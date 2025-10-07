European New Right Revue

Henry Solospiritus
2d

Again, great stuff! I long to hear a call to glory! Petty ideologies drag us to doctrines of fairness and justice! I want to be on the road to glory! I want to go to the stars! I am weary of the blood and death of this world! Thanks!

John Lonergan
2d

Wow, an argument for socialism from 1963. What a great perspective we have on the failure of socialism since then.

"Solidarity", but at what cost? Socialism has killed more people than plagues, wars and accidents combined.

But at least it gives us something to discuss at cocktail parties.

