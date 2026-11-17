This essay is the companion piece to the issue’s signed éditorial by Robert de Herte — the principal pseudonym of Alain de Benoist — titled “La qualité de la vie” (“The Quality of Life”), which serves as its lead-in. The dossier appears as the French parliamentary debate over decriminalizing abortion was intensifying: it refers to a pending “government bill” and to the revision of the repressive 1920 law, roughly a year before the Veil government bill and some fourteen months before the loi Veil of 17 January 1975 that would legalize abortion.

Although it was originally unsigned, it has been confirmed that Alain de Benoist wrote this essay. The piece is built as a two-part rhetorical catechism — “Non aux maniaques de l’avortement” (“No to the Abortion Maniacs”) and “Non à la répression systématique” (“No to Systematic Repression”) — each section a sequence of claims (“It is said that…”) followed by rebuttals. The rhetorical posture is that of a “third way” standing between Catholic-absolutist prohibitionism on one side and feminist “abortion on demand” (the MLF, named figures such as Delphine Seyrig and Simone de Beauvoir) on the other. In substance, the dossier endorses a limited, medically controlled legalization while coupling it to an explicitly natalist and eugenic program: it asserts the State’s right to “control the number and the quality of children,” reasons by analogy from the death penalty and conscription, invokes Spengler repeatedly, and closes by enlisting Alexis Carrel and Jean Rostand on behalf of “a certain eugenics.”

Originally published in Éléments no. 2, November–December 1973

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Two categories of extremists deny the State the right to exercise its power. The former claim to reject all constraint. These are the abortion maniacs. The latter want to preserve all life, beginning with degraded life. These are the partisans of systematic repression.

No to the Abortion Maniacs

It is said that the world is overpopulated and that the birth rate must be curbed…

There are regions of the Earth where demographic growth poses problems. This is not the case in the Western countries. Far from having “filled up” its population, France is still an underpopulated country. Any demographic regression (were the annual number of deaths to exceed that of births) would entail the deterioration of the age pyramid. The weight of the oldest strata would have to be borne by an ever-shrinking working population.

In the final analysis, a country is strong only through the number and the quality of its children.

Western anti-natalist policy is in fact bound up with the ideology—very much in fashion—of the end of history. We are supposedly too numerous, too active, too developed. Growth and progress would have to be halted. This regressive attitude is that of the Club of Rome. Among certain members of the intelligentsia, it partakes of a veritable death instinct, of a fascination with nothingness that is in no way surprising in those who hold the laws of life in contempt.

It is said that femininity must henceforth be dissociated from the maternal function…

Life perpetuates itself, couples procreate, women give birth. “To be in good health,” writes Spengler, “means to be fruitful.” He adds: “The woman of today, heroine of a whole cosmopolitan literature, has, in place of children, psychic conflicts” (Le déclin de l’Occident [The Decline of the West], vol. 2). Whatever the eras and the fashions, woman remains biologically made to be a mother. She who, out of egoism or frivolity, refuses motherhood is not “free with her body.” On the contrary, she refuses her body the exercise of its function. Refusing a part of her being, she refuses to be herself; she loses some of her humanity. When Delphine Seyrig, Simone de Beauvoir, the harpies of “feminism,” and the lesbians of the M.L.F. refuse to be mothers, they are being consistent with their own logic: that of sterility.

It is said that the State must not intervene in the private lives of citizens…

Man is a social animal: he lives in society. He has rights and duties toward the State. The State has rights and duties toward him. The State transcends individuals taken in isolation; this is why it has rights that individuals do not: the right to declare a war and to mobilize citizens, the right to institute the death penalty, the right to control the number and the quality of children. An incurable imbecile is no more “free” to reproduce than a leper is “free” to infect his neighbors. Individuals are no more “owners” of their bodies than parents are “owners” of their children. In society, privacy very quickly spills over into public life.

The State has a right of oversight whenever the interests of the collectivity are at stake. It has the duty to exercise it.

It is said that abortion must be entirely free…

The termination of pregnancy is always a last resort. A total liberalization would make of it an easy solution. This is what those who speak of liberation and of militant abortion dream of. There would thus be a “right to abortion,” like a “right to happiness” or a “right to love.” In fact, it is just as senseless to demand abortion for all as to demand an appendectomy for everyone. One of the ways to make abortion (legal or clandestine) rarer would be to remove the guilt from it by means of open and natural contraceptive information. Dr. Peyret, deputy for the Vienne and author of an initial abortion-law proposal, rightly declares: “To liberalize abortion without informing women about contraceptive methods would be nonsense.”

It is said that free abortion is already practiced…

In nearly all the great cities, isolated groups or individuals do in fact practice illicit abortion, and do nothing to conceal it. The leftist newspaper Actuel (October–November 1973) published addresses. One of the “drop-in centers” is set up in the Faculty of Sciences (building 405) at Orsay. Alongside the revision of the 1920 law, the legislator must see to it that these establishments—where abortions are generally performed under dubious psychological and material conditions—are shut down and their “organizers” prosecuted.

It is said that abortion must be “demedicalized” and its practice authorized for all…

This proposal amounts to perpetuating clandestine abortion (minus the criminal risks), with all its disastrous consequences for the psychological equilibrium and the health of the woman. The termination of pregnancy, a medical act requiring the infrastructure of the hospital setting, must be performed only by physicians, in accredited public or private establishments, and under the strictest control.

No to Systematic Repression

It is said that abortion is an attack on life…

The problem is to know what one means by this word. Respect for all life, for everything that is living, is a Buddhist principle. Are we speaking of human lives? But the State already grants itself the right, in certain circumstances, to dispose of the lives of citizens: the death penalty, mobilization for a war. The Church itself blessed the Crusades.

In reality, it is no longer possible today to hold a purely abstract, indeed “magical,” conception of life. For physicians, the boundary between the living and the inanimate is increasingly fragile: consider the notions of “irreversible coma” [coma dépassé], of heart transplants, the resuscitation of clinically dead patients, organ harvesting, and so on. For scientists, life does not “begin”: it has been continuing ever since its appearance on Earth.

Moreover, one cannot dissociate the idea of life from that of the value or the quality of that life. There is no common measure between the being in its fullness and its “caricature”: is not degraded life, too, an attack on life?

It is said that, from conception, the egg is a person…

Theologians clashed for centuries over the question of determining at what moment the fetus was “ensouled.” Saint Thomas and Saint Augustine, following Aristotle, had set “animation” at the fortieth day for boys and the eightieth for girls! The opinion was adopted by the Council of Trent (cf. R.P. Debreyne, Traité d’embryologie sacrée, Paris, 1846). [a] We know today that before the second month the fetus has no central nervous system, and that before the fourth month its brain is not organized. It therefore becomes human only at the end of a process. From a philosophical standpoint, one might just as well say that man is not a “being” but a “becoming.” In order to “be,” he must realize himself. The legislator’s role, moreover, is not to discourse on the sex of angels but to rule on reality. He does not organize a society of pure ideas, but of beings of flesh and blood.

It is said that the abortion bill contradicts the doctrine of the Church…

The divorce law, which contradicts the doctrine of the Church, has never compelled couples wishing to remain united to divorce. It is quite evident that those who deem a termination of pregnancy incompatible with their convictions would not be obliged to resort to it. Conversely, it would be intolerable for the philosophical or religious beliefs of one part of the collectivity to be instituted as a general rule: according to a recent Figaro-SOFRES poll, 49% of the French reject the competence of the episcopate. The State organizes liberties. It defines rights and duties. It does not set itself up as a director of conscience. The viewpoint of the religious authorities is, moreover, very nuanced. In the Jesuit review Études (January 1973), Fr. Ribes asks: “Which prevails, life or the reasons for living?” The Protestants accept therapeutic abortion. And Dr. Peyret, a father of five, is a practicing Catholic.

It is said that, if the possibility of aborting is given to them, women will no longer want to have children…

More than 85% of terminations of pregnancy concern: 1. very young women, unmarried, most often minors, who are not yet in a (chiefly psychological) condition to marry. A few years later, these same women will wish to have children with the man they will love, at the moment they will have chosen; 2. married women, already mothers of several children, who find themselves in the material impossibility of raising more.

In both cases, there is no refusal of motherhood in the absolute, but rather a consideration of circumstances that do not yet permit it or that no longer permit it. It is on these factors that one must act: the awakening of psycho-affective maturity, the improvement of the social situation, a family housing policy, and so on. And not making the birth rate a matter for the gendarmes.

To this is added a biological constant. “Every man,” writes Spengler, “desires to have sons of quality who will prolong his work and his name and make them grow after his death.” The instinct of life and of procreation partakes of the logic of the living.

It is said that the liberalization of abortion brings about a fall in the birth rate…

The latest report of the Institut national d’études démographiques (INED) [National Institute of Demographic Studies] bears on the “demographic effects of abortion.” It appears that these effects vary according to the socio-cultural context. In certain communist countries, such as Romania or Bulgaria, the liberalization of abortion brought about a fall in the birth rate because no contraceptive information had been provided beforehand. In the Western countries, liberalization merely regularizes an existing state of affairs: it has no lasting effects on the birth rate. It does not even bring about a decline in illegitimate births: these nearly doubled in England between 1955 and 1967; they continue to grow very appreciably in Sweden.

Professor Raoul Palmer, a gynecologist, has further recalled that roughly 75% of cases of sterility are due to the conditions under which certain clandestine abortions are currently performed. Here we have an example of a declining birth rate brought about by the systematic repression of abortion.

In fact, it is the whole of the Western countries that finds itself today caught up in a slow process of demographic decline. The abortion laws are foreign to this phenomenon, whose causes go back to the last century. It is a very worrying situation. It will not be changed by repressive measures, but by acting upon the psychological climate of which it is the consequence.

It is said that, by liberalizing abortion, society seeks to shirk its responsibilities toward the mentally deficient and the handicapped…

The collectivity has imperious duties toward the ill-born. But it also has the duty, no less imperious, of ensuring that the number of these ill-born does not multiply whenever it can be otherwise. Let those who are born live! But also prevent sufferings from being needlessly added to sufferings. Is he not himself monstrous who tells the forewarned mother—who is about to bring into the world an abnormal being, one who will make those around him suffer and will himself suffer his whole life long—that it is preferable that such a being, such a degraded life, be carried to term, when medicine makes it possible for things to be otherwise? How many women would accept such a maternity? It is now possible, from the first weeks of pregnancy, to detect a great number of genetic defects entailing the gravest anomalies. A civilized society does not condemn to “existence” a creature that will never have the slightest chance of knowing the fullness of its existence.

It is said that eugenics is an attack on liberty…

Physicians do not fight against the sick, but against sicknesses. Eugenics does not seek the elimination of the defective [les tarés], but indeed that of defects [les tares]. It aims at the overall improvement of the population’s health. It joins to the concerns bearing on the quantity of the living those that bear on the quality of life.

The great scientist Alexis Carrel, a spiritualist if ever there was one, writes: “It is indispensable that public opinion regard without indulgence those couples who have too few children, or none at all.” But he adds: “The salvation of our civilization demands the procreation not only of a sufficient number of children, but also of children of good quality.” He concludes: “In fact, the law of the propagation of life commands some to have children and others to have none at all (…). It is indispensable that to sexual attraction or to love there be joined a good heredity. Among modern peoples, a certain eugenics is called for.” (Réflexions sur la conduite de la vie. Plon, 1950.)

Another great scientist, M. Jean Rostand, specifies: “There is no opposition whatever between eugenics and democracy, since it would be a matter, through human selection, of making the whole collectivity benefit from the best genetic combinations, hitherto brought about by chance.” (L’homme. Larousse, 1972.)