European New Right Revue

European New Right Revue

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Patrick_UK
19h

Interesting and back in 1984 you could be forgiven for reaching the conclusion of Alain de Benoît. However, today the fault line clearly is between globalists and sovereignists.

The globalist, one world government utopists or evil supremacists have always been in London, Paris and Brussels, never since the demise of Trotsky in Moscow.

The Soviets after 1945 were nothing more than a convenient scarecrow very useful for brainwashing western populations.

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