that its innumerable pathologies are perhaps precisely what is leading us straight toward a more brutal and well-known form of totalitarianism. Nothing came of it, because at bottom, in such matters, everything is a question of sensibility. The man before me was no longer European. Impervious to the myths of his own people, he was of those who feel no shame at seeing a great foreign power assume, with its missiles, the defense of their country. He was of those who hold more tightly to their refrigerator than to their honor. More to their security than to their pride.

What is consoling is the knowledge that their security will, in the end, be only the more poorly assured for it. Like the lackeys of the Soviets, the lackeys of America will, when the crucial hour comes, be forgotten by their master. That is why, on leaving this conversation, a Latin phrase ran through my head like a little tune: vae victis!