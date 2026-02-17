This excerpt is from the book ‘Dix Ans de Combat Culturel Pour une Renaissance’ (TN: Ten Years of Cultural Struggle for a Renaissance), published in 1977, which was a collective effort to highlight a decade of work that had been accomplished by GRECE. This list is a compilation of books selected by the members of GRECE that examine a range of cultural, philosophical, and ideological critiques. These books were selected for the impact they have had on the intellectual thought of GRECE members.

All book titles have been translated to English. For books that remain untranslated, a translator note (denoted TN) will provide the original title.

Translated by Alexander Raynor

Below is a selection of thirty-six works published since the creation of GRECE, chosen for their significant contribution to the intellectual reflections of the association's members. The perspectives presented in these works do not always align perfectly. On certain specific points, we may even find ourselves in disagreement with their authors. However, we believe all of them have enriched the worldview that GRECE seeks to represent. (Within this list, the authors are arranged alphabetically.)

Robert ARDREY: The Social Contract (Stock, 1971).

"A society is a group of unequal beings organized to meet common needs. In any species based on sexual reproduction, the equality of individuals is a natural impossibility. Inequality must therefore be considered the primary law of social structures."

Positioned at the crossroads of ethology and anthropology, this book lays the anti-Rousseauist foundations for a new "social contract."

Alain de BENOIST: View from the Right: A Critical Anthology of Contemporary Ideas (Copernic, 1977). Available from Arktos: Volume I, Volume II, Volume III.

The gravest question facing humanity today is whether it will continue to embrace what is uniquely human, or whether, frightened by its own audacity, it will retreat and withdraw from history. Between superhumanity and a regression to the subhuman, a choice must be made. This book serves as an encyclopedia of modern "right-wing" thought.

Emile BENVENISTE: Vocabulary of Indo-European Institutions (2 vols., Minuit, 1969).

Thanks to linguistics, science has broken through the "wall of writing": the silent centuries are beginning to speak. Emile Benveniste, a specialist in Indo-European civilization, examines the key terms that define the ideology—namely, the mental framework—of our most distant ancestors.

Régis BOYER and Eveline LOT-FALCK: The Religions of Northern Europe (TN: Les religions de l'Europe du Nord) (Fayard, 1975).

Summarized and preserved in the Eddas, the beliefs of the ancient Scandinavians have retained, more faithfully than other European mythologies, the fundamental cosmogonic structures of our culture. The world is in a state of becoming, governed by the law of destiny. Through the ethics of honor, humanity tragically affirms its existence.

Jean CAU: The Stables of the West (TN: Les écuries de l'occident) (Table Ronde, 1972).

We live in the age of objects: "When there are no longer true masters, all of society becomes one of slaves—slaves who are sad and hollow." A treatise on morality, filled with both exuberant joy and infinite bitterness. Awaiting Hercules.

Jean CAU: Why France? (TN: Pourquoi la France) (Table Ronde, 1975).

"Let us dream: a right-wing youth with a leftist spirit. In a shared, violent rejection, it would cast off communism to its left and decadence to its right. It would be fiercely French." By not being "American" today, we ensure that we won’t be "Russian" tomorrow.

Pierre CHAUNU and Georges SUFFERT: The White Plague (TN: La Peste blanche) (Hachette, 1976).

In Europe, the general reproduction rate has fallen to 0.8%: the replacement of generations is no longer guaranteed. It is not the "population explosion" that threatens the West but the steady increase in the surplus of deaths over births. A demystification backed by statistics and solid arguments.

Pierre DEBRAY-RITZEN: The Freudian Scholastic (TN: La Scolastique freudienne) (Fayard, 1972).

What Freud said that was true was not new; what he said that was new was not true. Scholasticism—the antithesis of the experimental method. A critical reexamination of the key notions and fantasies of psychoanalysis in light of modern neuropsychology.

Georges DUMÉZIL: Myth and Epic (TN: Mythe et épopée) (3 vols., Gallimard, 1970–73).

The comparative analysis of the oldest texts—religious and secular—from European culture (the Vedic epic Mahabharata, Germanic sagas, Roman historians’ chronicles) reveals a unified mental structure: the tripartite ideology of the Indo-Europeans. Myth and history, belief and action, are closely intertwined.

Meister ECKHART: The Treatises (Seuil, 1971).

The foundational work of the great Rhineland mystic of the Middle Ages. Humanity, like the world, is in a state of eternal becoming. We build a soul for ourselves. Through the "divine spark" within us, we in turn become creators. The "noble man" is one with God. "All virtues reside in the will, provided it is upright."

Julius EVOLA: Men Among the Ruins (Sept Couleurs, 1972).

Man never lives as fully as when "he feels his life integrated into a greater order, an order with a center, when he feels himself a man standing before a leader of men and takes pride in serving, as a free being, in the role that suits him." A defense of "active impersonality" and the foundations of an organic society.

Hans J. EYSENCK: The Inequality of Man (Copernic, 1977).

Modern biology, genetics, and psychology all agree: humans are not equal. H.J. Eysenck, the most renowned English psychologist, revisits basic truths but enriches his argument with the latest findings. Reformers must face the evidence: improving the lot of the majority requires recognizing innate differences.

Julien FREUND: The Essence of the Political (TN: L’essence du politique) (Sirey, 1965).

"To analyze the essence of the political is not to study politics as a practical and contingent activity, but to attempt to understand the political phenomenon in its own characteristics." The essence of the political is not morality but power. It operates through a dual dialectic: the dialectic of command and obedience (which produces order) and the dialectic of friend and enemy (which produces conflict). Thus, politics is "the social activity that seeks to ensure, through force generally grounded in law, the external security and internal harmony of a particular political unit by maintaining order amid the struggles that arise from diversity and divergent opinions and interests."

Pierre P. GRASSÉ: The Evolution of Life (Albin Michel, 1973).

All biologists agree that evolution is a fact, but they differ on how to explain its mechanism. The synthetic (neo-Darwinian) theory, widely accepted, primarily explains microevolutionary phenomena. It partially fails to account for the formation of major phyla. Pierre Grassé reviews the issue, rejecting both vitalist metaphysical hypotheses and materialist reductionism.

François JACOB: The Logic of Life (Gallimard, 1970).

There is not a single organization of life but a series of hierarchical structures nested like Russian dolls. Biology, over the course of its history, has gradually uncovered these successive layers. François Jacob examines the progress of science in uncovering the secrets of reproduction and heredity. From visible structures to hidden ones: humanity discovering itself.

Arthur KOESTLER (ed.): Beyond Reductionism (Copernic, 1977).

The reductionist approach seeks to collapse all levels of reality that make up the universe into one another, eliminating their specific characteristics in the process. Thus, humans are "reduced" to living beings, living beings to the physico-chemical, and the physico-chemical to the elementary particles of microphysics. At Arthur Koestler’s initiative, a group of scholars denounces the sophistry and dangers of this hyper-analytical method, which is psychologically regressive and scientifically unproductive.

Konrad LORENZ: The Eight Deadly Sins of Our Civilization (Flammarion, 1973).

Humanity is in danger, threatened by genetic degradation and the breakdown of tradition. Its increasing inability to tolerate discomfort makes it more vulnerable than ever to the "contagion of indoctrination." These dehumanizing phenomena are encouraged by a pseudo-democratic doctrine that claims human social and moral behavior is not shaped by the phylogenetic evolution of the nervous system or sensory organs, but solely by conditioning and environment.

Stéphane LUPASCO: Energy and Living Matter and Energy and Psychic Matter (TN: L'énergie et la matière vivante et L’énergie et la matière psychique) (Julliard, 1974).

The universe is a profound and immeasurable tragedy, governed by a principle of universal antagonism. The old Aristotelian logic (the principle of non-contradiction and identity) cannot account for ultimate realities and must be abandoned. Contradiction lies at the heart of everything. Psychic energy maintains an unstable balance between forces of homogenization (physical systems) and forces of heterogenization (living systems). Humanity’s strength lies in this equilibrium.

André MALRAUX: The Oaks That Are Felled... (Gallimard, 1970; Folio, 1974).

"There are people one approaches in a homely way, through their slippers. My sense is that one approached General de Gaulle by precisely the opposite path." "He was, above all, a man of vocation, and his vocation was called France." "He believed he was the last statesman before the age of technology, the last for whom the values of the spirit remained fundamental." Beyond an impassioned "interview," this is a meditation on greatness, the virtues of unity, and the assertion of self.

Thomas MANN: Reflections of a Nonpolitical Man (Grasset, 1975).

Written during the First World War, this book placed the "young" Thomas Mann among the leading figures of the "conservative revolution." He examines the antithesis between culture (linked to an organic conception of society) and civilization (linked to a mechanical conception of society). While a work of its time, its ideas remain relevant today.

Michel MARMIN: Fausto, Vania, Kaspar and Véronique (TN: Fausto, Vania, Kaspar et Véronique) (Alfred Eibel, 1976).

Cinema is the art of the 20th century. By selecting 85 of the columns he published in the weekly Valeurs Actuelles, Michel Marmin aimed to provide a "deliberately biased" overview of recent global cinematic production. He states, "I am not an objective critic." Yet his aesthetic commitment never compromises his intellectual freedom.

Thierry MAULNIER: The Meaning of Words (TN: Le Sens des mots) (Flammarion, 1976).

In an era of ideological warfare and subversion, words take on immense importance but lose their meaning. Thierry Maulnier has chosen a few key terms from today’s metapolitical vocabulary. He studies them (not without humor) in an effort to restore their significance. A much-needed intellectual detox.

Jules MONNEROT: Sociology of Revolution (TN: Sociologie de la Révolution) (Fayard, 1969).

The new subversive strategies and political mythologies of our time. Drawing on comparisons between the English, French, and Russian revolutions, this book explores what truly defines the revolutionary phenomenon. "Today more than ever, the Greek spirit transformed into scientific thought and the messianic spirit transformed into revolutionary thought are irreconcilably opposed." A true political compendium and a "decoder of events," foreseeing a new form of historical scourge: the war of civilizations.

Friedrich NIETZSCHE: On the Genealogy of Morality (UGE/10-18, 1974).

"The slave revolt in morality begins when resentment itself becomes creative and gives birth to values: the resentment of those who are forbidden to act and who find compensation only in an imaginary revenge. While all aristocratic morality arises from a triumphant self-affirmation, slave morality immediately opposes a 'no' to what is outside itself, to what is different from itself: and this 'no' is its creative act." Morals, like all things, are diverse and in constant conflict.

Louis PAUWELS: What I Believe (TN: Ce que je crois) (Grasset, 1974).

"I believe I have a soul. I believe in my just and infinite soul. I believe the soul is formed through a combination of mind and body, which does not occur in everyone." A plea for a new spirituality and an indictment of the "sinistrose" (chronic pessimism) propagated by the intelligentsia. At the root of fashionable ideologies, Louis Pauwels identifies a "disease of the mind": historical messianism.

Louis PAUWELS: Blumroch the Admirable, or the Übermensch’s Lunch (TN: Blumroch l'admirable, ou Le déjeuner du surhomme) (Gallimard, 1976).

"I am for meritocracy." "Equality is an injustice done to the capable." "Knowledge and wisdom do not oppose each other; they are identical." Whip-like aphorisms, presented in an 18th-century philosophical dialogue style. A scathing critique of the corrosive impact of early Christianity ("Today, in everything I hear against civilization and progress, I find the exact words of the Christians of the first century"). And the announcement of a possible überhumanity.

Jean-François REVEL: The Cabal of the Devout (TN: La cabale des dévots) (Julliard, 1962 and 1971).

Teilhard de Chardin, Merleau-Ponty, Lévi-Strauss, Althusser, and the structuralists: representatives of "devotion." "By devotion, I mean the use of what could be called the argument by consequences, which consists of assessing a reasoning or the expression of a sentiment not based on the strength of evidence or the weight of facts, but on the desirability or undesirability of the conclusions it entails."

Clément ROSSET: The Logic of the Worst (TN: Logique du pire) (PUF, 1971).

"What must be sought and expressed above all is the tragic." Against "ideologies of happiness" and doctrines of consolation, tragic thinkers are "logicians of the worst": they manage to conceive of the world as chaos. There is no other meaning in the world than what humanity imposes on it. Chance is "the truth of what exists." A ruthless indictment of "naturalist" philosophies.

Louis ROUGIER: The Genius of the West (Laffont, 1969).

"What uniquely characterizes Western civilization is that it has never shied away from the challenges that threatened it." In both good and evil, it has erected imperishable monuments to its own glory. The myths of Faust and Prometheus preside over its genesis and development. This overview of more than thirty centuries of history is also an essay on the formation of a mentality.

Louis ROUGIER: The Conflict Between Early Christianity and Ancient Civilization (TN: Le conflit du Christianisme primitif et de la civilisation antique) (Copernic, 1977).

The confrontation between the Christian and ancient mentalities was part of a centuries-long conflict between the "Hellenes" and the "Nazarenes" (as Heine called them). The incompatibility of Christianity with pagan life led early Christians to encourage the disintegration of the Roman Empire. The West only became Christian by undergoing profound transformation. Today, it seeks to reclaim the eternal values that are uniquely its own.

Raymond RUYER: Ideological Nuisances (TN: Les nuisances idéologiques) (Calmann-Lévy, 1972).

The 20th century is the century of great mental epidemics. Like cancer-causing viruses, "ideological viruses" contain a self-aggravating principle. They spread through contagion, intoxication—and intimidation. Raymond Ruyer critiques all the harmful myths of our time and calls for the creation of a "commission on intellectual fraud." Can we escape ideology?

Giovanni SARTORI: The Theory of Democracy (Armand Colin, 1973).

Macro-democracy excludes the direct participation of citizens in public governance—particularly self-management and "direct democracy." However, once freed from the egalitarian system, it is not incompatible with a certain elitism. Giovanni Sartori contrasts egalitarian democracies, which maximize ideals based on a utopian future, with pragmatic democracies, which account for experience and limit themselves to implementing what is possible. An incisive reflection on a new system of government, "founded on popular assent and competition within the elites."

Werner SOMBART: The Bourgeois (TN: Der Bourgeois)(Payot, 1966).

The "bourgeoisie" is not defined as a class but as the bearer of certain values. Over the past two centuries, the rise to power of these values has coincided with the decline of the aristocracies. Bourgeois values are a caricature of aristocratic values, which they have rendered "detestable." The advent of the bourgeoisie provoked "class struggle," as well as the dominance of economism and the weakening of the state. Politics must regain its autonomy and sovereignty. A seminal contribution to the moral and intellectual history of modern economic man.

Arianna STASSINOPOULOS (aka Arianna Huffington): The Female Woman (Laffont, 1975).

"The goal of the Women’s Liberation Movement is not so much to make women equal to men as to make them identical. This is an unnatural objective. True liberation does not involve leveling behaviors. Advocates for emancipation, among whom I count myself, take differences into account." The response of science—and common sense—to unisex extremism. Against feminism, for femininity.

Gérard WALTER: The Origins of Communism (TN: Les origines du communisme) (Payot, 1975).

The epistle of Saint James already accused the "powerful" of exploiting the "weak" and hoarding wealth; it predicted the "day of slaughter" alongside the Last Judgment. "Here is the social ideal of Jewish prophecy: a kind of general leveling that will erase all class distinctions and lead to the creation of a uniform society." Through a critical examination of the Bible and early Christian literature, Gérard Walter uncovers the doctrinal foundations of communism’s "prehistory."

Gérard ZWANG: The Erotic Function (TN: La Fonction érotique) (2 vols., Laffont, 1974).

"The human condition is lived only as man or woman. From the moment of fertilization, the outcome is decided. Some revel in the idea of bisexuality in every human being. Such a concept does not rise above the scientific level of parlor conversations." Sexology is not the domain of metaphysicians, much less psychoanalysts and ideologues. For erotic health, against perversions and taboos.