European New Right Revue

European New Right Revue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
4d

There is only infinite change, if anything

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
4d

There is no something from nothing !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alex
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture