Portrait of Armin Mohler by Peter Schermuly in 2000

Alain de Benoist reflects on the intellectual and personal influence of Armin Mohler. Benoist emphasizes Mohler's independence of thought and his critical role in spreading the legacy of the Conservative Revolution across Europe, especially in France. This essay was originally published in “Der andere Mohler. Lesebuch für einen Selbstdenker. Armin Mohler zum 75,” (TN: The Other Mohler: Reading Book for an Independent Thinker; Armin Mohler on his 75th Birthday) as part of a collective work, to celebrate the 75th birthday of Armin Mohler. The original French can be found here.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Armin Mohler: A Look

It seems to me that it was Niekisch who called Ernst Jünger "the man of the eyes" (der Augenmensch). For me, the man of the eyes is Armin Mohler. By saying this, I am not only referring to his taste for painting or his remarkable knowledge in the artistic field. I am not only thinking of the conversations we had on this subject, nor of an exhibition of Lovis Corinth in Munich that we visited together many years ago, nor of a trip I took to Mexico with his article on Mexican "muralism" (i.e., the works of Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco, and especially David Alfaro Siqueiros) as my only guide. However, all of this is related. Had he not turned to politics, Armin Mohler would undoubtedly have been one of the best art critics of his time. There is a vocation in him, one could say unfinished, if it had not undergone a kind of transmutation. My conviction is that Armin Mohler views political life and the unfolding of ideologies as an artist, and more specifically as a painter. A system of thought is first and foremost a landscape that unveils itself, a panorama that offers itself to the gaze. Thus, when he looks at the Conservative Revolution, it is first to identify the Leitbilder, the "guiding images." And in this preference for painting, to the detriment, for example, of music, I also see the source of his "nominalism": as represented by the artist, a landscape always refers to a particular scene, to a specific context. Just as there is no science of the total object, there is no pictorial representation of a "general reality."

This opposition between music and painting is fundamental. On one hand, abstraction, even if admirably harmonious; on the other, concrete particularity. Regarding the Conservative Revolution, Mohler says that it prefers to express itself through images rather than concepts. Again, the same principle: images are always concrete and particular, concepts are most often general and abstract. Wider die All-Gemeinheiten: this is indeed the statement of an artist. But this statement has nothing to do with the simple recognition of a kind of primacy of aesthetics, which would lead to the "aestheticization of politics" that has been talked about too much. Its meaning is deeper. It is about recognizing that all thought is a matter of forms, that all knowledge is a matter of forms, that the very goal of human existence is to give oneself a form and to aim for the excellence of that form. Now, there is no form in itself. I have sometimes teased Armin Mohler by telling him that denying the existence of general ideas already represents one of the most general ideas possible, but here we are in full agreement. Ideas themselves are matters of vision. And it is through this lens that we see how little Mohler was inclined to adhere to a religion that privileges listening over the image — over the icon — or to a philosophy that makes the abstract man, detached from his particular belongings, the center of its reflection.

It is precisely this gaze that allows Armin Mohler to always get to the essentials. This trait has always struck me in him: immediately, he goes to the heart of the matter. He never stops at details or flourishes. In a system of thought, precisely because he looks at it as a landscape, he immediately draws out the lines of force, that is, the perspectives. Similarly, in his writing: he always has the right word, the exact word. Armin Mohler: the right word in the right place. I remember that one day he told me that the best way to talk about a book was to take no notes and, after closing it, simply write down what one had retained. I have never forgotten this lesson (which I still find hard to follow!). From this taste for the essential derives his contempt for mundane conversations and useless discussions. And if he is sometimes a bit rough with someone, it is because he hates wasting his time, and even more, having his time wasted.

Another trait that has always struck me in Armin is his independence of mind and his refusal of preconceived ideas. Of course, although our thoughts do not form in isolation, but are built through contact with others, there is no true personal thought that is not, to a large extent, autonomous. But in the case of Armin Mohler, this independence goes far beyond the general case. Not only is he perfectly independent of current trends or dominant ideologies, as evidenced by his works against Umerziehung and Charakterwäsche, which serve as a constant thread throughout his work — the mark of an obstinate loyalty to the country he has chosen — but he is also independent of the prejudices of his close ones or those who "think like him." I find this quality even more praiseworthy. Mohler is not one of those who, faced with an event, idea, or unprecedented situation, reason based on a priori dictated by their belonging to any "family." He does not think something because "it must be thought," but because he has convinced himself of it. Similarly, he has no enemies by principle: he only has adversaries, whose qualities he has always been able to recognize and even praise. Whether writing about the skyscrapers of Chicago or the "Pompidolium" in Paris, in all cases, he seeks to form his own opinion. He publishes articles on Ireland, France, Mexico, or the United States, but he does not talk about countries he has not visited. He decides based on what he has seen or read, but without ever presuming anything. Combined with his extraordinary curiosity, this trait has allowed him throughout his life to discover things that the majority would have missed: the particular importance of a Hans Blüher or a Friedrich Georg Jünger, the interest of the works of Zeev Sternhell, Panayotis Kondylis, or the Palo Alto school. Such an approach is that of a scout who walks ahead of the group: he discovers the paths to take before others, he signals the landscapes to explore.

But it is also that of a solitary, an Einzelgänger. In a strictly nominalist perspective, what could be more particular than oneself? The scout may precede the group, but he does not merge with it. Mohler is not the man of groups, parties, or mass meetings. The value of his work lies in its originality, and originality can never serve as a battle cry. He is admired and loved, but he has no disciples. Perhaps this is what allows him to have friends who are as faithful to him as he is to them. For between friends, admiration and love can always endure without diminishing, whereas disciples can only become themselves by betraying their masters.

Mohler, finally, for all the reasons I have just stated, is a man of reality. "Only a monster," writes Cioran, "can afford the luxury of seeing things as they are." Armin Mohler is such a "monster." No one is more foreign to utopia than he is. We can of course recognize here his nominalism, that is, his gaze that can only proceed from particular situations, from what we are here and now. Ideas themselves are not exempt from this perspective: they are only valuable in relation to concrete situations — and the best of them can become crazy or sick. It is still Cioran who says that "in itself, an ideology is neither good nor bad. It all depends on the moment at which it is adopted." Mohler is too concerned with contexts, too "consequentialist," as the Anglo-Saxons would say, not to partially agree with this assertion. And the same applies to enmities. Like his master Carl Schmitt, Mohler never forgets that yesterday's adversary may be tomorrow's ally: Agôn.

I have known Armin Mohler for so long — at least thirty years — that I no longer remember the exact circumstances in which I met him. Perhaps it was Italian friends who, in the early 1960s, first spoke to me about him. At that time, he was still just the author of Die Konservative Revolution in Deutschland. His book was a revelation. To be completely honest, I must say that at that time, with my hesitant German, of which I had acquired only the basics through my travels, I was barely able to read the table of contents! But I could see a new landscape unfolding: the image of a "right-wing" of conviction that was neither liberal nor Nazi — and very moderately Christian! An astonishing discovery. I entered this universe as if into an apartment that had been furnished in advance according to my tastes. In the following years, I would go on to inventory every detail of the rooms. This led to articles, brochures, books, and translations. From the early 1970s, I myself worked on publishing a translation of Mohler's large book in France, based on his most recent German edition, and thus the most voluminous one. It took me twenty years to achieve this goal, which any normally constituted publisher would consider pure madness. (For this project, I believe I spent more time than I have ever spent on any of my books). In neighboring countries (I am particularly thinking of Italy), the same work also played a triggering role. Today, throughout Europe, the authors of the Conservative Revolution are being translated and commented on. Do the Germans, who themselves took a while to rediscover it, know that without Armin Mohler, it probably would not have happened?

More generally, I wonder if today's Germans are aware of the role Mohler played in spreading the politico-cultural heritage of their country within the "new right" movements in Europe. They probably don’t care much, because other European countries seem to be more interested in Germany than it is in them! But the fact remains that Mohler was one of the best ambassadors of his adopted country in Europe. And especially in France, where he spent many years and met many people. His Swiss origin may have made it easier for him, helping him become a kind of "bridge" between France and Germany. A fragile and uncertain bridge, by the way. Since the time of General de Gaulle, Armin Mohler has often given the Germans French examples, just as I myself have given the French German examples. Have we managed to convince each other? I sometimes feel that France and Germany are doomed to either love or hate each other, never really managing to understand each other — perhaps because these two countries are simply not of the same gender… In any case, the fact is that Armin Mohler knows France remarkably well. He has even written several books about it — which have not been translated into French. Let me add that he not only knows France better than most Germans, but also better than many French. Whether it is talking about Rivarol or Joseph de Maistre, Léon Bloy, Sorel, Céline, Clément Rosset, or Cioran, it is still always he who has the most accurate words.

Almost all the moments of my life that were associated with Armin Mohler and his wife have remained in my memory. I think of our shared love for the arts, bibliographies, and cats. Of an unforgettable conversation in a small square in Innsbruck. Of the conferences that brought us together in Nice, Turin, or Paris. Of Armin's humor. Of his sharp eye for things. Of our stays at each other's homes. Of our phone calls. Of his letters, where the name of the city or country is invariably written in enormous bold letters on the envelope, as if he thought the postal workers were blind!

In Munich, Liebigstraße, Edith still watches over "Arminio," who, like his friend Michel Mourre, loves to work at night. At night, we have all been immersed in it for decades. During all that time, on the envelopes of my letters, I marked "West Germany." Then one day, in 1989, I was able to write simply "Germany." We had just changed centuries. Dear Armin, what a joy it was to change centuries together.