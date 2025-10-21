This piece is an in-depth interview with Alain de Benoist from 1974, where he discusses his views on race, ethnicity, and cultural identity. In the interview, de Benoist argues against both xenophobia and what he terms "assimilating anti-racism." He promotes the concept that all races have their own unique qualities and "genius," rejecting notions of racial superiority while defending the importance of preserving cultural and ethnic differences. Benoist criticizes both racist ideologies and universalist approaches that he believes lead to cultural homogenization. He discusses immigration, integration, and argues for the right of all peoples to maintain their distinct identities while respecting others. The interview explores complex and sometimes controversial perspectives on race relations, cultural identity, and the relationship between biology and culture.

Originally published in Éléments no. 8-9, November 1974

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Let us proclaim equality of dignity, certainly! Let us strive to gradually equalize rights and opportunities, of course! But to imagine that all men receive the same talents at birth and that all peoples have the same faculties is a mental disorder of the kind once called insanity. Men are different; peoples irreplaceable; experiences untransferable. -Alain Peyrefitte, When China Awakens...

Éléments: the racial question seems to be on the agenda. Only a few publications address it directly. Why?

Alain de Benoist: Because it is much easier to avoid a subject that one finds uncomfortable rather than dealing with it head-on. It's a variant of the ostrich policy. Moreover, the word "race" is frightening because of its emotional charge. So people no longer use it. Even the word "ethnicity" is beginning to cause concern: some regionalists, for example, speak of "popular nationalities." Recently, a dictionary of Fifty Key Words in Anthropology was published by Privat. You would search in vain for the word "race." For their part, many scientists prefer to talk about "populations." But the definition they give of "populations" (a set of individuals characterized by differential variations in frequency at the level of gene distribution and expression) corresponds exactly to the definition that everyone accepted for races just a few years ago.

We are therefore in the presence of an example of a disease of our time: semantophobia. By eliminating the word, people believe they eliminate the thing. But words are not things, and realities remain. Such an attitude is very revealing. When one speaks of something in a pompous way, it indicates a certain discomfort: it is only anti-Semites who speak of "Israelites" to designate Jews. A psychologist easily interprets this attitude of "avoidance." It is at the basis of taboo: always think about it, never speak of it.

Upon his return from Beijing, Mr. Alain Peyrefitte wrote: "It is difficult not to believe in ethnic realities when one sees the Chinese living and studies their past." At a time when "populations" are confronting each other in the Middle East, in Congo, in Biafra, in Pakistan, in Brazil, in the United States, where oppressed ethnic groups are rising up, where regions are claiming their autonomy, where churches are "indigenizing," it seems difficult to me to maintain that races and ethnicities do not exist. Moreover, the law, which punishes discrimination against persons because of "their belonging or non-belonging to a determined race," thereby recognizes that race is not just a figment of the imagination.

Q.: Under these conditions, how do you situate the discourse?

A.B.: At present, two categories of people express themselves on the issue. On one hand, the so-called "anti-racist" circles, who endlessly comment on the "human person," respect for the being and universal charity, but who provide no concrete means of putting an end to racial confrontations (other than appealing to a "brotherhood" which, not even existing at the level of the national community, has very little chance of being realized at the level of the entire planet). On the other hand, xenophobic circles ("I'm not racist, but..."), for whom any occasion is good to denounce the other as a scapegoat. Nevertheless, I think we must escape this dilemma: baseness or sentimentality. If there is a problem, we must face it, by acknowledging the existence of different ethnic groups, all of which have in common the right to be themselves.

Q.: So there are no superior races?

A.B.: No. More precisely, all races are superior. All have their own genius. Let me explain. A human race is not just a zoological unit. It is also a becoming, that is, a past, a culture, a history... a destiny. It is obvious that an individual who is born within a culture, whatever it may be, has an advantage in understanding and integrating into it, compared to someone who perceives it only from the outside. Personally, I have always had a lot of sympathy and admiration for the civilizations of China and Japan. The contacts I have had with Blacks in the United States and Arabs in the Middle East have been fascinating. But the interest I have in these cultures, however keen it may be, will never allow me to appreciate them from the inside. Yet that is what would allow me to truly understand them. We must therefore resign ourselves to acknowledging the existence of a threshold in "intercultural" understanding. In this sense, globally speaking, any racial affiliation is an advantage with respect to the values specific to the race to which one belongs: here, the sociologist and the anthropologist join hands. One can therefore say that each race is superior to others in the implementation of achievements that are specific to it. To speak of a "superior race" in absolute terms, as if classifying scholastic entities, makes absolutely no sense. And it is precisely when one makes an affiliation an absolute that racism begins...

Q.: So you condemn racism?

A.B.: I condemn, without any exception, all forms of racism. Including, of course, those that hide behind the mask of a convenient "anti-racism."

Q.: What do you mean by that?

A.B.: In his fine work on ideological nuisances (Calmann-Lévy, 1971), Mr. Raymond Ruyer writes: "An intelligent racism, which has a sense of the diversity of ethnicities, is less harmful than an intemperate, leveling and assimilating anti-racism." He adds: "Anti-racist and egalitarian ideologies bear responsibility for genocides and ethnic assassinations just like racist ideologies themselves." This may be surprising, and yet... Nietzsche already said that, in history, it is by wanting or believing to do good that one has done the most harm to humanity.

Q.: That seems paradoxical...

A.B.: The facts are there. In the name of the equality of souls before God, missionaries wanted to impose on "colonized" peoples religious conceptions that were foreign to them. They wanted to impose their morality, their customs, their lifestyle. The result was a veritable deculturation among the peoples in question. This has rightly been held against us. It is true that priests had begun the task among us. After all, Christianity was born in the Middle East and, to make it credible to Europeans, it was also necessary to uproot old beliefs and break down ancient structures.

Today, the Church is changing course. It wants to de-Westernize itself: this was demanded vociferously at the last synod. But it's going from one extreme to the other. After putting the "savages" in the school of papism, the bishops would now like Europe to follow in the footsteps of the communities of Africa and Latin America. This is not serious.

Ethnocide

What missionaries did in the realm of religion, ideologies born from the "Enlightenment" of the 18th century undertook in the name of a secularized egalitarianism. It was our good schoolteachers of the Third Republic who assassinated ethnic cultures and regional languages in Europe. Democracies destroyed the particularisms that monarchies had nevertheless allowed to subsist, and which made regions personalized and living entities. The creation of artificial borders, motivated by abstract administrative considerations or purely commercial imperatives, resulted in the gradual stifling of the old provinces.

Today, Soviet communism also claims to impose its model of "transition to socialism," its scheme of class struggle (even where classes do not exist) and the dictatorship of the proletariat in all countries. China, fortunately, has thwarted this pretension.

Sometimes animated by the best intentions, a certain "integrationism" can also cause the disappearance of certain threatened populations. The example of the Indians of South America is well known. Let's take another: that of American Blacks. They represent only 12% of the population of the United States. Their "integration" means, in clear terms, their assimilation, that is, their disappearance into the American melting pot, so that they would have escaped slavery and segregation only to lose, "gently," their personality. Advocates of Black Power have realized this. This is why increasing numbers of them refuse the mirages of integration to re-root themselves in black culture, in African history, in that African past where they recognize themselves and which belongs to them.

In its effects, if not in its intentions, a certain anti-racism thus joins the most horrible racism, since it leads to ethnocide, that is, to the disappearance of ethnicities as ethnicities.

Let us beware of falling, here again, into reductionism. An ethnicity is not a simple sum of individuals. It has, as a whole, a certain number of properties. It defines a popular soul (Volksseele), whose manifestations can be observed in the relationships that, within it, men maintain among themselves and with the universe. Mr. Robert Jaulin, author of multiple works on ethnocide, is right when he declares: "The idea of a civilization giving a common face to all men has no meaning, or rather it has only a negative meaning. It is nothing but the movement of destruction, step by step, of all civilization, therefore, ultimately, of the universe of men" (Le Quotidien de Paris).

Q.: So there could be, in a way, an "intelligent anti-racism"?

A.B.: Let's say a non-ideological anti-racism, which would owe nothing to universalism or egalitarianism, which would consist in taking into account the relative differences existing between individuals and groups of individuals, and which would seek, not to suppress these differences, but to make them coexist in a harmonious and satisfying whole for everyone.

Q.: Which implies fighting against racism...

A.B.: In my view, the critique of racism can and must operate at two levels. First, at the level of "biologistic" type ideologies. In reaction against the dominant ideology, which tends to inconsiderately erase everything related to heredity, racial affiliation, the innate factors of personality, etc., one risks very quickly arriving at a conception in which, on the contrary, the individual would be totally determined by his heredity, where the environment would play no role. Man would then be "acted upon," exactly as the animal is "acted upon" by its belonging to the species, to the point where it is not only programmed in its instincts, but its instincts are programmed in their object (so that the animal no longer has any possibility of choice).

This doctrine is thus reductionistic: man is reduced to his biological dimension. Paradoxically, one rejoins one of the worst theses of philosophical structuralism, which poses the ego as pure illusion and proclaims the "death of man," that is, of the subject. If this were the case, the "history" of human communities would not differ fundamentally from that of animal communities. At the limit, it would become predictable. But it is not, despite all the efforts of "futurology," precisely because it includes imponderables that arise, among other things, from the choices that man makes at every moment. This is what the school of "philosophical anthropology" shows (Gehlen, Plessner, Portmann, etc.). Certainly, not all biologism leads to racism. But all racism implies a biologism. It is therefore a matter of properly evaluating the importance of the constitutional, innate part of the personality, given that it includes ethnic affiliation. The biological "dimension" of human personality is of considerable importance. All recent discoveries concur in demonstrating this. This is why, and, once again, to react against the dominant ideology (thus to restore balance), it seems necessary to me to emphasize it strongly. But this "dimension" is only part of the whole, it is not the whole. Man is an animal, and biology defines everything that is animal in him. But man is not just an animal. He possesses a "dimension" of his own, specifically human, which is superimposed on his biological "dimension," which constitutes only the infrastructure. This "dimension" is characterized notably by historical consciousness and by culture, which is its product. Man is the only animal that puts time in perspective, the only one, not only to have a history, but to be a history. Being of nature as an animal, he is, as a human, a being of culture. Nature determines the framework in which culture can express itself, but it does not determine its form. Moreover, the natural constitution is unequivocal, while forms of cultural expression are infinitely malleable within a given field.

Race and culture

This is why the same "nature" can serve the best as well as the worst. It is also why education and "training" play such an important role: they create habits and circuits, they introduce more or less irreversible schemas into the brain. If everything were determined by genes, education would serve no purpose.

Q.: But what is the relationship between race and culture?

A.B.: It is a relationship of potentiality. I completely agree with Mr. François Jacob, professor at the Collège de France, who declared at the end of 1973 to a Parisian weekly: "Heredity does not determine culture, contrary to what racists have claimed. Heredity determines the capacity to adopt a culture."

Q.: You spoke of a second level of critique...

A.B.: Yes, it's a much simpler level. I'm talking about xenophobia. It is very developed in our country, where it is exercised as much against a Black or an Arab as against an Englishman, a German, a Parisian when one is provincial or a provincial when one is Parisian. Let's not forget that Mr. Chauvin was French. One finds there a very old reflex sentiment, which may have been of some utility in prehistoric times. When very great dangers threaten the individual, a priori mistrust, even hostility in principle, can prove salutary and contribute to survival. The same sentiment inspired the wisdom of nations: "What the peasant doesn't know, he doesn't eat," says a Frisian proverb.

However, in "modern" xenophobia, we are dealing with something else entirely. Essentially, a refusal to accept the other as different from oneself, a refusal of difference taken as a "challenge" that we must accept as stimulating. This refusal can be expressed in a multitude of domains. The economic form of xenophobia is called class struggle. To designate its "racial" form, I suggest the term alteroraceophobia. In this regard, anti-Arab racism and anti-German racism are exactly of the same nature: one would be wrong to see in them reminiscences of the Siege of Paris (1870) or the Battle of Poitiers (732). Curiously, this alteroraceophobia joins a certain "raciophobic anti-racism": in both cases, there is a refusal of difference or a desire to see it disappear.

Personally, xenophobia is odious to me. One only has to see how a foreigner is "received" when he asks for directions in the street, or when he tries to explain in a store what he wants, to realize to what extent French society is a closed society. We must fight against xenophobia, generator of prejudices, discrimination, hatred, and which dishonors all those it affects.

Q.: Doesn't xenophobia nevertheless express, perhaps clumsily, a desire to remain oneself?

A.B.: That can happen. But, as a general rule, the xenophobe is never "for," he is always "against." He attacks those who do not resemble him for the sole reason that they do not resemble him. On the political level, this translates into ultimatism. At the basis of xenophobia, there is a notion of closure. On the contrary, at the basis of what could be called raciophilia, there is an acceptance and even a taste for difference, thus a notion of openness.

Preferences

It is rare for a xenophobe to have the slightest idea of the positive reasons for which he might be proud of his origins. Yet this pride is legitimate. It is even normal for it to be expressed in the form of a preference. A son prefers his father to all other fathers. Why? Because it's his father, and that's all. This can't be explained. But this son does not hate anyone for all that. After all, this was the principle that prevailed in the era when people didn't judge men and things in a disembodied way: Right or wrong, my country! Similarly, I believe it is good and necessary for every man to be proud of his ancestors, proud of his country, proud of the accomplishments of his race. I even believe it is normal for every man to prefer the culture to which he belongs, for the sole reason that it is his culture and he is its heir. But I also believe that we can all devote ourselves to the defense and illustration of the culture of which we are the depositaries without for that reason condemning any other to detestation.

Q.: In practice, won't it be very difficult to reconcile the exaltation of self with respect for others?

A.B.: I will cite the example of the Jewish people. Mrs. Annie Kriegel said of them that they are a "priest-people" (Tribune juive, October 18, 1974). Is this true? In any case, they are astonishing in many respects. They are attentive to all novelties, to all revolutions, and, at the same time, they are extremely conscious of their most distant past. No people is, as much as they are, open to the universal. None, however, is more concerned with preserving its specificity, its culture, its identity. In itself, it administers the proof that apparently contradictory feelings can be reconciled and surpassed. It shows us, on the same occasion, that cultivating a collective self is perhaps the best way to contribute to the universal.

Q.: Does such an attitude result in a new approach in the evaluation and judgment of men?

A.B.: It is just as unreasonable to affirm that ethnic affiliation counts for nothing in personality as to imagine that it explains everything. To the extent that we are called upon to make judgments, I think it is inevitable to note the affiliation of people to the groups in which they integrate and which contribute, as a result, to situate them. But I don't see how this prevents appreciating their personal qualities or defects.

One would be very wrong to believe that an inegalitarian approach to the human fact automatically leads to dogmatic judgments. It is precisely because we know, to use the terms employed by Professor Jean Bernard at the colloquium "Biology and the Future of Man," that "each man is different from other men," that he is unique, irreplaceable, that he is not the "equal" of anyone, that we are required to appreciate him in all the complexity of his individuality. It is on the contrary egalitarian, universalist currents of thought that judge individuals according to their affiliations alone. Example: for Marxist ideologues, belonging to a given class induces an a priori value judgment.

Q.: On such bases, could one achieve a harmonious coexistence of cultures and races?

A.B.: Let's not fall into angelism. There will always be conflicts. They are part of life. They are life. But coexistences are indeed urgent necessities. Nothing seems more disastrous to me than to judge the racial problem in the abstract. This is what racists almost always do. Race appears to them as a sort of ideal entity, and it is according to this ideal, inactual entity that they determine their positions. This is, at best, falling into intellectualism. No theory can be separated from a praxis. At the basis of all praxis, there is a reality given at a given moment. The same goes for politics: the art of the possible. Now, it is almost certain, for example, that the destinies of these three "white" entities that are Europe, the United States and the Soviet bloc are in no way convergent in the long term. One may deplore it, but that's how it is: a fact of geopolitics. Assuming that Europe wants to see the bipolarity born of Yalta broken, which prevents it from finding its unity, it is not toward the two superpowers that it should turn in the coming years but rather toward the Arab nation and the Chinese people, the only rising forces capable of restoring the necessary plurality to the global game of influences. Sympathies have nothing to do with the matter. One only has to look at a map to understand.

Q.: Let's move to another aspect of the question. What do you think of the data from psychometry, particularly racial differences in I.Q. (intelligence quotient)?

A.B.: To the extent that these differences are irreducible to explanations by environment (and they seem to be), one obviously cannot ignore them. They are factual data, to be treated as such. Provided, of course, that we agree on the terms. In the United States, Arthur R. Jensen distinguishes a level I of intelligence (concrete intelligence) and a level II (abstract intelligence). He notes that, on average, Blacks perform less well than Whites at level II. On the other hand, they obtain superior results regarding memorization, motor behavior, etc. Given that each race has its strong and weak points, such differences should not be surprising.

All in all, Jensen demonstrates, in a scientific way, the accuracy of Léopold Senghor's statements, who characterizes negritude by "a deep sensibility, accompanied by an immediate reactivity," and who opposes the "intuitive reason" of the African Black to the "discursive reason" of the European White.

Intelligence and Character

On the other hand, to base an absolute superiority on intelligence alone is to make intelligence itself an absolute. Which I obviously refuse to do. Contrary to what many people imagine, intelligence does not cover the totality of mental aptitudes. One must also take character into account. It shapes intelligence and, sometimes, supplements it. According to the data we have, it seems that the Japanese and the Chinese are the most intelligent peoples in the world, that is, those whose average I.Q., statistically speaking, is established at the highest level. However, in history, European civilization has made a greater expansion than the civilizations of the Far East. This is because intelligence has not necessarily played the principal role. European expansion most probably owes its amplitude to a certain taste for adventure, an attraction for discovery, a tendency to take up the challenges of the surrounding world, which constitutes one of the specific traits of the European character: a "Promethean" or "Faustian" character, precisely.

Q.: You have evoked this "Jensen affair" several times in Nouvelle École . What feedback have you received?

A.B.: We have evoked it and we will evoke it again, for this is part of our work as informers. For the Nouvelle École team, in the field of scientific research, there cannot be prohibitions or taboos. Without that, it's Galileo, it's Lysenko. Now, what is remarkable in this "Jensen affair" is that in France, it was only Nouvelle École that published the pieces. In the United States, in England, in Germany, the debate is in the public domain. In France, it is not. This silence is itself revealing. It denotes, on the side of the dominant ideologies, very clear tendencies toward intellectual terrorism. The works of Jensen, Herrnstein, Eysenck, Shockley, etc., are works of great scientific value. This has not prevented an extraordinary trial of intent being made against their authors. To decide, it would suffice to read the incriminated books and articles. Unfortunately, at the time when one criticizes, one takes great care not to allow the general public to judge the pieces. This is an unhealthy situation. I have some reason to think that it is bound to evolve.

Q.: What should one think of miscegenation?

A.B.: First, that it is a delicate question, and that on this subject, the debate is far from closed. For politicians, the case is generally settled. It is not the same in the scholarly world. Some researchers have expressed a favorable opinion, either because they are under the influence of the intelligentsia (science is neutral, but scientists are not always!), or because they believe they can draw this conclusion from their work. Others, on the contrary, express an unfavorable opinion. Since this is a very serious problem, these differences of opinion at the very least encourage caution.

To the biologist's approach is added that of the sociologist and the historian. There are, on our planet, a certain number of countries where the mixed-race element forms the majority. These are not, it must be said, those whose stability or level of development can serve as examples. Here again, without making a definitive judgment, caution is required.

It is also a question of choice. Is a planet where varied human types and cultures coexist better, or a planet endowed with a single culture and, in the long term, a single human type? One could distinguish here between raciophobes and raciophiles. The former wish for the disappearance of races, thus the uniformization of ways of life. The latter think that it is the plurality of humanity that constitutes its richness, and that a world where one would find, on both hemispheres, the same cities, the same buildings, the same stores, the same products, the same ways of life, would be an unquestionably impoverished world. I don't need to tell you where my sentiment lies, but I acknowledge that the answer is not imposed a priori. All the more reason, I don't see how one could impose it on the secret of consciences. And in all cases, I align myself with the opinion of Mr. Alain Peyrefitte, when he denounces "the conformism according to which, to admit the plurality of human races is to approve the crematoriums."

Q.: And immigration?

A.B.: All sociologists know that, when two populations differing markedly from the ethno-cultural point of view live with each other, once a certain threshold is exceeded, it results in difficulties of all kinds: discrimination, segregation, deculturation, delinquency, etc. It is in this kind of difficulties that the United States is struggling. It goes without saying that they profoundly harm all the communities involved, starting with the minority communities, which are, as a result, justified in expressing their indignation.

In the immigration problem, I will distinguish two aspects. First, a question of principle. It is said that immigration is indispensable to the economy. This is possible, although it is not certain that marginal costs are always taken into account. In any case, such an assertion amounts to saying that economic imperatives must be considered as priorities over all others. This is not necessarily obvious. We are therefore, again, faced with a question of choice. Moreover, at present, the formula "indispensable to the economy" means clearly "indispensable to maintaining the profit margin of large companies." One may therefore be surprised to see it used by organizations that declare themselves "anti-capitalist."

The Massenet report emphasizes an important point. Isn't the recourse to immigrants a recourse to an energy that substitutes for economic innovation? In the long term, it is innovation that conditions competitiveness. There is a risk of protectionism here. Under the Roman Empire, slavery hampered innovation, because, at the moment, it was always easier to have recourse to slaves. The return to such a situation would be unacceptable.

Then, there is a factual situation. There are about four million immigrant workers in France, or 6% of the total population. They contribute 56% to our demographic growth. Too often, these workers are treated as pariahs. Despised, exploited, sometimes feared, they live in conditions that we find shocking. This situation is odious. The presence of immigrants implies reciprocal duties.

There are those who want to "put the Arabs out" and those who, like the leftists, speak in the abstract of "men like others" and, as a result, refuse any control. One should fall neither into xenophobia nor into revolutionary ontology. The authorities, for the first time, seem to have understood this.

Finally, there is the problem of doubtful elements, which cause considerable harm to the real workers. This problem falls under a very severe application of the law. According to the National Institute of Demographic Studies (INED), the pressure exerted at the borders due to clandestine immigration is expected to increase (in the countries of Western Europe, because in socialist countries, no international migration is allowed). This prospect is worrying, as it can generate irreversible situations. Let us therefore meditate, to be brief, on this indication from INED: "The disappearance of so-called wild immigration is one of the first requirements for an improvement in the living and working conditions of foreigners in France" (Population, July-October 1974).

Q.: But how to fight against discrimination?

A.B.: I take the Larousse and read: "Discrimination: faculty, action of discerning, of distinguishing." I suppose it is not this discrimination that you are alluding to: in the strict sense, everything in existence is discrimination, only death is not. You most probably want to talk about, all things being equal, discrimination in treatment in the order of elementary rights guaranteed to every citizen. It is indeed condemnable, and one must fight against the prejudices that accompany it. Taking into account differences is obviously the first condition for its elimination. Otherwise, one arrives at the opposite of the desired result. This is what happened in the United States. At the very moment when an absolute equality was proclaimed, in the abstract, one ended up with a de facto segregation against which it was practically impossible to do anything. And then, too often, one risks arriving at reverse discrimination...

Q.: What do you mean?

A.B.: This. Logic with oneself is one of the forms of frankness. I am for non-discrimination, for decolonization, for the right of peoples to self-determination. But on one condition: that the rule does not suffer exceptions. If one is against colonization, then one must be for reciprocal decolonization, that is, against all forms of strategic, economic, cultural, artistic colonization, etc. One has the right to be for Black Power, but on the condition of being, at the same time, for White Power, Yellow Power and Red Power. Above all, I am wary of unilateralism: it is the No. 1 sign of the partisan spirit, in the worst sense of the term. Now, we are witnessing certain paradoxes. We see ideologues take a position for the respect of all races. Except one: our own (which, parenthetically, is also theirs). I was speaking earlier of alteroraceophobia. Here, it is alteroraceophilia that should be mentioned: another pathological deviation, of a more or less masochistic character.

The same people who explain to us, not without reason, that by breaking the mental habits, social structures and traditions of Third World countries, colonization has sterilized them, are in Europe the adepts of the worst neophilia, sacrificing every day to the myth of "progress" and inviting our contemporaries to break with the "old things" of the past. On one side, we are told that Indians and Eskimos cannot resist the aggression that contact with Western civilization represents. On the other, it is affirmed that the mixing of peoples and cultures is, for Europeans, an excellent thing and a factor of progress. So one should know if there are two weights and two measures, and if, to quote Orwell, all peoples are equal... except those that are more equal than others! For my part, I don't see why what is excellent for the Bororos or the Guayaquis would not prove at least as good for us. Or else, one would have to admit that certain races are more gifted than others in terms of adaptive capacities. But that would then be discrimination.

"If one denounces, rightly, the ethnocides of primitives by Europeans," writes Mr. Raymond Ruyer, "one must not forbid Europeans from preserving their own ethnicities." For their part, the leaders of Jewish communities never cease to repeat that two perils have always threatened them in history: pogroms and assimilation. Their warning is worth heeding. It is nourished by a wisdom that comes from afar.

Let us therefore reaffirm the right of peoples to be themselves, the right that all peoples have to try to reach their plenitude, against all universalism and against all forms of racism.

Interview conducted by Eric Saint-Léger.

Born in 1943, Alain de Benoist is a journalist. Former director of the Courrier international published by the Center for International High Studies, he is now a contributor to Paul Dehème's Courrier, Valeurs actuelles and Spectacle du monde.

Author of several works, including With or Without God? and Nietzsche: Morality and Great Politics, he is editor-in-chief of the journal Nouvelle École.