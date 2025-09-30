In A Word in Four Letters*, Alain de Benoist offers a profound meditation on the concept of “God,” exploring its linguistic, historical, and philosophical dimensions. Beginning with the etymology of the term in Indo-European and Semitic traditions, he contrasts the gods of pagan antiquity—understood as forces embedded in a cosmic order—with the radically transcendent, moral deity of biblical monotheism. De Benoist challenges the universality of the category “religion,” arguing that belief systems are not branches of a common essence but expressions of distinct worldviews rooted in specific cultures. Engaging thinkers like Heidegger and Nietzsche, he critiques both theism and atheism as products of Christian metaphysics, and concludes with a personal reflection on the sacred as presence rather than doctrine. This essay is both a critique of modern secularism and a call to rediscover the sacred beyond the confines of monotheism.

* In French, the word for God is “Dieu” so the title of the essay may be confusing since God only has three letters in English.

Originally published in Éléments no. 95 (Summer 1999)

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Part 1

"God" is a word. This word consists, in French, of four letters - three vowels and one consonant: "d-i-e-u". It has a feminine form ("goddess") and a plural ("gods"). In the Indo-European language system, this term designates the superior beings to whom man renders worship. The most ancient common designation, both in form and content, is *deyw-ós-, whose exact meaning is "he of the diurnal sky," then by extension "brilliant, luminous being." This designation refers back to the stage of the "cosmic religion" of the Indo-Europeans. We find it in Sanskrit dyâus, Hittite sius, the Greek adjective díos, Lithuanian dievas, the names of Zeus and Jupiter (Iuppiter), etc. The other designations are more recent, like the Slavic *bogu, which results from a borrowing from Iranian, or the Germanic *guda- (cf. Ger. Gott, Eng. god, Dan. gud). This last term, whose neuter gender is incompatible with the direct designation of personal divinities, is an adjective probably derived from *ghew, "to pour," with the possible meaning of "libation." The Greek theós is also an indirect designation, perhaps as "destiny."

The gods, in the Indo-European space, are at once forces, powers, and exemplary figures. None of them makes sense by itself; the meaning comes from the relationships they have among themselves. There is no need to believe in their existence, but to awaken to their presence. They do not dispense truths, but certainties. They are experienced, but not proven. They are not radically different from men, but men are not therefore gods. They attest to the solidarity of all that is, of all levels and all dimensions of the real, but they do not merge with the world either. They are not the "supreme value," but that by which there is something that is worthwhile.

The Bible absolutely ignores the existence of a "god." It knows a supreme being, El, to which it attributes three different designations: Eloha or Elohîm ('LHYM), Adonaî and IHVH (YHWH), sometimes abbreviated as Yah or Yahou. The meaning of El, which belongs to the common vocabulary of Semitic peoples, remains controversial. Elohîm, which represents a plural, is the form most employed in the Torah. It most often names the supreme being in his manifestations and makes him the creator of the world. Adonaî is the plural of Adôn, "Master." The Septuagint translated it as Kyrios, "Lord." IHVH is a sacred formula, the unpronounceable Tetragrammaton, which corresponds to the Elohîm of Israel's ancestors (Exodus 3, 13-15). It contains all the active modal forms of the verb "to be" (HYH). Reverential substitutes like Iahvé (Yahvé, Yahveh) or Jehovah represent modern attempts at restitution.

The supreme being of which the Bible speaks is eminently different from the gods of the Indo-European space. It is a moral "God," a creator "God," a "God" who reveals himself historically, and whose relationship to the world implies an absolute beginning and end of this world. Christian theology classically defines him as a personal being of infinite perfection, who created all that exists from nothing (without himself being confused with his creation), and who calls man to "work out his salvation" by respecting his "commandments." All characteristics perfectly foreign to the gods of paganism.

In paganism, the gods do not merge with Being. They are not the cause of all beings. Heidegger, in the same spirit, will say in 1951: "Being and God are not identical, and I would never attempt to think the essence of God by means of Being [...] I believe that Being can never be thought at the root and as the essence of God, but that nevertheless the experience of God and of his manifestation, insofar as this can indeed encounter man, it is in the dimension of Being that it flashes, which by no means signifies that Being could have the meaning of a possible predicate for God."

Heidegger means by this that it is in Being that the god can come, but that he does not come as the last word of Being. Christian theology, on the contrary, identifies Being with the creator God, making him the first and unconditioned foundation, the absolute and infinite cause of all beings. In doing so, Christianity condemns itself to being unable to deploy on the ontological horizon to which the mystery of Being calls.

The Indo-European languages have, strictly speaking, no term to designate the supreme being of biblical monotheism. The attribution to the latter of the word "god," adorned with a capital letter and moreover arbitrarily deprived of feminine as well as plural, is a perfectly arbitrary convention: where one has gotten into the habit of reading "Yahweh your God" (Dt. 18, 15), one must actually read, according to the Hebrew text: "Yahweh Adonaî, your Elohîm." Such a translation empties the word "god" of its original meaning to attribute another to it. It creates the illusion that all religions have a "God" and that they differ only in the way of naming him, concealing at the same time the fact that by means of the same word one designates totally different realities. Whoever wants to speak of "God" cannot avoid this ambiguity.

Part 2

Just as I do not believe for an instant that "God" is a term whose equivalent would be found in all religions, I also do not believe that all belief systems are "religions," and even less that there exists among them a "transcendental unity" that would allow them to be regarded as mutually compatible based on a common essential core whose identification would provide a unifying structure of intelligibility for all beliefs.

It is however a particularly widespread tendency today to consider "religions" as systems that would merely approach the same fundamental reality by different paths. All the "encyclopedias of religions" available on the market rest more or less on this error of perspective, which consists in positing an artificial universal category ("religion"), then enumerating and describing a certain number of beliefs, rules and collective behaviors as so many illustrations of this category.

The division of "religions" into polytheisms, monotheisms, animisms, fetishisms, etc. is no less conventional. The essential trait of Christianity is not monotheism, but the ideology of separation (between Being and the world, between the world and man, between immanence and transcendence, soul and body, temporal and spiritual, being and becoming, etc.) and the fact that the existence of God is posed there as inseparable from a universal problematic of salvation. Another categorization could moreover consist in distinguishing, as irreducible to one another, "native" religions (like paganism) and universalist religions (like Christianity or Islam). It would allow explaining, in Judaism, the birth of Christianity from Pauline preaching or the Baptist milieu.

Christianity has accustomed us to think that there is no religion without a savior God, and that morality finds no true foundation except in belief in this God (Dostoevsky has Karamazov say: "If God does not exist, everything is permitted"). These two affirmations are as erroneous as each other. Buddhism is greatly preoccupied with deliverance from the suffering engendered by desires and passions ("illusion"), but it is fundamentally indifferent to the problem of God: the law of karma has nothing to do with the judgment of a divinity who would monitor moral behavior. The gods (kami) of Shintoism are akin to spirits or forces that should be conciliated, but intervene neither in creation nor in salvation. The followers of Confucius consider respect for ancestors as sacred without feeling obliged to speculate on a divine world. The pillars of their belief are only love of others (ren) and virtue (de). Jainism likewise knows no god who would have created the universe or would intervene in the salvation of men. Taoism makes of the Tao an eternal regulating principle of the universe, which has not the slightest relationship with the God of Christians.

Even in the Abrahamic religions, it is in my view an error to believe that Jews, Christians and Muslims profess three different conceptions of the same "God." The truth is that they do not honor the same God at all. Historically speaking, Christianity is a religion of reign, Islam a religion of conquest, Judaism a religion of survival. Christianity moreover presents this particularity of being founded on the postulate of existence of a man (Jesus) about whom we know nothing. (The historical value of the canonical gospels is null, their literary value even more null, while their spiritual value is mediocre). In relation to Protestantism, which is a religion of conscience, Catholicism replaces scriptural experience with sacramental experience. It thereby implies institution, hence exteriority - in which it is fundamentally Mediterranean. As for Judaism, where universalism extends and prolongs particularism, and not the reverse, it is certainly not a "religion" in the sense that Christians give to this term. Ignoring orthodoxy, so important in Christianity, it is above all an orthopraxy, founded on memory and on observance of the mitsvoth, oriented toward separation and selection, and thereby toward survival. To be Jewish is to be an integral part of the "holy people" (goy qadosh) and of the "kingdom of priests" (mamlé'khet kohanim). Belonging matters more than belief: in Christianity, one can be a believer without being a practitioner, in Judaism one can be a practitioner without being a "believer." Judaism moreover refuses to rely on sentiment, always too linked to nature, but addresses itself first to reason. It attaches value above all to life, and rejects any link between worship and death, which is why it rejects martyrdom or the idea that belief aims to teach how to die, and does not admit that the "kingdom of heaven" can only come once humanity is extinct. It does not place salvation in the other world, but wants to "repair" this one (tikkun olam). The "Judeo-Christian dialogue" can therefore lead nowhere.

If the different beliefs are not substantially branches issuing from the same trunk, the very word "religion," as a general category, becomes problematic. Etymological explanations only enlighten us about the meaning of this word in relation to a given language system. They tell us nothing about the exact meaning of the terms by which we believe we can translate this word in other systems. One can certainly always define "religion" in reference to "transcendence," to the "supernatural," to "ultimate concerns," to the distinction between "sacred" and "profane," etc., but these expressions do not allow us at all to understand what one must actually understand by "religion." To say that all religions imply belief in a transcendent reality in relation to empirical experience does not inform us about this reality either. As for external observation, it allows defining religious forms, but certainly not understanding what "religion" is for one who does not consider it precisely as a belief, but as what orients his life.

The difficulty is reinforced by the ignorance in which we find ourselves of knowing with precision the origin of the "religious fact." The researchers of the 19th century (Muller, Tylor, Frazer, Spencer, Durkheim, etc.) attempted it without great success. The theories that claim to explain "what serves" a belief system or how the religious fact "functions" only push back the problem. The disposition to believe in a reality exceeding the human condition or transcending immediate existence, a disposition moreover always debated, seems to make of man, henceforth defined as homo religiosus, a "naturally religious" being. The fact is that we know of no period in history when man has not expressed himself "religiously" - even if there have always been, if not unbelievers, at least skeptics and the indifferent. This does not mean that "religion" is a meaningful category by itself, but that the disposition to believe perhaps also has a bio-anthropological dimension.

Belief systems may well take on similar forms, which refer to what is anthropologically common to the human species. They can influence each other mutually, giving birth to new systems or to various syncretisms. But their content remains essentially irremediably different. Christianity appropriated numerous pagan practices, which was not without modifying its external aspect, but its kerygmatic core is no less irreducible to paganism. A common error is to believe that one can isolate a belief system from anthropo-social data. Detached from its cultural matrix, "religion" becomes an abstract ensemble of symbols and myths, teachings and rites, which no longer has much relationship with what it signifies for those who live it in their concrete existence. This is the very principle of conversion. The underlying idea is that one can adhere (or make adhere) to any belief without having to inhabit it in the terrain that is proper to it. "Religion" is in reality indissociable from a general way of life, from a way of seeing the world proper to each culture. The diversity of "religions" refers to the diversity of peoples.

Part 3

Atheism is even more absurd than theism: while the latter wants to demonstrate an absolute existence, it intends to prove an absolute non-existence, whereas strictly speaking it can only say why the alleged proofs of God cannot carry conviction. Fichte had already shown that one cannot speak of God with existential propositions. Christian theology on the contrary thinks God in terms of substance, of which one could affirm certain predicates (his goodness, his omnipotence, his mercy, etc.). God then inevitably becomes a finite object, which is contradictory in relation to his definition. The God of Christians is a Wholly Other about whom, because he is a Wholly Other, one can say nothing. To claim to hold a discourse about God while presenting him as radically different from all his creatures is a necessarily vain enterprise. In the 9th century, Scot Erigena saw more justly when he went so far as to apply to God the word "Nothing." From this point of view, the unknown (and unknowable) God of apophatic theology has at least the merit of coherence. A "provable" God, that is to say dependent on human reason, would indeed no longer have anything divine. Now, if there is nothing to say about God, because he is beyond all saying, it is just as absurd to deny him as to affirm his existence. To be atheist is still to remain prisoner of the Christian idea that "God" is of the order of what is demonstrated true or false. It is a way of denying God that always remains within revealed belief.

But atheism is already present in the Christian way of conceiving God. "The most severe blow against God," writes Heidegger, "is not that God is held to be unknowable, that the existence of God is shown to be undemonstrable, but that the God held to be real is elevated to supreme value." To posit God, assimilated to Being, as "supreme value" implies indeed that there is no longer any truth of Being. Being becomes object of man's will to power as determinant of what is worthwhile. It becomes at the same time supreme being, cause of all other beings, while truth is subjugated, reduced to the absolute "good" that it is supposed to represent. Truth, in other terms, is transformed into value. Now, what one institutes as value is thereby torn from Being. All possibility of advancement toward the experience of Being disappears at the same time.

Atheism, in the full sense of the term, is finally a pure product of modernity. A post-Christian phenomenon, it presupposes Christianity in the sense that it is only in the latter that it finds its own condition of possibility. Unlike paganism, Christianity posits the world as profane and God as sacred, establishing between them an infinite qualitative distinction. It follows that it is only when God has been thought radically as the Christian God that he can be radically denied. It is only the taking seriously of the radical transcendence of God that makes possible the radical immanence of an autonomous world posited as "simple world," devoid by itself of any sacred dimension, pure object of a human will of appropriation and transformation by means of a technique that aims to "enframe" it, that is to say to submit it to the principle of reason. This is why, conversely, there is no atheism properly speaking in paganism, but only an eventual indifference to worship.

The relationship of modern atheism to Christianity is a relationship of critical kinship. Before degenerating into simple practical materialism, modern atheism turned against Christianity its own weapons, beginning with the primacy of reason. It brought to its term the process of "disenchantment of the world" begun by the Christian desacralization of the cosmos. It brought down to earth the fundamental Christian aspirations (happiness replacing salvation, and the future the beyond), that is to say that it opposed to it its own values henceforth secularized, while claiming to do without its keystone: God. As René Girard says, modernity rejected the Christian tradition "in the name of ideals that it accuses Christianity of misunderstanding and that it believes it embodies better than it." Modernity, paradoxically, opposed to Christianity a pretension to be more Christian than it. To be so more rationally, more completely, more immediately.

Part 4

The "history of God" in the Western world can be easily summarized. The gods were first replaced by God, at the end of a long struggle of influence from which Christianity officially emerged victorious. The Christian God then progressively lost credibility and saw his hold weaken. The God whose "death" Nietzsche proclaims in 1886 is only this moral God, the God of Western metaphysics. But his death in the collective consciousness made this consciousness unhappy. The "dead" God continued to inscribe himself there in hollow, leaving a lack. To fill this lack, modernity invented a series of profane substitutes (the People, the Nation, the Fatherland, the Class, the Race, Progress, Revolution, etc.) which, all without exception, proved incapable of serving as replacement absolutes. The hopes invested in political action (where one entered "as into religion") engendered only disillusion, discouragement, and sometimes horror. The demise of revolutionary hope in earthly salvation constitutes the spiritual event of this end of century. Contemporary nihilism signs the failure of these substitution approaches, without the old belief having for all that become possible again.

Secularization marked the end of the structuring function of religion within society. Endowed henceforth with the status of "opinion" (among others), religion was progressively relegated to the private sphere. Parallel to this, political systems reorganized themselves on the basis, they too, of a secularization of religious concepts ("political theology"). Under the influence of liberal ideology, we witnessed the dissociation of civil society and the State.

Leaning on an (apocryphal) citation from Malraux, some believe they discern today the announcement of a "return of the religious." I don't believe it. It is not a "return of the religious" that we are witnessing, but on the contrary the increasingly accelerated dissolution of any form of religious hold on society. This is particularly true in Europe, where we see nowhere the beginning of a reconstitution of a social order ordered to the principles of religion. But even elsewhere, in Arab-Muslim countries for example, what is interpreted as a return in force of the religious stems above all from its instrumentalization by politics. The noisy activity of "God's madmen" ("fundamentalists," "ultra-orthodox," "fundamentalists" religious) is itself paradoxically the fruit of their growing isolation. The rise of sects, for its part, only translates a malaise, a dissatisfaction. More generally, recourse to religious belonging is only one manifestation among others of a vast movement of composition of subjectivity, where what is expressed above all is a quest for identity. As Marcel Gauchet remarks in his latest book, this tendency proceeds "much more from an adaptation of belief to the modern conditions of social and personal life than [it] brings us back to the religious structuration of human establishment." The error here would be to confuse the "religious" with simple belief, always present, eventually reactivatable, but whose status has profoundly changed. Insofar as public life is henceforth totally immanent, where there is no longer any possible "politics of God," belief is nothing more than an opinion. It no longer makes sense collectively, it no longer organizes society. It is no longer anything but individual data.

The new fact, on the other hand, is the appearance of public individualism, that is to say an individualism that is no longer content to be confined to the private, but that aims to make public use of private rights, that is to say to obtain political and institutional recognition of what individuals are in their personal or civil sphere. Hence the vogue of demands tending to obtain public recognition of sexual, cultural, ethnic, linguistic identities, etc. This phenomenon is significant of a redeployment of the problematic of identity, not of a "return to the religious."

"Religion" can only make sense insofar as it in-forms global society, which requires that its principles be shared by most or by all. We have not been there for a long time. The Church was the first victim of this, but also the first responsible: the separation of temporal and spiritual that it imposed caused its downfall. The authority of lay clericatures then collapsed in turn. Politics no longer proposes a global response, beginning with a response to the question of the meaning of existence. Public authority is thus "neutralized" at the very moment when, due to the "publicization" of the private, it finds itself more than ever confronted with a demand for meaning. The State no longer orients anything. It is only supposed to guarantee the cohesion of the whole in a definitively shattered society, which it achieves with increasing difficulty because it tends to function itself on the model of the market, that is to say under the illusory horizon of automatic regulation.

Atheism gets lost insofar as God no longer stems from anything but personal option. Secularism no longer has adversaries of its measure, and postmodern Christianity no longer arouses the virulent criticisms that the Church had to face yesterday. No one is against the pope anymore, provided he doesn't impose moral rules on anyone. Paradoxical situation. On one side, the Churches wither, on the other the associations of freethinkers no longer have reason to exist. On both sides, antagonisms disappear. Indifferentism and neutralization have replaced clear-cut positions. Anything goes.

Part 5

I do not know if the considerations that precede fall within the framework of the inquiry on God opened by Éléments. I will add to them a few brief personal responses. Does God give meaning to the world? He gives it one without contest, but a meaning that is not his own. A "world without God," I mean without that God, would not be deprived of meaning, but in a position to rediscover its own. I have personally had no experience of the divine (I am the opposite of a mystic). I have on the other hand experienced the sense of the sacred in a certain number of privileged sites, from Delphi to Machu Picchu. The sacred is for me indissociable from a place. I attach myself to no religion and feel no need to attach myself to any. Since I have a theological mind, the interest I take in belief systems is of a purely intellectual order, that is to say linked to the desire to know.

I have more esteem for believers than for unbelievers, but what they believe seems to me rarely worthy of faith. I am hostile to all metaphysics, because unlike ontology it does not think the difference between Being and being and accords to the real only an inferior status of existence. I am foreign to any form of messianism, to any idea of redemption and salvation. I do not believe for an instant that "religion" has anything whatsoever to do with morality. The sympathy I feel for certain forms of Eastern thought or spirituality does not manage to surpass the exteriority in which I find myself in relation to them. In the universe of paganism, I am not a believer, but a familiar. I find there pleasure and comfort, not revelation. I believe that the world is eternal and infinite. And I also love this phrase of Nietzsche: "It is our taste now that decides against Christianity, no longer our arguments."

In a famous passage, Heidegger writes: "Only from the truth of Being can the essence of the sacred be thought. Only from the essence of the sacred is the essence of divinity to be thought. Only in the light of the essence of divinity can be thought and said what the word 'God' must name." In Paths That Lead Nowhere, he also writes: "Distress as distress shows us the trace of salvation. Salvation evokes the sacred. The sacred binds the divine. The divine approaches the god." And again, in "Hölderlin's Hymns": "The fact that the gods have fled does not mean that the divine has disappeared from man's Dasein, it means that it reigns precisely, but under an unaccomplished form, a twilight and dark form and yet powerful." This incitation to rediscover the god - the "last god," the one who is at once the newest and the most ancient - from the distress of his absence seems to me more timely than ever. "We come too late for the gods and too early for Being," says Heidegger again. That's exactly it. The question is not whether "God" exists or not, but whether the divine approaches or withdraws. "God," for me, is in the strict sense: nothing. The gods: the possibility of a presence.

ADDENDUM - PHOTOGRAPH CAPTIONS: