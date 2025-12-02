European New Right Revue

Robert Widdowson
2d

Thank you for the overview of Benoist's study of runes. It provided valuable insight into the mind of ancient man. And it reminds us that, indeed, there is something potent and magical about the written word. The Greek sophists understood that fact, and exploited it to their own craven advantage -- an outrage that Plato denounced through his own form of magic: reasonable discourse directed towards uncovering the truth.

Christianity in its original form, which lasted in the West for a thousand years, understood the magical property of the written and spoken word -- for instance, the Saviour is disclosed as the (divine) Word; the message about Him is described as 'the gospel,' which literally means 'God's spell' or God's magic word, and He is revealed to be the source or wellspring of all Creation. In other words, when God spoke, He brought forth the created order by means of divine magic.

These facts about Christianity being the greatest form of good, creative, powerful magic were entirely lost in the West, as rationalism, legalism, and the thirst for worldly power and wealth took over the mind and heart of many churchmen in Western Christendom -- with few exceptions. The magical element was never quite extinguished, for example, in British Christianity, which furnished us with some truly outstanding magical artists, poets, musicians, and authors, including G.K. Chesterton, C.S. Lewis, and most outstandingly J.R.R. Tolkien.

2d

Fabulous stuff! Thanks!

