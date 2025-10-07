Ponos, the Greek god of labor and toil

In "A Socialism for Us", the Jean Mabire reflects on the essence and evolution of socialism, emphasizing its deep connection to human dignity, solidarity, and justice over abstract ideologies or rigid economic theories. Drawing from personal experiences, historical events, and cultural traditions, the essay critiques the betrayal of socialism by both left and right political factions, highlighting the loss of unity between patriotism and labor. By examining the unique socialist traditions of Europe and contrasting them with Marxist dogmas, the author underscores the importance of a rooted and human-centered socialism. Ultimately, the text is a call to action, advocating for a socialism defined not by rhetoric but by lived experience and meaningful action.

Originally published in L'Esprit public, November 1963.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Today, when everyone claims to be a socialist, we could have chosen a less common banner. Does this one suit the rebellious and minority spirit we cultivate like a fragile plant? But we will soon realize and take a step back. For while everyone around us calls themselves socialist, no one, except us, truly wants to implement or defend socialism. The difference is significant.

Our socialism is neither an excuse, nor a wager, nor born of frustration, nor a challenge. It is not a system learned from books. It is the revelation of the deepest part of ourselves.

Socialism is a youthful affliction. We are in no hurry to recover from it. The very word socialism retains a marvelous power of revolt and protest that we would be foolish to relinquish.

Yet, we do not care much for words. We like them less and less. At the time when we were thoroughly communist, we barely spoke of socialism. Yet we lived in a classless society (or rather, there were only two classes: the warriors and the shirkers—somewhat like what the Russians call the Bolsheviks and the non-party members…). Classless does not mean without hierarchy. The comrade-corporal obeyed the comrade-captain. But there were no money matters between them.

That was one of the lessons of the Djebel: the leader wasn’t the one who handed out money but the one who gave orders. Yet we wore the same torn uniforms, the same battered boots, carried the same rations with their sticky “fruit concrete.” Our packs weighed the same. The sun burned us with the same intensity, and the night gripped us with the same fear. We experienced socialism without words, communism without regret, when we bent our faces, eroded by the same fatigue, over vile pools of stagnant water.

No, we didn’t speak of socialism. But it is not for us, after all, to be lectured by union members spending their paid vacations under Franco’s regime on what fraternity means—a fraternity forged among men bound by a shared disdain for money. We know very well that courage, chance, luck, or life itself cannot be bought. We learned that many things and many people are not for sale. And that is why we spoke little of socialism, for we were living it.

I bring up that war of the past because, for me, it was more of a confirmation than a revelation.

I hadn’t waited for Algeria to consider myself a socialist. When I was a child, the homeland wasn’t that proud lady with a scarlet, triumphant cap adorning our postage stamps. I knew her in rags. The homeland of my youth was no longer a nation, no longer an army, no longer a government, no longer a heroic and exalted legend. No, the homeland was the prisoners waiting for their parcels, the elderly freezing to death (they still freeze to death, twenty years later), the workers who were hungry, the women receiving bombs on their dreary suburban homes. The homeland was the lines of people waiting, the letters to the absent, the disappeared in the night. The homeland was us, lost children, covered in that sticky dust from the aftermath of bombings, sharing our vitamin biscuits, our naïve songs, and so much anger and so many tears.

At that time, they spoke to us of aid and solidarity. We translated it as socialism, because we were fifteen years old.

Of course, there were the scoundrels who ran shops like Au bon beurre. But the suffering people were socialist, sharing their pain and illusions fraternally. The purest collaborators were socialist, just as the purest resistants were socialist.

But we learned that socialism was a product of war. It disappeared with the last ration coupons. Socialism retreated for a time to the depths of the mines and the heights of the Djebels. But what do a few stolen foremen and a few deceived paratroopers amount to? Especially when all they can think about is hating each other, calling each other dirty commies or murderous fascists.

Socialism may have been a weapon of war. Now it’s stored away in the attic of lost time, along with sailcloth and oil lamps. Everyone recites litanies whose refrains evoke social peace and peaceful coexistence—that summit-level partnership of capital and labor.

I’m not an expert in economic sciences, but one doesn’t need to be a technician or a technocrat to notice that prices rise faster than wages.

And I also notice that the unions spectacularly missed the famous October rendezvous. Their demands, accompanied by a few token strikes, serve only one purpose: to compromise with capitalism and delay as long as possible that terrible moment they secretly fear above all: the dictatorship of the proletariat.

The union leaders have astutely realized that they have every interest in prolonging the system and that it’s much better to leave the worries of power to the business world while focusing on nibbling away at a few reforms. The tactic isn’t new.

Even before the war of 1914, democratic socialists accepted parliamentary compromise and even participation in bourgeois governments. The break with revolutionary syndicalists became inevitable. To understand the difference between 'food socialism' and 'fighting socialism,' between those who call themselves socialists and those who live as socialists, one must read Georges Sorel.

Georges Sorel and his few friends were tragically alone, just as we are alone today. But young revolutionaries named Lenin and Mussolini would later draw lessons from the bourgeoisification of the social democrats. Georges Sorel had not wasted his time, just as we are not wasting ours.

A few weeks ago, I heard a discussion about traditional values during an international meeting aiming to provide them with a modern definition. It made me think of the French socialist tradition, of that socialism that Marxists call "utopian socialism"—as if so-called scientific socialism did not reflect another utopia, a messianic and universalist utopia. And that sinister farce of materialism, that grotesque counterweight to delusional spiritualism (what is this aberration of dividing man in two?). I don’t find our brave socialists of the last century so utopian.

French socialism was an adventure we have no reason to be ashamed of. Certainly, the ideas have aged, but what men they were! Their lives and struggles prove to us that there is only one direction in history—the one carved out, in the face of widespread cowardice, by a handful of solitary, determined individuals.

We must not forget these men: Babeuf, the first communist, who lost his head on the scaffold; Saint-Simon, both a labor advocate and a European visionary; Cabet, who created overseas “Icarian” communities; Fourier, who sought to reconcile socialism and individualism; Pecqueur, who tried to combine collectivism and spiritualism; Toussenel, the first national socialist; Blanqui, who spent nearly his entire life in prison; Proudhon, the greatest of them all, federalist and anarchist together, infinitely superior to Karl Marx, who hated him; Jules Guesde, who was mistaken with courage and passion; Georges Sorel, "our master, Monsieur Sorel," as Péguy said and as we must say after him; Pelloutier, who died at 34 after dedicating all his energy to the labor movement.

And so many others—so many men from among our people whose only ambition was, as Sorel put it, to be selfless servants of the proletariat.

We must renounce no one—not even Édouard Drumont nor Jean Jaurès... They were awakeners of a slumbering people. They embody an immense surge of generosity arising from the best of our nation.

The socialist tradition in our country is as strong as the reactionary tradition. Besides, most conservative thinkers are not men of wealth. Joseph de Maistre or Arthur de Gobineau were less wealthy than Victor Hugo, just as Maurice Bardèche is poorer than Françoise Giroud.

It is high time to deflate the Marxist balloon (and the publication of Marx’s works in the Bibliothèque de la Pléiade puts this soporific juggler of abstractions in his rightful place). The total colonization of socialism by Marxism is the most troubling political phenomenon of our time. The First World War put an end to true French socialism, just as it did to true nationalism. The best syndicalists were killed at Verdun, alongside the best soldiers of the king.

It is time to stop falling into the trap of progressivism and to recognize the richness—and relevance—of French socialism. It is time to see that the Communards, who wanted to continue the war against the foreign enemy in 1871, and the anarchists, who wanted to continue the fight against the employers around 1893, are not so far removed from those who refused in 1961 to lay down their arms and roll up their flag like a rug.

The Versaillais never change, and one doesn’t have to think long to know which political group the dreadful little Monsieur Thiers, the "liberator of the territory," as the history textbooks say, and the "executioner of the people," as Parisian workers remember him, would belong to today.

But there is socialism and socialism. No word in the political vocabulary can escape the law of ambiguity. I have tried to show what separates revolutionary socialism from reformist socialism, warrior socialism from pacifist socialism, rooted socialism from universalist socialism.

If we affirm our socialist faith, it is not to use a word that strikes or shocks. It is because we are both traditionalists and revolutionaries. We place ourselves within a deeply rooted tradition, one that stretches from Proudhon to Sorel. But we also know that a revolution will be necessary to remain faithful to them.

We should admit that we are not socialists first and foremost. We do not wish to be enslaved by any word ending in “-ism,” and we are deeply distrustful of ideologies. We are first and foremost ourselves—that is, men tied to a certain land, a certain people, and a certain civilization. And we are socialists because we are Europeans.

Recognizing Europe not as an abstract idea, but as a geographical, historical, and ethnic reality—before even being a cultural and emotional one, and before being an economic or political hope—we are Europeans before we are socialists. But this European reality, these bonds of blood among all Europeans, whether they are from the East or the West, the North or the South (if northwestern Europe is my homeland, I know well that it is not, by itself, all of Europe), these bonds compel us to see all Europeans as our brothers.

And that is socialism. Before being a theory, it is a perspective, the way we look at a man to whom we can say, like Kipling's hero: “We are of the same blood, you and I.”

One cannot be a nationalist without necessarily being a socialist. Whether the nation is called Alsace, France, or Europe does not matter: it exists only insofar as there is a sharing of feelings that inevitably leads to the sharing of wealth.

The Algerians understand this well when they call themselves "brothers" and recognize that a nation capable of tolerating the existence of the rich alongside the poor is not a true nation.

That said, and I do not take back a word of it, there is a vast difference between Swedish socialism and Cuban socialism!

And this difference is not merely that the Swedes are conservative socialists while the Cubans are revolutionary socialists; it is not that Swedish socialism is peaceful while Cuban socialism is belligerent; it is not that the prisons are less crowded in Stockholm than in Havana; it is not that Sweden is becoming bourgeois while Cuba is becoming proletarian.

The essential difference is that Swedish socialism respects the European individualist tradition.

By a curious fact, the small European socialist nations like the Dutch or the Danes (I say socialist while being unaware if they currently have a social-democratic minister heading their government, but it hardly matters) are among the most individualistic peoples in our world. They bring to its peak this essentially Western quality—in a very broad sense of "the West," since both Americans and Russians are, in a certain sense, and even in a very real sense, individualists.

The Netherlands is the most progressive country, in the best sense of the term, and also the most conservative, again in the best sense of the term. With the same love and passion, the Dutch restore the traditional old farmhouses of the Arnhem museum and undertake revolutionary works in the port of Rotterdam, the largest in Europe. The fishermen of Marken feel no need to abandon their traditional costumes, nor do the farmers of Leeuwarden feel the need to abandon the Frisian language.

I know it is fashionable in France to smile condescendingly at the Dutch. We heard it enough in Algeria: “If France retreats into itself, it will become a Holland.” And what a sneer of contempt accompanied it! The implication is that all these northwestern European countries are prosperous but bourgeois.

It is true that the Dutch are deeply pacifist and will delay taking up arms until the very last moment. But after that! During the last war, considering the number of inhabitants, it was the Dutch who provided the most men—both to resistance networks and to the Waffen SS divisions.

But we’re far from socialism, aren’t we? Not so far, after all.

We must work. We must travel. We need to immerse ourselves in the sometimes dusty books of French socialist thinkers, just as we need to set out to discover all the countries of Europe.

A journey to Nordic Europe could teach us that socialism and tradition are not incompatible. A recent book by Érica Simon, Réveil national et culture populaire en Scandinavie, published by Presses Universitaires de France in 1960, is particularly enlightening on this subject.

In the 19th century, in Schleswig or Norway, national demands and peasant emancipation went hand in hand.

In France, with our foolish duel between the right and the left, we have lost the sense of this deep unity of the people, of that essential connection between patriotism and the laboring hope. And that is why socialism is betrayed by everyone. Money reigns on the right just as it does on the left. Communism and capitalism rush toward one another.

And we are going to remain alone with our people. This people, whom we are told enjoys a constantly rising standard of living. I don’t know how to read statistics, and I pay little attention to official statements. But I do know how to read a paycheck or a pension booklet.

Do you know how much a dockworker, a construction laborer, or a mason earns? Do you know what an office worker or a student must live on?

The Gaullist right and the progressive left prefer to pity us with the fate of the Bantu, the Syldavians, or the Bordurians. And when they speak of the people around us, whom they claim to represent, they hardly talk about them as human beings. For them, human beings are supposed to live on the other side of the world. Our fellow citizens are, to them, merely consumers.

We are alone with our people. What a blessing!

Our socialism wasn’t learned from newspapers. We learned it in a tough school. Of course, in many homes, there are televisions and washing machines. But at the end of the month, how many mothers go to the grocer with crates of empty bottles to feed their kids with the refund money? You might say that this isn’t the same problem as the one we wrestled with in Algeria, with those ten million empty stomachs and their handful of olives.

But it is the same problem. It’s about dignity. And for us, socialism isn’t about equality but about justice; it’s not an economic matter but one of solidarity; it’s not a political question but one of dignity.

Socialism isn’t what others talk about. It’s what we will do.