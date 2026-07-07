Alain de Benoist (as “Robert de Herte”) condemns the Gulf War as an American "colonial war" waged by remote, push-button technology and sanitized for television — a "clean" spectacle on screen masking a "dirty" slaughter on the ground. Invoking de Gaulle's claim that "America is Carthage," he reads the conflict as the opening skirmish of a long struggle between a homogenizing "Western-American system" and the peoples determined to resist it.

Originally published in Éléments no. 70, Spring 1991

Translated by Alexander Raynor

“When I came home from the stadium,” George Bush has said, “my mother never asked me whether I had played well. She only wanted to know if the team had won” (France-Soir, 24 January 1991). No surprise in the Gulf War: the American team won. It won without fighting, by employing the cowards’ method — massive aerial pounding, which makes it possible to kill the greatest possible number of people with a minimum of losses. Saddam Hussein did not use chemical weapons (it was the British who, in 1920, were the first to use gas in Iraq, against insurgent Kurdish civilians). On the American side, recourse was had to fuel-air bombs, whose use is forbidden by the Geneva Convention, and the B-52s were converted into “soldiers of right.” In five weeks there were 106,000 air sorties and 800,000 tons of bombs dropped on Kuwait and Iraq. The tally for this “surgical” strike: 250,000 dead on the Iraqi side (131 among the allies), including several hundred civilians killed on 13 February in a Baghdad shelter — doubtless by way of commemorating the bombing of Dresden (13 February 1945). In short, it was the largest bombing in history. Public opinion, which never fails to condemn the terrorism-that-kills-innocents, was not otherwise moved. Blood is wiped away quickly when it belongs to others.

Things are thus perfectly clear. The Gulf War was an American colonial war, carried out according to a long-prepared plan. America never wanted to negotiate, nor to confine itself to “liberating Kuwait.” Saddam Hussein had been the West’s gendarme in the war against Iran. Having played his role, he in his turn became dangerous. The invasion of Kuwait furnished the pretext for eliminating him. From the outset, the American objective was the destruction of Iraqi power (inflated as the occasion required) and the installation of a permanent contingent in proximity to the oil wells. Thus was assembled, in the name of “international law” and under the aegis of a state that has never respected the rules of that law whenever they ran counter to its interests, a firepower of a volume hitherto unseen. Thus was constituted an armada of twenty-nine nations, under American command, to subdue a people of seventeen million inhabitants whose GNP was a hundred times smaller than that of the coalition.

It was a war of an unprecedented kind. The first, to begin with, in which no one fought. It set not men against men but men against a sophisticated technology: a perfect image of the push-button society. The first, also, to unfold “in real time” on television — and yet of which one saw nothing. “Dirty” on the ground, the war was perfectly “clean” on the small screen, thanks to the accumulation of censorings and tall tales. Media bombardment and televisual “decoy” as the paradigm of the event!

But in fact it is Big Brother who won the war. “Today, to speak out against the war is to place oneself on the side of barbarism” (Georges-Marc Benhamou, L’Événement du jeudi, 7 February 1991). War, then, is humanism. Peace is massacre, freedom is slavery, and naturally the policemen are the thieves. Alain had already said it all in his Propos: “Peace through law, properly heard, is a war cry; it is even the cry of war itself.” But henceforth what one claims to install is peace through law, no longer law through peace. And since the force of law is in reality nothing but the law of force, and since “abundance” has become the criterion of truth, it is obvious that the country which counts the most cars and television sets in the world cannot but be in the right.

Thanks to General Schwarzkopf, we know that French troops, auxiliaries of the US Army, did “an absolutely superb job” in this affair. By way of reward, the Emir of Kuwait has given France a tip of one billion dollars. “For yourself!” — as one says to the croupier at the casino. One gets the gratuities one can, and the France of the Bicentenary receives hers from a petro-monarchy by divine right. History, for its part, will note that for the first time since 1958, France has deliberately chosen to align herself with American interests. In 1980, in Ici et maintenant (Here and Now), François Mitterrand wrote: “I love the Americans, but not their politics. Under the Fourth Republic, I was exasperated by the climate of submission to their slightest desires. I did not grant them the right to set themselves up as the policemen of the world.” But the man who buried French socialism is also the one who reproached de Gaulle for his break with NATO. François Mickeyrrand is plunging back today into Atlanticism. That goes by the precise name of betraying one’s country.

The regime of Saddam Hussein had nothing to recommend itself to us: charismatic dictatorship and Jacobin nationalism, no thank you. But the stake of the war was not his fall or his survival. Now that Kuwait has ceased being the 19th province of Iraq in order to become once again the 51st State of the United States, American arrogance will know no further bounds. And George Bush, the very type of the Sunday-school teacher, of the dispenser of lessons devoid of any sense of historical perspective, makes no secret of wanting to establish a “pax americana” on the scale of the planet. Objective: to exercise universal leadership by taking advantage of the Third World’s misery, of the Soviet collapse, and of European bungling. Such was already the project of Francis Fukuyama, announcing “the arrival of the final prototype: the model of demo-liberal society which, in the long term, will render the world uniform and whose vanguard is to be found in the United States.”

The Gulf War, in the final analysis, will have been the first skirmish of the Third World War — of a Hundred Years’ War that will pit the peoples resolved to remain alive against the Western-American system of death. In the face of the danger, Régis Debray opposes the “Capetian posture” to the “Athenian posture.” This is to forget the “Roman posture,” and to believe, wrongly, that the United States is a new Rome. General de Gaulle said in 1956 to Raymond Tournoux: “America is Carthage… What changes everything is that America does not have Rome facing her.” It is doubtless too late for a salvo of “Scud” missiles to send the Mayflower to the bottom, and too soon for President Bush to be scalped by the last descendant of Sitting Bull! It is no less legitimate, now, that American interests be struck throughout the world by every available means.

Intifada everywhere.