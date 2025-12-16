In this essay, Alain de Benoist explores the rise of populism as both a political style and a symptom of deeper dissatisfaction with contemporary democratic systems. He examines how populism reflects a growing disillusionment with elitist institutions and their failure to represent the needs of the people.

Translated by Alexander Raynor.

The Cause of the People

"How can one move a people as disenchanted and blasé as ours, if not by periodically making them tremble in the face of imaginary dangers?" wrote Tocqueville in L'Ancien Régime et la Révolution. The imaginary dangers today are those that the political-media class conjures up to divert attention from real dangers and, incidentally, to make people forget their own misconduct. The denunciation of "populism"—the "populist threat," the "populist drift," the "populist temptation"—is clearly part of this. Since the early 1990s, this term, which was once rarely used, has made a strong entry into public discourse. It now functions as a political insult while, paradoxically, pretending to be an analytical category.

It is true that today, populism is primarily a style or a posture. As such, it can combine with any ideology: national-populism, ultra-liberal populism, left-wing populism, working-class populism, etc. Populism can be democratic or reactionary, solidaristic or xenophobic. It is a chameleon, a rubber word, which the media or pseudo-scholarly discourse can easily demonize because the term, having no true content, can be applied to anything. Hence the "overuse" (Pierre-André Taguieff) which tends to discourage typologies and definitions.

As a style, populism is especially the feature of catch-all parties that multiply promises with an essentially demagogic perspective. Their leaders, tribunes with clenched jaws or telegenic smiles, exploit distress and resentment, capitalize on fears, misery, and social anxieties, often designating scapegoats—without ever, of course, challenging the logic of capital. Their most common posture is to call on the people against the system in place. This "appeal to the people" is obviously ambiguous, if only because the notion of "the people" can be understood in many ways. Populism also has its share of naïveté when it is limited to praising the "innate virtues" of the people, the "spontaneous" certainty of their judgments, which would make all mediation unnecessary. It has been said that populists do politics only reluctantly. They then risk falling either into a purely apolitical attitude or into a grumbling Poujadism.

However, as critique-worthy as it may be, this populism is a symptom. A "bottom-up" reaction to a "top" where the experience of power is confused with the enjoyment of privileges, it primarily represents the rejection of a representative democracy that no longer represents anything. A protest against the decaying edifice of institutions detached from the real country, revealing the dysfunctions of a political system that no longer meets the expectations of citizens and is incapable of ensuring the continuity of social bonds, it reflects a growing malaise within public life, a contempt for the New Class that continues to expand. It is the indicator of a crisis in democracy, recently analyzed by Gérard Mendel as "a fundamental trend where the desacralization of authority, a loss of faith in globalist ideologies, the managerial convergence of major parties, and the diffuse feeling that economic forces are the most powerful, are adding up." This particular populism arises when citizens turn away from the ballot box simply because they no longer expect anything from it.

In such conditions, the denunciation of "populism" often aims to disarm social protest, both from a right primarily concerned with its interests and from a left that has become largely conservative and cut off from the people. It then allows a venal and corrupt New Class, whose main concern is the "delegitimization of all those for whom the people are a cause to defend in favor of those for whom the people are a problem to solve" (Annie Collovald), to look at the people with disdain. The fact that the "appeal to the people" can be denounced as a political pathology, even a threat to democracy, is revealing. It forgets that in a democracy, the people are the sole repository of sovereignty. Especially when it is confiscated.

Reduced to a mere posture, populism becomes synonymous with demagogy, i.e., mystification. But populism can also exist as a full-fledged political form, even as an organized system of ideas. It has, in fact, its great ancestors: English Luddites and Chartists, American agrarians and Russian populists (narodnichestvo), revolutionary syndicalists and representatives of associative and mutualist French socialism, not to mention some great theorists, from Henry George to Bakunin, from Nikolai Chernyshevsky to Pierre Leroux, Benoît Malon, Sorel, and Proudhon.

As a political form, populism is expressed through a commitment to local communities rather than to the "great society." Not feeling solidarity with either the State or the Market, it rejects both statism and liberal individualism. It aspires to freedom as well as equality, but it is fundamentally anti-capitalist, because it clearly sees that the reign of the commodity liquidates all forms of common life to which it is attached. Aspiring to a politics that aligns with popular aspirations, based on the popular morality for which the New Class has nothing but contempt, it seeks to create new spaces for collective expression based on a politics of proximity. It posits that citizen participation in public life is more important than the workings of institutions. Finally, it gives central importance to the notion of subsidiarity. This is why it explicitly opposes the political-media, managerial, and bureaucratic elites.

Anti-elitist, true populism is therefore incompatible with all authoritarian systems to which it is too often assimilated. It is just as incompatible with the pompous speeches of self-proclaimed leaders who claim to speak on behalf of the people but carefully avoid giving the people a voice. Indeed, once the impulse comes from above, when it is the work of a demagogic tribune who capitalizes on social protest or popular discontent without ever allowing the people to speak for themselves, we are no longer in true populism.

Placed within its own perspective, populism has all the more future as institutional politics has less and less. Already, it is the only one that can synthesize the social justice-security axis, which is gradually replacing the left-right axis or more classical forms of social conflict. In this sense, it offers an alternative to the neoliberal hegemony, based solely on representative politics. By offering to revitalize local politics through a responsible conception of participatory politics, it can play a liberating role. It would thus regain its original role: to serve the cause of the people.